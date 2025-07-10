Will Team India Play Asia Cup 2025? Decision Expected By July 13 Amid Political Tensions

photoDetails

english

2929492

The Asia Cup 2025 is set to kick off on September 5 in the UAE, featuring eight teams including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong. The tournament will be played in the T20 format with a group stage, Super Fours, and a final on September 21 in Dubai. A high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled for September 7, with a potential rematch on September 14. The BCCI awaits government approval, with a final decision expected by July 13. Stay updated on Asia Cup 2025 schedule, teams, and match results right here.