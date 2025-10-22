Will BCCI Finally Get the Asia Cup Trophy Back or Take the Fight to the ICC?
The Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy has ignited tensions between the BCCI and ACC after India refused to accept the trophy from ACC President and PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi. Following India’s dominant win over Pakistan, Naqvi allegedly took away the trophy, denying the team their victory celebration. The BCCI has demanded the official handover and may escalate the issue to the ICC if unresolved. While the ACC offered a trophy ceremony in Dubai, the standoff continues. Backed by Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, India maintains that the Asia Cup trophy rightfully belongs to them, intensifying cricket’s biggest diplomatic clash.
1. BCCI Formally Writes to ACC Over Trophy Handover
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially written to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), demanding the Asia Cup trophy handover after it was withheld post-final. India insists on an official presentation ceremony.
2. ACC Offers Trophy Ceremony in Dubai
In response, the ACC proposed a trophy handover in Dubai during the first week of November, stating, “If you want the trophy, we can hold a ceremony where you can receive it.” This could mark the end of the standoff.
3. Trophy Snub Triggers Diplomatic Tensions
The controversy erupted after India’s players refused to accept the trophy from ACC President and PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi, following provocative social media posts by him during the Asia Cup 2025.
4. Mohsin Naqvi Allegedly ‘Ran Away’ with Trophy
Eyewitness reports suggest that Naqvi took the trophy off the stage after India’s refusal, denying the champions their celebration moment — a move that has since gone viral on social media.
5. BCCI Backed by Sri Lanka and Afghanistan
The BCCI’s stance has received strong support from Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, both urging the ACC to return the trophy and restore normalcy between the cricket boards.
6. BCCI Threatens to Escalate Matter to ICC
With no resolution in sight, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that India might escalate the matter to the ICC, signaling that the dispute could soon move beyond regional cricket politics.
7. Naqvi Defends ACC’s Position, Denies Political Intent
Mohsin Naqvi, in his written reply, denied allegations of misconduct, insisting there was “no political intent” and claiming the trophy was “held in trust” until a BCCI representative collects it.
8. India’s Victory Overshadowed by Off-Field Drama
Despite India defeating Pakistan three times in the tournament, their dominance was overshadowed by escalating controversies, from handshake snubs to political gestures on the field.
9. BCCI Insists Trophy Belongs to India
At the ACC AGM on September 30, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla emphasized that the trophy “rightly belongs to India” and must be handed over in a formal, respectful ceremony.
10. Cricket Politics Overshadows Sporting Spirit
What began as a celebratory moment for Indian cricket has turned into a symbol of strained cricket diplomacy between India and Pakistan, reflecting how sports and politics remain deeply intertwined in the subcontinent.
Trending Photos