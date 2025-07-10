Advertisement
Will Team India Play Asia Cup 2025? Decision Expected By July 13 Amid Political Tensions

The Asia Cup 2025 is set to kick off on September 5 in the UAE, featuring eight teams including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong. The tournament will be played in the T20 format with a group stage, Super Fours, and a final on September 21 in Dubai. A high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled for September 7, with a potential rematch on September 14. The BCCI awaits government approval, with a final decision expected by July 13. Stay updated on Asia Cup 2025 schedule, teams, and match results right here.

Updated:Jul 10, 2025, 08:01 AM IST
1. Asia Cup 2025 Starts on September 5 in UAE

1/11
1. Asia Cup 2025 Starts on September 5 in UAE

Set to begin on 5 September 2025, the Asia Cup 2025 schedule is locked in with all matches hosted in the United Arab Emirates, offering neutral conditions for all eight teams.

2. India vs Pakistan Clash Set for 7 and 14 September

2/11
2. India vs Pakistan Clash Set for 7 and 14 September

Get ready for two high-voltage India vs Pakistan encounters—first in the group stage on September 7, and the second likely in the Super Fours on September 14.

3. BCCI Awaits Final Green Light from Indian Government

3/11
3. BCCI Awaits Final Green Light from Indian Government

The BCCI’s participation depends on final government approval amid rising India-Pakistan tensions. The official confirmation is expected by July 13, drawing national interest.

4. T20 Format Returns Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

4/11
4. T20 Format Returns Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the T20 International format, making it a key preparatory tournament for teams targeting the T20 World Cup 2026.

5. Asia Cup 2025 to Feature 8 Nations in Revised Format

5/11
5. Asia Cup 2025 to Feature 8 Nations in Revised Format

The expanded format includes India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong, split into two groups, followed by Super Fours and a final.

6. Promotional Campaigns Begin with Broadcasters Onboard

6/11
6. Promotional Campaigns Begin with Broadcasters Onboard

Promotional activities have started, with Sony Sports Network releasing official posters to build early excitement for one of cricket’s most followed events.

7. Tensions Over ‘Operation Sindoor’ Influence Participation Talks

7/11
7. Tensions Over ‘Operation Sindoor’ Influence Participation Talks

Cross-border tensions and the aftermath of Operation Sindoor have raised uncertainty around India’s participation, but the Asia Cup may proceed to promote sporting continuity.

8. India Are the Defending Champions

8/11
8. India Are the Defending Champions

India will enter as Asia Cup 2023 champions, increasing the stakes for every match and driving fan searches like “Can India defend their Asia Cup title in 2025?”

9. Final Set for 21 September at Dubai International Stadium

9/11
9. Final Set for 21 September at Dubai International Stadium

The Asia Cup 2025 final will take place on 21 September in Dubai, potentially featuring a blockbuster clash between the tournament's top two teams.

10. Asia Cup 2025 Carries High Stakes and Global Attention

10/11
10. Asia Cup 2025 Carries High Stakes and Global Attention

With diplomatic implications, broadcast reach, and elite cricketing talent, Asia Cup 2025 is positioned as one of the most anticipated tournaments before the next global ICC event.

11/11
