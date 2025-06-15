World Test Championship 2025-27 Schedule: India, Australia, South Africa, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh - Complete WTC Fixtures Of All Teams In Pics
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially released the schedule for the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Spanning two years, the new edition promises 71 Test matches involving nine top cricketing nations. The highly anticipated cycle will begin on June 17, 2025, with Sri Lanka hosting Bangladesh in Galle.
World Test Championship 2025-27: New Era Of Cricket
South Africa won World Test Championship 2025 now the new WTC cycle is expected to bring fresh challenges and opportunities, with high-profile transitions like Gill’s captaincy and continued expectations from teams like South Africa, Australia, and England. With away conditions playing a big role in determining the finalists, team depth and adaptability will be key over the next two years.
Temba Bavuma's Historical Record
Temba Bavuma etched his name in history by leading South Africa to their first major ICC title with a win over Australia in the World Test Championship Final. Beyond this landmark victory, Bavuma became the most successful Test captain in history after his first 10 matches with 9 wins and 1 draw, and no losses. He broke a century-old record held by England’s Percy Chapman, who had 9 wins and 1 loss in 1926.
Australia (22 Tests)
Australia will play the highest number of Tests (22) in this cycle, showcasing their enduring commitment to red-ball cricket. They will face arch-rivals England in the Ashes at home later in 2025, a series that promises high drama. Key away challenges include tours to India and South Africa, making their campaign one of the toughest.
South Africa (14 Tests)
The reigning WTC champions, South Africa, are unbeaten in their last 9 Tests under captain Temba Bavuma. They begin their campaign in Pakistan in October 2025 and will host Australia for a home series in September 2026.
India (18 Tests)
India, under new captain Shubman Gill, begin their WTC journey against England at Headingley on June 20. The team will play 18 Test matches, including high-stakes home series against West Indies, South Africa, and Australia. Tough overseas tours to England, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand will test the young leader’s adaptability.
New Zealand (16 Tests)
New Zealand will play 16 Test matches, including home fixtures against India, Sri Lanka, and West Indies. They will tour Australia, England, and Pakistan, providing them with an opportunity to test their bench strength.
England (21 Tests)
England will feature in 21 Test matches, the second-most in the cycle, including a home Ashes series in 2027. Their schedule includes challenging away tours to India, Pakistan, and New Zealand. A balanced mix of home and away matches gives them a strong chance to build early momentum.
Sri Lanka (12 Tests)
Sri Lanka open the WTC 2025–27 cycle with the first match against Bangladesh on June 17 in Galle. They will play 12 matches, evenly split between home and away series against top teams like India and South Africa.
Bangladesh (12 Tests)
Bangladesh will feature in 12 Tests, starting with a tough away series in Sri Lanka. They host Pakistan and West Indies, offering their fans key home encounters. Matches against Australia and England will give their young side valuable exposure.
West Indies (14 Tests)
West Indies are scheduled for 14 matches, including high-profile tours to India, Australia, and New Zealand. They will also host Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, matches where they’ll aim to collect crucial WTC points. Their blend of youth and experience will be tested across varied conditions.
Pakistan (13 Tests)
Pakistan’s campaign kicks off with a home series against South Africa in October 2025. They have a total of 13 matches, including key away tours to England, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand. Their mixture of subcontinental and overseas assignments makes for a balanced but challenging route.
