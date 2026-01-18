WPL 2026 Standings After Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match: RCB On Top Without Any Loss, MI Follows Behind - Check
As the 2026 Women’s Premier League moves deeper into its league stage, the points table is beginning to take shape with some teams emerging as strong contenders for the playoffs.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCB-W) - 1st
RCB Women are leading the WPL 2026 standings, having won all their matches so far. With 4 wins from 4 games and a strong net run rate, they sit firmly at the top of the table. Their unbeaten streak reflects dominant performances with both bat and ball.
Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) - 2nd
Mumbai Indians Women are second on the points table with 2 wins from 5 matches. Despite a couple of setbacks, MI-W remain in the mix for a playoff spot, supported by a positive net run rate and consistent contributions from key players.
Gujarat Giants Women (GGTW) - 3rd
Gujarat Giants Women remain competitive with 2 wins and 2 losses, keeping them in third place on points. Their net run rate sits slightly below MI-W, making every remaining game crucial for their playoff hopes.
UP Warriorz Women (UPW) - 4th
UP Warriorz Women have also won 2 matches, but mixed results have left them tied on points with other mid-table teams. Their net run rate places them just below the Gujarat Giants in the standings.
Delhi Capitals Women (DCW) - 5th
Delhi Capitals Women sit at the bottom of the table with 1 win from 4 matches. Despite glimpses of strong batting and bowling, they will need improved consistency to climb the standings and secure a playoff spot.
Trending Photos