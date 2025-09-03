Advertisement
Will R Ashwin Become the First Indian Legend to Dominate the Big Bash League?
Will R Ashwin Become the First Indian Legend to Dominate the Big Bash League?

Ravichandran Ashwin is reportedly in talks with Cricket Australia for a groundbreaking Big Bash League (BBL) stint, potentially becoming the first senior Indian men’s international to feature in Australia’s premier T20 competition. Following his IPL retirement, Ashwin has expressed interest in exploring overseas T20 leagues, coaching roles, and media opportunities. Cricket Australia, led by CEO Todd Greenberg, is exploring flexible contract options, possibly pay-per-match deals, to bring Ashwin onboard, likely with a Melbourne-based team. His participation could boost BBL’s global viewership, attract South Asian fans, increase sponsorship and brand deals, and inspire other Indian stars to consider international T20 opportunities.

Updated:Sep 03, 2025, 09:04 AM IST
1. Ashwin Could Pioneer Indian Presence in BBL

1. Ashwin Could Pioneer Indian Presence in BBL

Ravichandran Ashwin is reportedly in advanced discussions with Cricket Australia, potentially becoming the first high-profile Indian male cricketer to play in Australia’s T20 league. This could reshape Indian participation in overseas leagues. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

2. Talks Initiated Right After IPL Retirement

2. Talks Initiated Right After IPL Retirement

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg approached Ashwin immediately after his IPL retirement, signaling a strong intent to secure one of India’s most decorated spinners for the upcoming BBL season. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

3. Melbourne Likely Destination for Ashwin

3. Melbourne Likely Destination for Ashwin

While final details are pending, sources suggest Melbourne-based teams like Melbourne Stars or Melbourne Renegades may be the frontrunners for signing Ashwin, adding star power to their T20 rosters. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

4. Flexible Contract Options Under Consideration

4. Flexible Contract Options Under Consideration

With all BBL teams having spent most of their draft budgets, Cricket Australia is exploring bespoke solutions to include Ashwin, possibly offering pay-per-match deals similar to David Warner’s earlier contracts. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

5. Major Boost for BBL's Global Visibility

5. Major Boost for BBL's Global Visibility

Ashwin’s participation could attract millions of South Asian fans to the BBL, expanding its viewership beyond Australia and positioning the league as a top-tier global T20 competition alongside the IPL. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

6. Potential for Sponsorship & Brand Deals

6. Potential for Sponsorship & Brand Deals

As one of India’s most popular cricketers, Ashwin could drive significant commercial value, opening doors for extra sponsorship, endorsements, and even broadcast opportunities during the BBL season. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

7. Step Toward Coaching Ambitions

7. Step Toward Coaching Ambitions

Ashwin has expressed interest in exploring coaching roles alongside playing, making the BBL a dual learning platform that enhances both his tactical acumen and post-retirement career prospects. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

8. Could Inspire Other Indian Stars Abroad

8. Could Inspire Other Indian Stars Abroad

If successful, Ashwin’s move may encourage other retired Indian cricketers, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, or Jasprit Bumrah, to explore opportunities outside the IPL, creating a new global pathway for Indian talent. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

9. A Monumental Pivot for Australian Cricket

9. A Monumental Pivot for Australian Cricket

Cricket Australia aims to elevate BBL to global prominence, and securing an elite Indian player like Ashwin could attract private investment, increase league competitiveness, and set a precedent for future collaborations. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

10. Expanding Media & Content Horizons

10. Expanding Media & Content Horizons

Beyond playing, Ashwin’s growing reputation as a content creator may lead to vodcast or broadcast opportunities during the BBL, merging cricketing performance with media engagement for fans worldwide. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK