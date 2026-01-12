WPL 2026 Updated Points Table After Gujarat Giants Vs Delhi Capitals Match - Check Standing Of RCB, MI, DC, GG, UPW - In Pics
The 2026 Women’s Premier League has delivered its first major shift in momentum following a high-octane thriller between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals. This latest match has completely restructured the WPL 2026 updated points table, leaving fans and analysts questioning the early-season dominance of perennial favorites. As the race for the playoffs intensifies, every run and wicket now carries immense weight for the franchises. Understanding these standings is crucial for tracking which teams are currently on track for the knockout stages in Navi Mumbai.
Gujarat Giants Take the Lead:
After clinching a narrow 4-run victory against Delhi, the Gujarat Giants have officially claimed the top spot with four points and a steady net run rate of +0.350.
Sophie Devine’s All-Round Heroics:
Sophie Devine's explosive 95-run knock and her clinical final over defense have made her the early frontrunner for the Orange Cap in this year's T20 tournament.
Mumbai Indians Slip to Second:
Despite a strong start, the defending champions have moved to the second position, currently holding two points after their first two high-intensity opening fixtures.
RCB’s Clinical Efficiency:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru maintain a perfect record with one win from one game, sitting comfortably in third as they prepare for their next big league challenge.
Delhi’s Winless Streak:
With two consecutive losses, the Delhi Capitals find themselves at the bottom of the ladder, desperately needing a tactical overhaul to revive their playoff qualification hopes.
Nandani Sharma’s Historic Fifer:
Despite the team's loss, Nandani Sharma made history by claiming a stunning five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, proving that DC's bowling unit still possesses lethal potential.
UP Warriorz Seeking Rhythm:
Currently winless after their opening match, the Warriorz are looking to bridge the gap in the standings as the league shifts toward the crucial mid-season phase.
Net Run Rate Battles:
Mumbai Indians currently boast the highest NRR of +1.175, a vital cushion that could decide their fate during the final week of the league stage.
High-Scoring Trends Continue:
The 2026 season has seen consistent 200-plus scores, signaling a shift toward more aggressive batting strategies across all five participating franchises.
Upcoming Momentum Shifts:
With the next round of fixtures approaching, the shifting points table impacts the captaincy pressure on Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana.
