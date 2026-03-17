Will Harshit Rana still earn Rs 4 crore despite missing IPL 2026?

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Harshit Rana will receive his full ₹4 crore IPL 2026 salary despite missing the season due to a knee injury sustained during national duty. Under BCCI’s long-standing insurance policy, centrally contracted players are financially protected if injured while representing India. Rana, who underwent surgery in February 2026, is currently in rehabilitation and expected to return within a few months. His absence has forced Kolkata Knight Riders to rethink their bowling strategy and sign replacements. This case highlights how BCCI safeguards players’ earnings, ensuring international commitments remain the top priority without impacting IPL contracts or financial security.