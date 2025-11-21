WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Date, Venue, Marquee Players, Retained Players, Available Purse, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

photoDetails

The countdown has begun for the highly anticipated Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Mega Auction, when the five franchises will rebuild their squads. This is the first full mega auction since the league's inception, allowing teams to reshape lineups after multiple years of mini-auctions.

With India fresh off their 2025 Women's ODI World Cup victory, expect fierce bidding for Indian stars like Deepti Sharma and as well as international talents like Alyssa Healy, which makes this a high-stakes, must-watch event.

Here is a comprehensive look at the dates, rules, available purse, marquee players ahead of the WPL 2026 mega auction: