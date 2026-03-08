Women’s Day 2026: 10 female athletes who dominated 2025 - In Pics
International Women’s Day 2026 highlights the remarkable athletes who transformed global sport in 2025. From Smriti Mandhana leading India to their first Women’s World Cup title to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone redefining track athletics, female athletes dominated headlines worldwide. Rising chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh, wrestling champion Vinesh Phogat and basketball icon Caitlin Clark also reshaped their respective sports through record-breaking performances and historic milestones. This curated list of the top 10 women athletes of 2025 showcases how women’s sport is entering a new era of global recognition, commercial growth and competitive excellence, inspiring the next generation of athletes across cricket, athletics, basketball and beyond.
1. Smriti Mandhana – Cricket
Smriti Mandhana delivered one of the most dominant seasons in women’s cricket history in 2025, captaining India to their first-ever Women’s World Cup title while smashing the fastest ODI century by an Indian woman. Her leadership and aggressive batting reshaped India’s white-ball identity and cemented her reputation as the face of modern Indian women’s cricket.
Photo Credit - X
2. Divya Deshmukh – Chess
At just 20, Divya Deshmukh stunned the chess world by becoming the youngest champion of the FIDE Women’s World Cup, showcasing remarkable tactical maturity against elite grandmasters. Her breakthrough year also earned her the BBC Emerging Player of the Year, marking India’s growing dominance in global chess.
Photo Credit - X
3. Vinesh Phogat – Wrestling
After a turbulent 2024 season, Vinesh Phogat staged a remarkable comeback by winning gold at the World Wrestling Championships, reaffirming her status among the world’s elite grapplers. Her triumph symbolised resilience and mental toughness, inspiring young wrestlers across India to pursue Olympic-level success.
Photo Credit - X
4. Shafali Verma – Cricket
Explosive opener Shafali Verma powered India’s Women’s World Cup triumph as the leading run-scorer of the tournament, while also becoming the youngest cricketer to reach 3,000 runs in Women’s T20 Internationals, highlighting her role as a generational batting talent redefining aggressive top-order play.
Photo Credit - X
5. Aditi Ashok – Golf
Indian golf star Aditi Ashok continued her steady rise in global golf by winning two Ladies European Tour titles in 2025, finishing the year as India’s highest-ranked golfer ever. Her consistency has placed Indian women’s golf firmly on the international map.
Photo Credit - X
6. Jyothi Yarraji – Athletics
India’s premier hurdler Jyothi Yarraji broke her own 100m hurdles national record twice in 2025, before claiming a podium finish at the Asian Athletics Championships, reinforcing her dominance in track events and elevating India’s sprint-hurdle credentials internationally.
Photo Credit - X
7. Manika Batra – Table Tennis
Manika Batra led India to a historic medal at the World Team Table Tennis Championships, defeating several top-ranked opponents from China and Japan. Her performance underscored India’s growing competitiveness in global table tennis and strengthened the country’s Olympic medal prospects.
Photo Credit - X
8. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone – Athletics
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone delivered one of the most remarkable athletic transitions in modern track history, shifting from hurdles to the 400m flat and clocking 47.78 seconds, the second-fastest time ever recorded, earning her the 2025 World Athlete of the Year title.
Photo Credit - X
9. Caitlin Clark – Basketball
Caitlin Clark became the most influential athlete in women’s basketball in 2025, shattering WNBA viewership and attendance records. Her impact extended beyond performance, dramatically increasing league revenue, sponsorship deals and global interest in professional women’s basketball.
Photo Credit - X
10. Beatrice Chebet – Athletics
Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet dominated distance running in 2025 by winning both the 5,000m and 10,000m at the World Championships while setting a new 5,000m world record, establishing herself as the most dominant long-distance runner of the year.
Photo Credit - X
