WPL 2026 Qualification Scenarios Explained: RCB into the final, How can GG, MI, DC, and UPW reach WPL playoffs?

Remaining match: vs Gujarat Giants (Jan 30)

Despite sitting on six points, Mumbai Indians are in a strong position due to their superior net run rate and dominant head-to-head record.

Why MI Are Favourites

Win vs GG: Reach 8 points and likely qualify

Lose vs GG: Need Delhi Capitals to lose against UP Warriorz

Mumbai’s historic 8-0 record against Gujarat Giants gives them confidence, but a heavy defeat could complicate calculations if DC win big.

