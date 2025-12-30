WPL 2026 Full Squad Of MI, DC, RCB, GG & UPW - In Pics

photoDetails

Ahead of WPL 2026, the five franchises enter the season with well-balanced squads blending proven international stars and exciting Indian talent. Mumbai Indians boast a core packed with match-winners across departments, while Delhi Capitals look settled with depth, versatility, and leadership options. Royal Challengers Bengaluru arrive with explosive batting firepower and improved bowling balance. Gujarat Giants appear stronger than ever, combining experience with youth and multiple all-round options. UP Warriorz complete the line-up with a mix of elite overseas players and emerging domestic names, setting the stage for another fiercely competitive WPL season.