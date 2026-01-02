Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3002479https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/wpl-2026-likely-playing-xis-of-mi-rcb-dc-upw-gg-3002479
NewsPhotosWPL 2026: Likely Playing XIs Of MI, RCB, DC, UPW & GG
photoDetails

WPL 2026: Likely Playing XIs Of MI, RCB, DC, UPW & GG

The WPL 2026 probable playing XI for Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants highlights clear strengths and visible gaps after the mega auction. Mumbai look balanced, RCB lean on star power, Delhi back stability, UP focus on spin depth, and Gujarat trust overseas firepower. These likely XIs reveal how team combinations, overseas slots, and bowling resources could shape the Women’s Premier League 2026 season. As squads settle, early tactical calls may decide playoff qualification and title momentum.
Updated:Jan 02, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI

1/11
1. Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini (wk), Hayley Matthews, Shabnim Ismail, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, S Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta.

Follow Us

2. What This Means for Mumbai Indians in WPL 2026

2/11
2. What This Means for Mumbai Indians in WPL 2026

Mumbai Indians look balanced with elite all-rounders and a strong bowling attack. The only concern is lower-order batting depth, which could be tested if early wickets fall in high-pressure chases.

 

Follow Us

3. RCB Probable Playing XI

3/11
3. RCB Probable Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, D Hemalatha, Pooja Vastrakar, Lauren Bell, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

Follow Us

4. Why RCB’s Line-up Could Be High Risk, High Reward

4/11
4. Why RCB’s Line-up Could Be High Risk, High Reward

RCB’s probable XI is stacked with power hitters and multi-skill players. However, reliance on overseas stars means form dips or injuries could quickly expose middle-order stability issues, as reported earlier.

 

Follow Us

5. Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI

5/11
5. Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI

Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Niki Prasad, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Nandani Sharma.

Follow Us

6. What This Means for Delhi Capitals’ Title Push

6/11
6. What This Means for Delhi Capitals’ Title Push

Delhi Capitals retain a strong core blending youth and experience. Their strength lies in batting depth, but death-over bowling consistency remains a concern that could decide close knockout games.

Follow Us

7. UP Warriorz Probable Playing XI

7/11
7. UP Warriorz Probable Playing XI

Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Asha Sobhana, Shipra Giri (wk), Kranti Gaud.

Follow Us

8. Why UP Warriorz Look Tactically Flexible in WPL 2026

8/11
8. Why UP Warriorz Look Tactically Flexible in WPL 2026

UP Warriorz possess a versatile spin attack and adaptable batting order. The challenge will be managing overseas balance while ensuring enough pace support on flat Indian wickets, as detailed in our full analysis.

Follow Us

9. Gujarat Giants Probable Playing XI

9/11
9. Gujarat Giants Probable Playing XI

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu.

Follow Us

10. What This Means for Gujarat Giants’ Season Outlook

10/11
10. What This Means for Gujarat Giants’ Season Outlook

Gujarat Giants rely heavily on their overseas core for match-winning impact. While bowling depth looks promising, inconsistent Indian batting contributions could limit their ability to post big totals.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
WPL 2026 probable playing XIWPL 2026 teamsMumbai Indians WPL XIRCB WPL 2026 lineupDelhi Capitals WPL squadUP Warriorz playing XIGujarat Giants WPL teamWPL 2026 auction analysisWPL team strengths weaknessesWomen’s Premier League 2026WPL 2026 predictionsWPL 2026 squad analysisbest WPL teams 2026WPL 2026 overseas playersWPL 2026 captainsWPL 2026 match previewWPL 2026 team balanceWPL 2026 power hittersWPL 2026 bowling attacksWPL 2026 title contendersWPL 2026 likely XIWPL 2026 team newsWPL 2026 updatesWPL 2026 player rolesWPL 2026 fantasy tipsWPL 2026 analysis IndiaWPL 2026 season previewWPL 2026 mega auction impactWPL 2026 squad strengths
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
new year 2025
7 Bollywood Films You Should Watch Once In New Year 2026 In Case Missed In 2025!
camera icon14
title
cricket calendar 2026
Cricket Calendar 2026: 3 World Cups, IPL, WPL, NZ Series & More : Check Complete Cricket Schedule With Exact Dates; Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Will Play These Many Matches...
camera icon8
title
New Year 2026
Major Money Rule Changes From January 1: PAN-Aadhaar Linking, ITR Filing & More– Check Full List
camera icon12
title
MS Dhoni retirement 2026
MS Dhoni, Lionel Messi To Cristiano Ronaldo: Sporting Icons Who Could Retire In 2026; Check Full List
camera icon8
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission Effective From 1 January: Prospective Salary Hike Of Group D, C, B And A Employees Explained