WPL 2026: Likely Playing XIs Of MI, RCB, DC, UPW & GG
1. Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI
Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini (wk), Hayley Matthews, Shabnim Ismail, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, S Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta.
2. What This Means for Mumbai Indians in WPL 2026
Mumbai Indians look balanced with elite all-rounders and a strong bowling attack. The only concern is lower-order batting depth, which could be tested if early wickets fall in high-pressure chases.
3. RCB Probable Playing XI
Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, D Hemalatha, Pooja Vastrakar, Lauren Bell, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.
4. Why RCB’s Line-up Could Be High Risk, High Reward
RCB’s probable XI is stacked with power hitters and multi-skill players. However, reliance on overseas stars means form dips or injuries could quickly expose middle-order stability issues, as reported earlier.
5. Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI
Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Niki Prasad, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Nandani Sharma.
6. What This Means for Delhi Capitals’ Title Push
Delhi Capitals retain a strong core blending youth and experience. Their strength lies in batting depth, but death-over bowling consistency remains a concern that could decide close knockout games.
7. UP Warriorz Probable Playing XI
Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Asha Sobhana, Shipra Giri (wk), Kranti Gaud.
8. Why UP Warriorz Look Tactically Flexible in WPL 2026
UP Warriorz possess a versatile spin attack and adaptable batting order. The challenge will be managing overseas balance while ensuring enough pace support on flat Indian wickets, as detailed in our full analysis.
9. Gujarat Giants Probable Playing XI
Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu.
10. What This Means for Gujarat Giants’ Season Outlook
Gujarat Giants rely heavily on their overseas core for match-winning impact. While bowling depth looks promising, inconsistent Indian batting contributions could limit their ability to post big totals.
