Will Yash Dayal Be Banned From IPL 2026? What BCCI Rules Say About Players Facing FIRs
photoDetails

Will Yash Dayal Be Banned From IPL 2026? What BCCI Rules Say About Players Facing FIRs

RCB pacer Yash Dayal faces serious trouble ahead of IPL 2026 after an FIR was filed under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for alleged sexual harassment. The BCCI has no automatic ban policy for players with FIRs, but serious allegations can lead to suspension based on the Code of Conduct. Franchises like RCB also hold discretion to bench or release players to protect brand reputation. As public scrutiny intensifies, the BCCI and IPL Governing Council may act to safeguard the league’s image. Will Yash Dayal be banned from IPL 2026? Here’s what BCCI rules say.

Updated:Jul 08, 2025, 11:32 AM IST
No Automatic Ban by BCCI After FIR

1/20
The BCCI does not impose automatic suspensions on players solely based on FIRs. Each case is reviewed on merit and potential reputational damage.

BCCI Code of Conduct Covers Off-Field Behavior

2/20
Although it mainly addresses match-related conduct and corruption, the BCCI Code allows for action if a player's behavior harms cricket’s image.

Serious Allegations Can Trigger Suspension

3/20
Cases involving sexual assault, fraud, or abuse may result in immediate suspension by the BCCI or the IPL Governing Council even before a trial begins.

Dayal's Case Falls Under Severe Misconduct

4/20
Being booked under Section 69 for sexual exploitation places this case under the category of serious allegations that BCCI may take swift action on.

IPL Governing Council Can Enforce Emergency Action

5/20
The IPL Governing Council holds authority to temporarily remove or bar players facing controversies that may damage the league's brand.

Franchise Can Bench or Release Player

6/20
RCB can independently choose to suspend or release Yash Dayal to avoid negative press and protect sponsor interests, regardless of BCCI's decision.

Morality Clauses in Contracts Allow Termination

7/20
Most IPL player contracts include clauses allowing suspension or termination for actions that tarnish the team or league’s image.

RCB May Be Pressured by Sponsors

8/20
Brand partners often insist on distancing from players involved in controversies to maintain their public image, pushing franchises to act swiftly.

BCCI Rules Allow Replacement of Controversial Players

9/20
Franchises can request replacement players if the original signing becomes unavailable due to legal, personal, or disciplinary reasons.

Past Incidents Show Franchises Act Preemptively

10/20
Teams have previously distanced themselves from players even before legal resolutions, especially when media scrutiny and public backlash are high.

FIR Does Not Equal Guilt but Raises Red Flags

11/20
An FIR is an allegation, not a conviction. However, it can still damage a player's reputation and eligibility based on BCCI's discretion.

Legal Conditions May Restrict Play

12/20
Arrest, court summons, or bail conditions can prevent a player from traveling or participating in matches, even if not banned.

Conviction Usually Leads to Formal Ban

13/20
If Dayal is convicted, BCCI is expected to formally suspend or ban him, aligning with past precedents like the Sreesanth spot-fixing case.

Judicial Outcome Will Influence Final Decision

14/20
The final call on Dayal’s IPL 2026 fate will depend on how far legal proceedings go before the tournament begins.

Negative Publicity Can Accelerate Suspension

15/20
When media reports go viral and fans demand accountability, BCCI and franchises often act faster to protect the IPL’s image.

Media Trials Drive Perception and Pressure

16/20
Extensive media coverage, especially in high-profile cases, can force teams or the board to act before legal conclusions are drawn.

League Image Is a Key Decision Factor

17/20
IPL’s international reputation and billion-dollar brand status leave little room for tolerance in cases attracting negative global headlines.

Sreesanth Ban Sets Strong Precedent

18/20
In 2013, Sreesanth was banned after being named in a spot-fixing FIR, even before a conviction, showcasing BCCI’s zero-tolerance stance.

Mild FIRs Have Been Overlooked in the Past

19/20
Players involved in minor legal disputes or personal issues have continued to play, depending on case severity and public reaction.

 

 

Every Case Is Judged Individually

20/20
BCCI handles FIR-related controversies on a case-by-case basis, factoring in the nature of charges, evidence, and potential IPL brand impact.

