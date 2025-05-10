Advertisement
Why Virat Kohli Shouldn't Retire From Test Cricket Just Yet - In Pics

Virat Kohli has expressed a desire to retire from Test cricket, leaving Indian cricket in a state of uncertainty. However, his departure would come at a critical time, with key players like Rohit Sharma, Ashwin, Pujara, and Rahane already stepping away. Kohli’s leadership, experience, and remarkable record in England make him invaluable for India, especially in upcoming tours. Despite a dip in recent form, Kohli remains the fittest player, with standout IPL performances and milestones in sight, including reaching 10,000 Test runs. Kohli still has much to contribute, and retiring now would be premature.

Updated:May 10, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
1. Kohli’s Leadership is Crucial for India’s Transition

With multiple key players stepping away, Kohli’s leadership and experience are vital. He’s the anchor India needs in these transitional times, especially in challenging English conditions.

2. His Record in England Speaks Volumes

Despite a dip in recent performances, Kohli remains one of India’s most successful Test players in England, with over 1,000 runs in 17 matches—his experience can’t be easily replaced.

3. Still India’s Fittest Player

At 36, Kohli is arguably the fittest player in world cricket. His athleticism, both in the field and running between the wickets, sets a benchmark for young players to aspire to.

4. The IPL Form Shows No Signs of Decline

Kohli’s recent IPL performance with over 500 runs proves he is in sublime touch. His form suggests that he’s more than capable of contributing significantly in the Test format.

5. India Needs His Batting Prowess

Kohli is just 900 runs away from becoming India’s third-highest run-scorer in Test cricket, a feat that would add another feather to his illustrious career.

6. A Heroic Comeback in 2018

Kohli’s 593 runs in the 2018 England tour are a testament to his ability to perform under pressure. His resilience in tough conditions is unmatched and can guide India through future series.

7. Kohli’s Unique Approach to Fitness

Unlike other cricketers, Kohli’s emphasis on fitness has revolutionized Indian cricket. His discipline both on and off the field ensures his longevity and ability to perform at the highest level.

8. Vital to India’s Success in Overseas Tours

Kohli’s experience and consistency in overseas conditions—especially in England—make him an invaluable asset for India’s success in international tours. His departure would leave a significant void.

9. Closing in on the 10,000-Test Run Milestone

Kohli is within striking distance of 10,000 runs in Test cricket. With just 800 runs to go, he’s poised to reach this monumental achievement, solidifying his place in history.

10. A Few More Centuries to Cement His Legacy

Kohli is just one century away from his 31st Test hundred, a mark only a handful of cricketers have reached. With several milestones in sight, he has more records to break.

