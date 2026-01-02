photoDetails

english

3002463

WPL 2026: Likely Playing XIs Of MI, RCB, DC, UPW & GG

The WPL 2026 probable playing XI for Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants highlights clear strengths and visible gaps after the mega auction. Mumbai look balanced, RCB lean on star power, Delhi back stability, UP focus on spin depth, and Gujarat trust overseas firepower. These likely XIs reveal how team combinations, overseas slots, and bowling resources could shape the Women’s Premier League 2026 season. As squads settle, early tactical calls may decide playoff qualification and title momentum.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/wpl-2026-likely-playing-xis-of-mi-rcb-dc-upw-gg-3002479

Akash Kharade | Updated:Jan 02, 2026, 01:02 PM IST

1. Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI 1 / 11 Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini (wk), Hayley Matthews, Shabnim Ismail, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, S Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta. Follow Us

2. What This Means for Mumbai Indians in WPL 2026 2 / 11 Mumbai Indians look balanced with elite all-rounders and a strong bowling attack. The only concern is lower-order batting depth, which could be tested if early wickets fall in high-pressure chases. Follow Us

3. RCB Probable Playing XI 3 / 11 Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, D Hemalatha, Pooja Vastrakar, Lauren Bell, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav. Follow Us

4. Why RCB’s Line-up Could Be High Risk, High Reward 4 / 11 RCB’s probable XI is stacked with power hitters and multi-skill players. However, reliance on overseas stars means form dips or injuries could quickly expose middle-order stability issues, as reported earlier. Follow Us

5. Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI 5 / 11 Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Niki Prasad, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Nandani Sharma. Follow Us

6. What This Means for Delhi Capitals’ Title Push 6 / 11 Delhi Capitals retain a strong core blending youth and experience. Their strength lies in batting depth, but death-over bowling consistency remains a concern that could decide close knockout games. Follow Us

7. UP Warriorz Probable Playing XI 7 / 11 Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Asha Sobhana, Shipra Giri (wk), Kranti Gaud. Follow Us

8. Why UP Warriorz Look Tactically Flexible in WPL 2026 8 / 11 UP Warriorz possess a versatile spin attack and adaptable batting order. The challenge will be managing overseas balance while ensuring enough pace support on flat Indian wickets, as detailed in our full analysis. Follow Us

9. Gujarat Giants Probable Playing XI 9 / 11 Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu. Follow Us