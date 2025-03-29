Will MS Dhoni Become The Oldest Player To Play IPL? Pravin Tambe To Imran Tahir; THESE Players Feature In List

photoDetails

english

2879194

The 43-year-old MS Dhoni, who has defied age, is the oldest player in the ongoing IPL 2025. However, Dhoni is not the oldest to play in the IPL history and someone else tops the list.

In the last few seasons of IPL, there have been plenty of debates and discussions around MS Dhoni's future with Chennai Super Kings. If he continues to play for a few more years, Dhoni can become the oldest player to play in the IPL.

Here's the list of oldest players in the IPL history: