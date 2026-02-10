Why Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were demoted to Grade B in BCCI Central contracts
BCCI’s 2025–26 central contracts mark a major shift in Indian cricket strategy, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma moved to Grade B after becoming ODI-only players. The board has scrapped the A+ tier and prioritized multi-format availability, signaling a long-term transition toward younger, workload-ready stars like Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah. While the downgrade may appear dramatic, both veterans remain crucial to India’s 2027 ODI World Cup ambitions. The restructure reflects evolving global trends where versatility drives financial hierarchy. Ultimately, this decision highlights succession planning, squad stability, and a future-focused approach that could redefine how Indian cricket rewards player value.
1. Why Virat Kohli Was Moved To Grade B
Virat Kohli's Grade B placement in the BCCI central contract 2025–26 is directly linked to his ODI-only status, with the revised policy prioritising multi-format players over legacy or individual-format excellence.
2. Why Rohit Sharma Also Faced Contract Downgrade
Rohit Sharma's demotion follows the same BCCI contract eligibility criteria, as retirement from Tests and T20Is made him a single-format ODI player, automatically excluding him from the top Grade A bracket.
3. Scrapping Of Grade A+ Altered The Hierarchy
The removal of the Grade A+ category reshaped the BCCI salary structure, ending guaranteed top-tier retainers for senior stars and replacing it with a stricter, format-based performance and availability model.
4. Multi-Format Availability Now Defines Grade A
Under the new BCCI central contract rules, Grade A is reserved exclusively for players featuring in two or more formats, making adaptability and workload management more valuable than reputation or past achievements.
5. Shubman Gill’s Leadership Role Elevated His Status
Shubman Gill's presence in Grade A reflects his dual-format captaincy role, consistent availability, and importance in India's long-term planning, as reported earlier during leadership transition discussions.
6. Bumrah And Jadeja Fit The All-Format Core Vision
Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja remain Grade A picks because they deliver high-impact performances across formats, aligning perfectly with BCCI's push for a stable, all-format core ahead of ICC tournaments.
7. Kohli And Rohit Remain Central To ODI World Cup Plans
Despite the contract downgrade, both veterans are still critical to India's 2027 ODI World Cup roadmap, with experience and consistency outweighing contractual labels in high-pressure global tournaments.
8. Contract Demotion Is Structural, Not Performance-Based
The BCCI decision reflects administrative restructuring rather than form-related concerns, reinforcing that central contracts now mirror format participation and future squad balance instead of star-driven hierarchy.
9. Generational Shift Is Quietly Underway
This contract reshuffle signals a gradual generational transition, where younger multi-format players gain institutional backing, a trend highlighted in a previous report on India's long-term squad evolution.
10. Future Contracts May Become Even More Data-Driven
The 2025–26 BCCI contracts indicate a move toward analytics-led decisions, where availability, workload sustainability, and match impact could soon outweigh legacy, popularity, or standalone format dominance.
