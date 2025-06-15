World Test Championship 2025-27 Schedule: India, Australia, South Africa, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh - Complete WTC Fixtures Of All Teams In Pics

2 / 11

Temba Bavuma etched his name in history by leading South Africa to their first major ICC title with a win over Australia in the World Test Championship Final. Beyond this landmark victory, Bavuma became the most successful Test captain in history after his first 10 matches with 9 wins and 1 draw, and no losses. He broke a century-old record held by England’s Percy Chapman, who had 9 wins and 1 loss in 1926.