Why was Ishan Kishan not included in BCCI annual contract - EXPLAINED

Ishan Kishan’s exclusion from the BCCI central contract list for 2025–26 has sparked major debate, particularly because he remains part of India’s T20 World Cup plans. The decision stems from participation rules, domestic cricket requirements, and a performance-based evaluation window rather than current form. It reflects the BCCI’s growing emphasis on availability and consistency when awarding annual retainers. Despite the setback, Kishan can still earn a contract by meeting match thresholds this season. The move signals a structural transition in Indian cricket, where financial backing increasingly aligns with workload strategy, role clarity, and long-term squad planning ahead of global tournaments.

Updated:Feb 11, 2026, 10:08 AM IST
1. Central Contracts Are Based on a Fixed Evaluation Window

BCCI annual contracts are decided using performances between October and September, meaning selection reflects past participation rather than future potential. Kishan’s limited involvement during this period directly affected his contract eligibility despite renewed national-team relevance.

2. Lack of International Matches Hurt His Case

The wicketkeeper-batter did not feature regularly for India during the review cycle, a critical metric in contract decisions. Players who accumulate matches across formats typically secure retainers, highlighting how availability remains a core selection benchmark.

3. BCCI’s Domestic Participation Directive Played a Major Role

The board has repeatedly stressed that centrally available players must compete in domestic tournaments unless injured or on national duty. Kishan’s absence from red-ball cricket weakened his case, reinforcing the BCCI’s tougher stance on domestic commitment.

4. Volume of Cricket Now Matters More Than Star Power

Modern contract strategy favors players involved in multiple series rather than format specialists. Kishan, largely viewed as a white-ball option, lacked the match volume selectors now prioritize when structuring long-term financial retainers.

5. Selection for a World Cup Does Not Guarantee a Contract

Central retainers are retrospective, while squad selections are forward-looking. As reported earlier, several players have been picked for major tournaments despite contract uncertainty, underlining the separation between financial backing and tactical selection.

6. BCCI Is Rewarding Reliability Over Reputation

The latest contract cycle suggests the board values consistent participation more than individual brilliance. This mirrors a broader governance trend where workload planning and squad stability are prioritized ahead of marquee names.

7. Strong Domestic Form Forced Selectors to Reconsider Him

Kishan led Jharkhand to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title and finished as the tournament’s top run-scorer with a strike rate near 200, performances that revived his T20 credentials and strengthened India’s aggressive batting blueprint.

8. Tactical Value Keeps Him in India’s White-Ball Plans

A left-handed powerplay aggressor offers matchup advantages in modern T20 cricket. Read our full analysis on India’s evolving batting template to understand why players like Kishan remain strategically valuable despite contract setbacks.

9. Match Threshold Rules Leave the Door Open

Players can secure a pro-rata Grade C contract by meeting appearance criteria such as 3 Tests, 8 ODIs, or 10 T20Is. In a previous report, similar pathways helped cricketers regain retainers within a single season.

10. The Decision Reflects a Transition Phase in Indian Cricket

With the A+ category removed and format specialization rising, the BCCI appears to be restructuring its contract hierarchy. The shift indicates fewer all-format players and a stronger focus on role clarity.

