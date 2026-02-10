Why Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were demoted to Grade B in BCCI Central contracts

photoDetails

BCCI’s 2025–26 central contracts mark a major shift in Indian cricket strategy, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma moved to Grade B after becoming ODI-only players. The board has scrapped the A+ tier and prioritized multi-format availability, signaling a long-term transition toward younger, workload-ready stars like Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah. While the downgrade may appear dramatic, both veterans remain crucial to India’s 2027 ODI World Cup ambitions. The restructure reflects evolving global trends where versatility drives financial hierarchy. Ultimately, this decision highlights succession planning, squad stability, and a future-focused approach that could redefine how Indian cricket rewards player value.