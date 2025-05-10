photoDetails

english

Virat Kohli has expressed a desire to retire from Test cricket, leaving Indian cricket in a state of uncertainty. However, his departure would come at a critical time, with key players like Rohit Sharma, Ashwin, Pujara, and Rahane already stepping away. Kohli’s leadership, experience, and remarkable record in England make him invaluable for India, especially in upcoming tours. Despite a dip in recent form, Kohli remains the fittest player, with standout IPL performances and milestones in sight, including reaching 10,000 Test runs. Kohli still has much to contribute, and retiring now would be premature.