Will Yash Dayal Be Banned From IPL 2026? What BCCI Rules Say About Players Facing FIRs

RCB pacer Yash Dayal faces serious trouble ahead of IPL 2026 after an FIR was filed under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for alleged sexual harassment. The BCCI has no automatic ban policy for players with FIRs, but serious allegations can lead to suspension based on the Code of Conduct. Franchises like RCB also hold discretion to bench or release players to protect brand reputation. As public scrutiny intensifies, the BCCI and IPL Governing Council may act to safeguard the league’s image. Will Yash Dayal be banned from IPL 2026? Here’s what BCCI rules say.