Why was Ishan Kishan not included in BCCI annual contract - EXPLAINED

Ishan Kishan’s exclusion from the BCCI central contract list for 2025–26 has sparked major debate, particularly because he remains part of India’s T20 World Cup plans. The decision stems from participation rules, domestic cricket requirements, and a performance-based evaluation window rather than current form. It reflects the BCCI’s growing emphasis on availability and consistency when awarding annual retainers. Despite the setback, Kishan can still earn a contract by meeting match thresholds this season. The move signals a structural transition in Indian cricket, where financial backing increasingly aligns with workload strategy, role clarity, and long-term squad planning ahead of global tournaments.