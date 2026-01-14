WPL 2026 Updated Points Table After MI vs GG Match; Harmanpreet Kaur Claims Orange Cap, Nandni Sharma Holds Purple Cap - In Pics
The WPL 2026 updated points table after MI vs GG match has reshaped the tournament narrative, with momentum shifting sharply after Mumbai Indians Women defeated Gujarat Giants Women. This result has major implications for playoff qualification, net run rate battles, and individual honours. Harmanpreet Kaur’s Orange Cap surge and Nandni Sharma’s Purple Cap rise have added star power to the early phase of the Women’s Premier League 2026. With the league stage tightening, every match now carries qualification consequences, making the latest standings and stats critical for teams, fans, and fantasy cricket players tracking form trends.
1. RCBW surge to the top of the WPL 2026 points table
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women lead the WPL 2026 points table with two wins from two matches, combining dominant victories with the best net run rate, making them early favourites for direct playoff qualification. Photo Credit - X
2. MIW stay in contention after crucial MI vs GG win
Mumbai Indians Women moved to four points after beating Gujarat Giants, keeping their playoff hopes alive while improving net run rate, a key separator in a tightly packed mid-table race. Photo Credit - X
3. GGW face pressure despite equal points tally
Gujarat Giants Women remain on four points but their lower net run rate places them behind MIW, increasing pressure in upcoming fixtures where heavy wins are essential to stay playoff-relevant. Photo Credit - X
4. DCW and UPW risk early elimination
Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz remain winless after two matches, with poor net run rates putting them on the brink, where even narrow losses could end WPL 2026 playoff ambitions. Photo Credit - X
5. Harmanpreet Kaur claims Orange Cap with authority
Harmanpreet Kaur leads the WPL 2026 Orange Cap standings with 165 runs at a staggering average of 165, underlining her match-winning consistency for Mumbai Indians Women. Photo Credit - X
6. Sophie Devine and Ashleigh Gardner keep chase alive
Sophie Devine and Ashleigh Gardner remain within striking distance in the Orange Cap race, using explosive strike rates to stay relevant, especially crucial as net run rate battles intensify. Photo Credit - X
7. Nandni Sharma dominates early Purple Cap charts
Nandni Sharma tops the WPL 2026 Purple Cap list with seven wickets in two matches, delivering decisive breakthroughs that have reshaped match outcomes. Photo Credit - X
8. Amelia Kerr emerges as a consistent wicket-taker
Amelia Kerr’s six wickets across three matches highlight her all-phase bowling impact, making her a critical asset for Mumbai Indians Women in crunch WPL 2026 encounters. Photo Credit - X
9. Net run rate becomes the silent qualifier
With three teams locked on four points, net run rate now holds outsized importance, forcing teams to rethink batting aggression and bowling rotations in every remaining WPL 2026 fixture. Photo Credit - X
10. Star performances shaping WPL 2026 narratives
Individual brilliance from players like Harmanpreet Kaur and Nandni Sharma is increasingly decisive, reinforcing how form players can single-handedly influence points table dynamics this season. Photo Credit - X
