Will MS Dhoni Become The Oldest Player To Play IPL? Pravin Tambe To Imran Tahir; THESE Players Feature In List

The 43-year-old MS Dhoni, who has defied age, is the oldest player in the ongoing IPL 2025. However, Dhoni is not the oldest to play in the IPL history and someone else tops the list.

In the last few seasons of IPL, there have been plenty of debates and discussions around MS Dhoni's future with Chennai Super Kings. If he continues to play for a few more years, Dhoni can become the oldest player to play in the IPL.

Here's the list of oldest players in the IPL history:

Updated:Mar 29, 2025, 02:44 PM IST
1. Brad Hogg - 45 Years, 92 Days

1. Brad Hogg - 45 Years, 92 Days

Australian spinner Brad Hogg holds the record as the oldest player in IPL history, signing off at 45 years and 92 days. He played his final match for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2016 against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions, finishing with figures of 1/19.  

Brad Hogg's Record In IPL

Brad Hogg's Record In IPL

Brad Hogg played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL. In four IPL seasons, Hogg played 21 matches and took 23 wickets at an average of 24.78 and an economy of 7.47.  

2. Pravin Tambe - 44 Years, 219 Days

2. Pravin Tambe - 44 Years, 219 Days

Pravin Tambe made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2013 at 41 years and 212 days. He is still the oldest debutant in IPL history. He played his last game for the Gujarat Lions in 2016 at 44 years and 219 days. In four IPL seasons, Tambe played for two teams - Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions - and picked 28 wickets in 33 IPL matches with an average of 30.46.

3. MS Dhoni - 43 Years, 8 Months

3. MS Dhoni - 43 Years, 8 Months

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the 43-year-old, is the oldest active player in the IPL. Dhoni, one of the most decorated captains in IPL history, is currently part of the CSK squad in the cash-rich league. MS is the third oldest player in the IPL history. If he continues to play for a few more years, Dhoni can become the oldest player to play in the IPL.

Unique Milestone For MS Dhoni

Unique Milestone For MS Dhoni

Notably, MS Dhoni is the oldest captain to win the IPL after leading CSK to their fifth title in 2023. Under his captaincy, CSK defeated Gujarat Titans in the thrilling final of IPL 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

4. Muttiah Muralitharan - 42 Years, 35 Days

4. Muttiah Muralitharan - 42 Years, 35 Days

Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan played seven IPL seasons for three different teams - Chennai Super Kings (2008-2010), Kochi Tuskers Kerala (2011) and RCB (2012-2014). He ended his IPL career at the age of 42 years and 35 days. Muralitharan took 63 wickets in 66 IPL matches with an economy of 6.68 and an average of 26.92.

5. Imran Tahir - 42 Years, 29 Days

5. Imran Tahir - 42 Years, 29 Days

South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir played 59 IPL matches across eight seasons for Chennai Super Kings, winning titles in 2018 and 2021. He played his last IPL match on April 25, 2021, against RCB when he was 42 years and 29 days old. The wrist-spin wizard finished his IPL career with 82 wickets at an average of 20.77 and an economy of 7.76.

