WPL 2026 Updated Points Table After MI vs GG Match; Harmanpreet Kaur Claims Orange Cap, Nandni Sharma Holds Purple Cap - In Pics

photoDetails

english

3006414

The WPL 2026 updated points table after MI vs GG match has reshaped the tournament narrative, with momentum shifting sharply after Mumbai Indians Women defeated Gujarat Giants Women. This result has major implications for playoff qualification, net run rate battles, and individual honours. Harmanpreet Kaur’s Orange Cap surge and Nandni Sharma’s Purple Cap rise have added star power to the early phase of the Women’s Premier League 2026. With the league stage tightening, every match now carries qualification consequences, making the latest standings and stats critical for teams, fans, and fantasy cricket players tracking form trends.