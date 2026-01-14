Advertisement
NewsPhotosWPL 2026 Updated Points Table After MI vs GG Match; Harmanpreet Kaur Claims Orange Cap, Nandni Sharma Holds Purple Cap - In Pics
WPL 2026 Updated Points Table After MI vs GG Match; Harmanpreet Kaur Claims Orange Cap, Nandni Sharma Holds Purple Cap - In Pics

The WPL 2026 updated points table after MI vs GG match has reshaped the tournament narrative, with momentum shifting sharply after Mumbai Indians Women defeated Gujarat Giants Women. This result has major implications for playoff qualification, net run rate battles, and individual honours. Harmanpreet Kaur’s Orange Cap surge and Nandni Sharma’s Purple Cap rise have added star power to the early phase of the Women’s Premier League 2026. With the league stage tightening, every match now carries qualification consequences, making the latest standings and stats critical for teams, fans, and fantasy cricket players tracking form trends.

Updated:Jan 14, 2026, 09:52 AM IST
1. RCBW surge to the top of the WPL 2026 points table

1. RCBW surge to the top of the WPL 2026 points table

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women lead the WPL 2026 points table with two wins from two matches, combining dominant victories with the best net run rate, making them early favourites for direct playoff qualification. Photo Credit - X

2. MIW stay in contention after crucial MI vs GG win

2. MIW stay in contention after crucial MI vs GG win

Mumbai Indians Women moved to four points after beating Gujarat Giants, keeping their playoff hopes alive while improving net run rate, a key separator in a tightly packed mid-table race. Photo Credit - X

3. GGW face pressure despite equal points tally

3. GGW face pressure despite equal points tally

Gujarat Giants Women remain on four points but their lower net run rate places them behind MIW, increasing pressure in upcoming fixtures where heavy wins are essential to stay playoff-relevant. Photo Credit - X

4. DCW and UPW risk early elimination

4. DCW and UPW risk early elimination

Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz remain winless after two matches, with poor net run rates putting them on the brink, where even narrow losses could end WPL 2026 playoff ambitions. Photo Credit - X

5. Harmanpreet Kaur claims Orange Cap with authority

5. Harmanpreet Kaur claims Orange Cap with authority

Harmanpreet Kaur leads the WPL 2026 Orange Cap standings with 165 runs at a staggering average of 165, underlining her match-winning consistency for Mumbai Indians Women. Photo Credit - X

6. Sophie Devine and Ashleigh Gardner keep chase alive

6. Sophie Devine and Ashleigh Gardner keep chase alive

Sophie Devine and Ashleigh Gardner remain within striking distance in the Orange Cap race, using explosive strike rates to stay relevant, especially crucial as net run rate battles intensify. Photo Credit - X

7. Nandni Sharma dominates early Purple Cap charts

7. Nandni Sharma dominates early Purple Cap charts

Nandni Sharma tops the WPL 2026 Purple Cap list with seven wickets in two matches, delivering decisive breakthroughs that have reshaped match outcomes. Photo Credit - X

8. Amelia Kerr emerges as a consistent wicket-taker

8. Amelia Kerr emerges as a consistent wicket-taker

Amelia Kerr’s six wickets across three matches highlight her all-phase bowling impact, making her a critical asset for Mumbai Indians Women in crunch WPL 2026 encounters. Photo Credit - X

9. Net run rate becomes the silent qualifier

9. Net run rate becomes the silent qualifier

With three teams locked on four points, net run rate now holds outsized importance, forcing teams to rethink batting aggression and bowling rotations in every remaining WPL 2026 fixture. Photo Credit - X

10. Star performances shaping WPL 2026 narratives

10. Star performances shaping WPL 2026 narratives

Individual brilliance from players like Harmanpreet Kaur and Nandni Sharma is increasingly decisive, reinforcing how form players can single-handedly influence points table dynamics this season. Photo Credit - X

