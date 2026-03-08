Women’s Day 2026: 10 female athletes who dominated 2025 - In Pics

photoDetails

International Women’s Day 2026 highlights the remarkable athletes who transformed global sport in 2025. From Smriti Mandhana leading India to their first Women’s World Cup title to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone redefining track athletics, female athletes dominated headlines worldwide. Rising chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh, wrestling champion Vinesh Phogat and basketball icon Caitlin Clark also reshaped their respective sports through record-breaking performances and historic milestones. This curated list of the top 10 women athletes of 2025 showcases how women’s sport is entering a new era of global recognition, commercial growth and competitive excellence, inspiring the next generation of athletes across cricket, athletics, basketball and beyond.