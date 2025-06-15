Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2916379https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/world-test-championship-2025-27-schedule-india-australia-south-africa-england-new-zealand-pakistan-sri-lanka-west-indies-bangladesh-complete-wtc-fixtures-of-all-teams-in-pics-2916379
NewsPhotosWorld Test Championship 2025-27 Schedule: India, Australia, South Africa, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh - Complete WTC Fixtures Of All Teams In Pics
photoDetails

World Test Championship 2025-27 Schedule: India, Australia, South Africa, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh - Complete WTC Fixtures Of All Teams In Pics

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially released the schedule for the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Spanning two years, the new edition promises 71 Test matches involving nine top cricketing nations. The highly anticipated cycle will begin on June 17, 2025, with Sri Lanka hosting Bangladesh in Galle.

Updated:Jun 15, 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Follow Us

World Test Championship 2025-27: New Era Of Cricket

1/11
World Test Championship 2025-27: New Era Of Cricket

South Africa won World Test Championship 2025 now the new WTC cycle is expected to bring fresh challenges and opportunities, with high-profile transitions like Gill’s captaincy and continued expectations from teams like South Africa, Australia, and England. With away conditions playing a big role in determining the finalists, team depth and adaptability will be key over the next two years.

Follow Us

Temba Bavuma's Historical Record

2/11
Temba Bavuma's Historical Record

Temba Bavuma etched his name in history by leading South Africa to their first major ICC title with a win over Australia in the World Test Championship Final. Beyond this landmark victory, Bavuma became the most successful Test captain in history after his first 10 matches with 9 wins and 1 draw, and no losses. He broke a century-old record held by England’s Percy Chapman, who had 9 wins and 1 loss in 1926.

Follow Us

Australia (22 Tests)

3/11
Australia (22 Tests)

Australia will play the highest number of Tests (22) in this cycle, showcasing their enduring commitment to red-ball cricket. They will face arch-rivals England in the Ashes at home later in 2025, a series that promises high drama. Key away challenges include tours to India and South Africa, making their campaign one of the toughest.

Follow Us

South Africa (14 Tests)

4/11
South Africa (14 Tests)

The reigning WTC champions, South Africa, are unbeaten in their last 9 Tests under captain Temba Bavuma. They begin their campaign in Pakistan in October 2025 and will host Australia for a home series in September 2026.

Follow Us

India (18 Tests)

5/11
India (18 Tests)

India, under new captain Shubman Gill, begin their WTC journey against England at Headingley on June 20. The team will play 18 Test matches, including high-stakes home series against West Indies, South Africa, and Australia. Tough overseas tours to England, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand will test the young leader’s adaptability.

Follow Us

New Zealand (16 Tests)

6/11
New Zealand (16 Tests)

New Zealand will play 16 Test matches, including home fixtures against India, Sri Lanka, and West Indies. They will tour Australia, England, and Pakistan, providing them with an opportunity to test their bench strength.

Follow Us

England (21 Tests)

7/11
England (21 Tests)

England will feature in 21 Test matches, the second-most in the cycle, including a home Ashes series in 2027. Their schedule includes challenging away tours to India, Pakistan, and New Zealand. A balanced mix of home and away matches gives them a strong chance to build early momentum.

Follow Us

Sri Lanka (12 Tests)

8/11
Sri Lanka (12 Tests)

Sri Lanka open the WTC 2025–27 cycle with the first match against Bangladesh on June 17 in Galle. They will play 12 matches, evenly split between home and away series against top teams like India and South Africa.

Follow Us

Bangladesh (12 Tests)

9/11
Bangladesh (12 Tests)

Bangladesh will feature in 12 Tests, starting with a tough away series in Sri Lanka. They host Pakistan and West Indies, offering their fans key home encounters. Matches against Australia and England will give their young side valuable exposure.

Follow Us

West Indies (14 Tests)

10/11
West Indies (14 Tests)

West Indies are scheduled for 14 matches, including high-profile tours to India, Australia, and New Zealand. They will also host Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, matches where they’ll aim to collect crucial WTC points. Their blend of youth and experience will be tested across varied conditions.

Follow Us

Pakistan (13 Tests)

11/11
Pakistan (13 Tests)

Pakistan’s campaign kicks off with a home series against South Africa in October 2025. They have a total of 13 matches, including key away tours to England, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand. Their mixture of subcontinental and overseas assignments makes for a balanced but challenging route.

Follow Us
ICC WTC 2025-27Shubman GillIndia Test captainTemba BavumaSouth Africa CricketAustralia Test scheduleEngland Ashes 2025Test cricketICC scheduleWorld Test Championship Cyclecricket fixturesinternational cricket calendarCricket rivalriesIndia Vs England Test seriesAustralia vs South Africa
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
ahmedabad plane crash
Meet The World’s Luckiest Unlucky Man: Frane Selak, Who Survived 7 Deadly Accidents – From Plane Crashes To Exploding Cars
camera icon7
title
Indian Railway Station
Airport-Style Amenities At Indian Railways Station? THIS Station Boasts Of World-Class Luxury, Not New Delhi Or Ayodhya But...
camera icon8
title
Anirudh Ravichander
Rumours Spark Romance Buzz: Who Is the Mystery IPL Woman In Anirudh Ravichander’s Life?
camera icon8
title
Aus vs SA
First Players To Hit Century For A Team In ICC Tournament Final: Aiden Markram Joins Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting; Check Full List
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For June 16- 22: Transforming Conversation Will Bring The Emotional Breakthroughs, Zodiacs
NEWS ON ONE CLICK