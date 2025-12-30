WPL 2026 Full Squad Of MI, DC, RCB, GG & UPW - In Pics
Ahead of WPL 2026, the five franchises enter the season with well-balanced squads blending proven international stars and exciting Indian talent. Mumbai Indians boast a core packed with match-winners across departments, while Delhi Capitals look settled with depth, versatility, and leadership options. Royal Challengers Bengaluru arrive with explosive batting firepower and improved bowling balance. Gujarat Giants appear stronger than ever, combining experience with youth and multiple all-round options. UP Warriorz complete the line-up with a mix of elite overseas players and emerging domestic names, setting the stage for another fiercely competitive WPL season.
Mumbai Indians:
Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Mathews, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth
Delhi Capitals:
Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandani Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani
Royal Challengers Bengaluru:
Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundathi Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D Hemalatha
Gujarat Giants:
Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwar, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni
UP Warriorz:
Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Tara Norris, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, G Trisha, Pratika Rawal
Trending Photos