WPL 2026 Retentions Of MI, DC, RCB, UPW, GG: Full List of Retained, Released Players and Team Purse Details
WPL 2026 Retentions Of MI, DC, RCB, UPW, GG: Full List of Retained, Released Players and Team Purse Details

The WPL 2026 retention list has reshaped the Women’s Premier League landscape ahead of the mega auction on November 27 in Delhi. Indian stars Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shafali Verma have been retained, while global icons Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, and Amelia Kerr headline the released players’ list. Defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals retained five players each, while RCB, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz opted for smaller cores and strategic RTM options. With record purses and new auction rules in play, the WPL 2026 auction promises intense bidding and exciting team rebuilds.

Updated:Nov 06, 2025, 08:45 AM IST
1. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodrigues Lead the Retention Race

1/10
1. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodrigues Lead the Retention Race

 

India’s star trio — Harmanpreet Kaur (MI), Smriti Mandhana (RCB), and Jemimah Rodrigues (DC) — headline the retention list, reaffirming their dominance in the Women’s Premier League 2026 landscape.

2. Mumbai Indians Retain Championship Core, Release Amelia Kerr and Chloe Tryon

2/10
2. Mumbai Indians Retain Championship Core, Release Amelia Kerr and Chloe Tryon

 

Defending champions Mumbai Indians kept faith in their title-winning nucleus — Harmanpreet, Sciver-Brunt, Matthews, Amanjot, and Kamalini — but made bold calls releasing Amelia Kerr and Chloe Tryon ahead of WPL 2026.

3. Delhi Capitals Part Ways with Meg Lanning, Bank on Youth

3/10
3. Delhi Capitals Part Ways with Meg Lanning, Bank on Youth

 

In a stunning twist, Delhi Capitals released Meg Lanning, choosing to invest in young talent like Niki Prasad, alongside proven match-winners Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, and Marizanne Kapp.

4. RCB Keep Balanced Core, Save One RTM for Auction Power Move

4/10
4. RCB Keep Balanced Core, Save One RTM for Auction Power Move

 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru smartly retained Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, and Shreyanka Patil, while saving one Right-To-Match (RTM) to potentially reclaim Sophie Devine or Renuka Singh during the WPL 2026 Auction.

5. UP Warriorz Go for Full Rebuild, Release Deepti Sharma and Alyssa Healy

5/10
5. UP Warriorz Go for Full Rebuild, Release Deepti Sharma and Alyssa Healy

 

In a major overhaul, UP Warriorz retained only Shweta Sehrawat while releasing Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma, and Sophie Ecclestone — entering the auction with the largest purse (INR 14.5 crore) and four RTMs.

6. Gujarat Giants Retain Mooney-Gardner Duo, Let Go of Wolvaardt and Litchfield

6/10
6. Gujarat Giants Retain Mooney-Gardner Duo, Let Go of Wolvaardt and Litchfield

 

Gujarat Giants have retained Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner but released Laura Wolvaardt and Phoebe Litchfield, signaling a potential rebuild despite their improved 2025 season performance.

7. Right-To-Match (RTM) Rule Adds Strategic Twist to WPL 2026 Auction

7/10
7. Right-To-Match (RTM) Rule Adds Strategic Twist to WPL 2026 Auction

 

For the first time in WPL history, franchises can use RTM cards to buy back released players — a game-changer that could make the Delhi auction highly unpredictable and strategy-driven.

8. Franchise Purse Distribution to Shape WPL 2026 Auction Dynamics

8/10
8. Franchise Purse Distribution to Shape WPL 2026 Auction Dynamics

 

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have ₹5.75 crore each remaining, RCB ₹6.25 crore, Gujarat Giants ₹9 crore, while UP Warriorz lead with ₹14.5 crore, giving them the biggest buying power this season.

9. Released Stars Set to Ignite WPL 2026 Mega Auction

9/10
9. Released Stars Set to Ignite WPL 2026 Mega Auction

 

Top global names like Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Amelia Kerr, Laura Wolvaardt, and Deepti Sharma will headline the WPL 2026 Auction, making it one of the most competitive player markets yet.

 

 

10. New Talent Spotlight: Uncapped Players Earn Big Trust from Franchises

10/10
10. New Talent Spotlight: Uncapped Players Earn Big Trust from Franchises

 

Emerging stars like G Kamalini (MI) and Niki Prasad (DC) are among the uncapped players retained, proving that young Indian talent is becoming a crucial pillar of long-term WPL franchise strategy.

 

