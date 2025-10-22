Will BCCI Finally Get the Asia Cup Trophy Back or Take the Fight to the ICC?

photoDetails

The Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy has ignited tensions between the BCCI and ACC after India refused to accept the trophy from ACC President and PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi. Following India’s dominant win over Pakistan, Naqvi allegedly took away the trophy, denying the team their victory celebration. The BCCI has demanded the official handover and may escalate the issue to the ICC if unresolved. While the ACC offered a trophy ceremony in Dubai, the standoff continues. Backed by Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, India maintains that the Asia Cup trophy rightfully belongs to them, intensifying cricket’s biggest diplomatic clash.