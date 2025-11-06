WPL 2026 Retentions Of MI, DC, RCB, UPW, GG: Full List of Retained, Released Players and Team Purse Details

photoDetails

english

The WPL 2026 retention list has reshaped the Women’s Premier League landscape ahead of the mega auction on November 27 in Delhi. Indian stars Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shafali Verma have been retained, while global icons Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, and Amelia Kerr headline the released players’ list. Defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals retained five players each, while RCB, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz opted for smaller cores and strategic RTM options. With record purses and new auction rules in play, the WPL 2026 auction promises intense bidding and exciting team rebuilds.