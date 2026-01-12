WPL 2026 Updated Points Table After Gujarat Giants Vs Delhi Capitals Match - Check Standing Of RCB, MI, DC, GG, UPW - In Pics

photoDetails

english

3005805

The 2026 Women’s Premier League has delivered its first major shift in momentum following a high-octane thriller between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals. This latest match has completely restructured the WPL 2026 updated points table, leaving fans and analysts questioning the early-season dominance of perennial favorites. As the race for the playoffs intensifies, every run and wicket now carries immense weight for the franchises. Understanding these standings is crucial for tracking which teams are currently on track for the knockout stages in Navi Mumbai.