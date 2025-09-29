Why Team India Refused To Take Trophy From Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi After Asia Cup 2025 Final Win
India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai, but the post-match ceremony turned controversial as Team India refused to collect the winners’ trophy and medals. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia revealed that the decision was taken because ACC President and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was scheduled to hand over the awards, which India rejected citing political tensions. Instead, players celebrated with an imaginary trophy, with Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill’s viral moments dominating social media. Despite the drama, India secured their record ninth Asia Cup title, reaffirming dominance in the India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry.
1. India Clinched Ninth Asia Cup Title in Style
India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai, with Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69 and Kuldeep Yadav’s fiery 4/30 leading the charge. This marked India’s record ninth Asia Cup crown.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
2. Trophy Drama Stunned Fans Worldwide
Despite the thrilling win, India’s decision to boycott the trophy ceremony left fans shocked. Broadcaster Simon Doull announced that the team would not collect medals or the Asia Cup 2025 trophy.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
3. Political Tensions Overshadowed Ceremony
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia clarified that India refused the award because ACC President Mohsin Naqvi, also PCB Chairman, was to hand over the trophy—something India deemed unacceptable amid rising political tensions.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
4. India’s Strong Diplomatic Stand
Saikia stressed: “We cannot accept a trophy from someone representing a country waging war against us.” The move highlighted how cricket diplomacy continues to mirror India-Pakistan relations.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
5. Mohsin Naqvi Left With Trophy
In a dramatic twist, ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi left with the Asia Cup trophy, sparking outrage in India. BCCI confirmed it would lodge a strong protest against his behavior.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
6. Team India Celebrated With an ‘Imaginary Trophy’
Instead of a podium lift, Suryakumar Yadav mimicked holding an invisible trophy, with teammates joining in. The playful act went viral on social media, turning into a symbolic celebration.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
7. Shubman Gill’s Hilarious Post Won Fans Over
Adding to the drama, Shubman Gill posted an edited Instagram photo with Abhishek Sharma holding a virtual trophy, giving fans a light-hearted moment amid the controversy.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
8. Viral Videos Boosted Online Frenzy
Clips of SKY’s mock celebration and India refusing the stage flooded X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, making “India trophy boycott” and “imaginary trophy” trend globally after the Asia Cup 2025 final.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
9. Victory Carried Historic Significance
India not only secured their first T20I Asia Cup title but also defeated Pakistan three times in a single tournament—a rare feat that underlined their dominance over their arch-rivals.(Photo Credit - Twitter)
10. Cricket & Politics Crossed Paths Again
From handshake snubs to a missing trophy lift, the Asia Cup 2025 final proved that India vs Pakistan cricket goes beyond sport, reflecting deeper political and diplomatic undertones. (Photo Credit - Twitter)
