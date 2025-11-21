Advertisement
NewsPhotosWPL 2026 Mega Auction: Date, Venue, Marquee Players, Retained Players, Available Purse, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Date, Venue, Marquee Players, Retained Players, Available Purse, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

The countdown has begun for the highly anticipated Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Mega Auction, when the five franchises will rebuild their squads. This is the first full mega auction since the league's inception, allowing teams to reshape lineups after multiple years of mini-auctions.

With India fresh off their 2025 Women's ODI World Cup victory, expect fierce bidding for Indian stars like Deepti Sharma and as well as international talents like Alyssa Healy, which makes this a high-stakes, must-watch event.  

Here is a comprehensive look at the dates, rules, available purse, marquee players ahead of the WPL 2026 mega auction:

Updated:Nov 21, 2025, 11:21 PM IST
WPL 2026 Mega Auction Date And Venue

The much-anticipated Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction in New Delhi on November 27.  (Pic credit: WPL on X)  

Total Number Of Players Registered

A total of 277 players have registered for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction for a maximum of 73 available slots.  (Pic credit: WPL on X)  

Total Number Of Overseas Players Registered

A total of 83 overseas players will vie for the 23 slots available for them in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction that will be held on November 27 in Delhi. (Pic credit: WPL on X)  

Marquee Players In WPL 2026 Auction Pool

The WPL 2026 Auction will begin with the marquee set featuring eight players - Deepti Sharma (India), Renuka Singh (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Meg Lanning (Australia), and Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa).  (Pic credit: WPL on X)

 

RTM Option At WPL 2026 Auction

The RTM card allows a team to re-acquire one of their released players by matching the final bid price made by another franchise. The number of RTM cards available is inversely proportional to the number of players retained.

During the upcoming WPL 2026 mega-auction, UP Warriorz (UPW) will have maximum (four) right to match (RTM) options available. On the other hand, MI and DC, who retained five players each, will not have any RTM option available.  (Pic credit: WPL on X)

Available Purse For WPL 2026

UP Warriorz Women (UPW) will enter the auction for WPL 2026 with the highest purse.

UP Warriorz Women (UPW): Rs 14.50 crore Gujarat Giants (GG): Rs 9 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Rs 6.15 crore Mumbai Indians (MI):  Rs 5.75 crore Delhi Capitals (DC): 5.70 crore  (Pic credit: WPL on X)

WPL Live Streaming And TV Coverage

The live streaming and TV coverage of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 2026 auction will be available on JioHotstar and Star Sports.  (Pic credit: JioHotstar/Star Sports)   

Full List Of Retained Players Ahead Of WPL 2026 Auction

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, G. Kamalini

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad.

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil.

UP Warriorz: Shweta Sehrawat (Pic credit: WPL on X) 

