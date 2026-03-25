Why Yash Dayal will not play in IPL 2026 - Explained
Yash Dayal will not play in IPL 2026 due to ongoing legal proceedings, including a POCSO case and multiple allegations, alongside a franchise decision by RCB to sideline him. While there is no blanket BCCI ban on players under trial, IPL rules and contract clauses allow teams to exclude players to protect integrity and reputation. Dayal’s absence impacts RCB’s bowling strength and highlights how franchises are prioritising off-field discipline. His future in the IPL depends on legal outcomes and clearance. The case also clarifies how IPL governance handles sensitive situations involving players and legal controversies.
Ongoing Legal Proceedings Limit Availability
Yash Dayal is currently involved in serious legal cases, which directly affect his availability for professional cricket. Court appearances, legal obligations, and uncertainty around proceedings make full-season participation impractical for IPL 2026.
POCSO Case Raises Severity of Situation
A case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act significantly escalates the matter. Such charges are treated with high legal sensitivity, making it difficult for any sporting body to proceed normally.
Anticipatory Bail Rejection Signals Judicial Seriousness
The rejection of his anticipatory bail plea in December 2025 indicates the gravity of the allegations. This development reduces the chances of immediate relief, effectively ruling him out of IPL selection in the short term.
Multiple Allegations Increase Complexity
Apart from the Jaipur case, separate allegations in Ghaziabad add layers to the legal battle. Multiple cases prolong timelines and complicate any potential return to competitive cricket during the IPL window.
Franchise Reputation Management Comes First
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opted to keep Dayal out to avoid off-field controversy overshadowing team performance. IPL franchises are highly brand-conscious and tend to act decisively in sensitive situations.
Player Contract Clauses Allow Such Decisions
IPL contracts include conduct and availability clauses. These give franchises the authority to sideline players if legal issues or external factors could harm team dynamics or commercial interests.
No Blanket BCCI Ban, But Flexible Authority Exists
There is no strict rule barring players under trial from playing. However, the IPL Code of Conduct allows action against behaviour that could bring the game into disrepute, enabling case-by-case exclusion.
RCB Must Now Rework Their Bowling Strategy
Dayal’s absence leaves a gap in RCB’s pace attack, especially after his contributions in IPL 2025. The team is now exploring domestic replacements, indicating a shift in squad planning for the season.
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