Will R Ashwin Become the First Indian Legend to Dominate the Big Bash League?

Ravichandran Ashwin is reportedly in talks with Cricket Australia for a groundbreaking Big Bash League (BBL) stint, potentially becoming the first senior Indian men’s international to feature in Australia’s premier T20 competition. Following his IPL retirement, Ashwin has expressed interest in exploring overseas T20 leagues, coaching roles, and media opportunities. Cricket Australia, led by CEO Todd Greenberg, is exploring flexible contract options, possibly pay-per-match deals, to bring Ashwin onboard, likely with a Melbourne-based team. His participation could boost BBL’s global viewership, attract South Asian fans, increase sponsorship and brand deals, and inspire other Indian stars to consider international T20 opportunities.