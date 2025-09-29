Why Team India Refused To Take Trophy From Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi After Asia Cup 2025 Final Win

photoDetails

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai, but the post-match ceremony turned controversial as Team India refused to collect the winners’ trophy and medals. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia revealed that the decision was taken because ACC President and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was scheduled to hand over the awards, which India rejected citing political tensions. Instead, players celebrated with an imaginary trophy, with Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill’s viral moments dominating social media. Despite the drama, India secured their record ninth Asia Cup title, reaffirming dominance in the India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry.