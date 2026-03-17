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NewsPhotosWill Harshit Rana still earn Rs 4 crore despite missing IPL 2026?
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Will Harshit Rana still earn Rs 4 crore despite missing IPL 2026?

Harshit Rana will receive his full ₹4 crore IPL 2026 salary despite missing the season due to a knee injury sustained during national duty. Under BCCI’s long-standing insurance policy, centrally contracted players are financially protected if injured while representing India. Rana, who underwent surgery in February 2026, is currently in rehabilitation and expected to return within a few months. His absence has forced Kolkata Knight Riders to rethink their bowling strategy and sign replacements. This case highlights how BCCI safeguards players’ earnings, ensuring international commitments remain the top priority without impacting IPL contracts or financial security.

Updated:Mar 17, 2026, 10:32 AM IST
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Harshit Rana Will Get Full ₹4 Crore Salary Despite Missing IPL 2026

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Harshit Rana Will Get Full ₹4 Crore Salary Despite Missing IPL 2026

Even though Harshit Rana is ruled out of IPL 2026, he will still receive his entire ₹4 crore contract amount, ensuring no financial loss due to injury sustained before the tournament. Photo Credit - X

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BCCI Will Pay His Salary, Not KKR

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BCCI Will Pay His Salary, Not KKR

Rana’s salary will be covered by the BCCI, not Kolkata Knight Riders, as part of its player insurance policy designed to protect Indian cricketers injured during national duty. Photo Credit - X

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Injury Happened During India Duty, Triggering Compensation Rule

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Injury Happened During India Duty, Triggering Compensation Rule

The fast bowler was injured during a T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match, making him eligible for full compensation under BCCI rules applicable to centrally contracted players. Photo Credit - X

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BCCI Central Contract Is Key to Eligibility

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BCCI Central Contract Is Key to Eligibility

Harshit Rana holds a Grade C BCCI central contract, which is a mandatory condition for players to receive full IPL salary coverage when ruled out due to national duty injuries. Photo Credit - X

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Policy Has Been Active Since 2011

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Policy Has Been Active Since 2011

The BCCI introduced this rule in 2011 to prevent conflicts between international commitments and IPL earnings, ensuring players never have to choose between country and franchise. Photo Credit - X

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Serious Knee Injury Ruled Him Out of IPL 2026

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Serious Knee Injury Ruled Him Out of IPL 2026

Rana suffered a ligament strain and lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, a significant injury that required surgery and ruled him out of both the T20 World Cup and IPL. Photo Credit - X

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Successful Surgery and Ongoing Rehabilitation

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Successful Surgery and Ongoing Rehabilitation

He underwent surgery in February 2026 and is currently recovering at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, with a projected return timeline of two to four months depending on rehab progress. Photo Credit - X

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KKR Have Signed a Replacement Player

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KKR Have Signed a Replacement Player

Kolkata Knight Riders brought in Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement, indicating their strategy to maintain pace strength despite losing a key Indian bowler. Photo Credit - X

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Domestic Replacement Options Also Being Considered

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Domestic Replacement Options Also Being Considered

Reports suggest Simarjeet Singh is among the frontrunners to replace Rana in the Indian core, highlighting KKR’s need to maintain squad balance under IPL regulations. Photo Credit - X

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Policy Protects Players and Strengthens Indian Cricket Ecosystem

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Policy Protects Players and Strengthens Indian Cricket Ecosystem

This rule ensures financial security for players and reinforces the importance of national duty, while allowing franchises to plan replacements without bearing financial setbacks. Photo Credit - X

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