Why Yash Dayal will not play in IPL 2026 - Explained

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Yash Dayal will not play in IPL 2026 due to ongoing legal proceedings, including a POCSO case and multiple allegations, alongside a franchise decision by RCB to sideline him. While there is no blanket BCCI ban on players under trial, IPL rules and contract clauses allow teams to exclude players to protect integrity and reputation. Dayal’s absence impacts RCB’s bowling strength and highlights how franchises are prioritising off-field discipline. His future in the IPL depends on legal outcomes and clearance. The case also clarifies how IPL governance handles sensitive situations involving players and legal controversies.