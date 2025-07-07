Wiaan Mulder To Brian Lara: 7 Highest Individual Scores In Test Cricket History

photoDetails

South Africa’s stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder stunned fans on July 7 during the second Test against Zimbabwe by declaring the innings at lunch on Day 2 while batting on a monumental *367. His knock, the fifth-highest score in Test history and the highest ever by a South African, left him just 33 runs short of Brian Lara’s all-time record of 400 not out. Mulder’s decision to put the team first, despite a chance at cricketing immortality, sparked debate across the cricket world. Scroll Down To Check 7 Highest Ever Score in Test Cricket History.