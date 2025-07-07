Wiaan Mulder To Brian Lara: 7 Highest Individual Scores In Test Cricket History
South Africa’s stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder stunned fans on July 7 during the second Test against Zimbabwe by declaring the innings at lunch on Day 2 while batting on a monumental *367. His knock, the fifth-highest score in Test history and the highest ever by a South African, left him just 33 runs short of Brian Lara’s all-time record of 400 not out. Mulder’s decision to put the team first, despite a chance at cricketing immortality, sparked debate across the cricket world. Scroll Down To Check 7 Highest Ever Score in Test Cricket History.
Brian Lara (400)
The undisputed king of Test cricket records, Brian Lara of the West Indies, holds the highest individual score in Test cricket, a monumental 400 not out against England in Antigua in 2004. This iconic knock helped the West Indies declare at 751/5, and to this day, no batter has surpassed his record-breaking feat.
Matthew Hayden (380)
Australian opener Matthew Hayden briefly held the record for the highest Test score before Brian Lara reclaimed it. His 380 against Zimbabwe in Perth was a brutal display of Hayden’s aggressive batting style. In just 437 balls, Hayden’s power and precision saw him smash 38 fours and 11 sixes.
Wiaan Mulder (367 Not Out)
Wiaan Mulder set a new record for the highest individual Test score by a South African and came close to breaking the world record before ending his team’s innings on Day 2 of the second Test against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Monday. Mulder remained not out on 367. It is the 4th highest test score of all time.
Mahela Jayawardene (374)
Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene played one of the greatest Test innings against South Africa in Colombo in 2006. His elegant 374 came off 572 balls and included 43 boundaries and a six.
Sir Garfield Sobers (365)
Before Brian Lara, another West Indian legend held the record for the highest Test score Sir Garfield Sobers. His unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958 came at just 21 years of age. His record stood for 36 years until it was surpassed by Lara.
Len Hutton (364)
England’s Sir Len Hutton’s 364 against Australia at The Oval in 1938 is still one of the most remarkable knocks in Test history. Hutton’s innings lasted 847 balls, showcasing immense patience and determination.
Sanath Jayasuriya (340)
Sri Lanka’s explosive opener, Sanath Jayasuriya, is best known for his limited-overs exploits, but his 340 against India in 1997 remains one of the greatest innings in Test cricket. His knock came off 578 balls and was laced with 36 boundaries and 2 sixes. Jayasuriya’s monumental effort helped Sri Lanka post a staggering 952/6 declared, the highest team total in Test history.
Trending Photos