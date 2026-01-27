WPL 2026 Updated Points Table After RCB vs MI Match: Who is leading in the Orange & Purple cap race?
The Women’s Premier League 2026 points table has entered a decisive phase following the high-voltage RCB vs MI clash, with results now reshaping both the playoff race and the Orange and Purple Cap battles. RCB Women have tightened their grip at the top to become the first team to qualify, while Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians surged to second place after defeating Smriti Mandhana’s side. With net run rate emerging as a crucial separator and only a handful of matches left, the mid-table fight involving MI, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz remains wide open. Individual brilliance, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt’s dominant run-scoring, is now directly influencing team fortunes and award races.
WPL 2026 Updated Points Table Explained
After the latest round of matches, here is how the table looks:
RCB Women (Q): 7 matches, 5 wins, 10 points, NRR +0.947
Mumbai Indians Women: 7 matches, 3 wins, 6 points, NRR +0.146
Delhi Capitals Women: 6 matches, 3 wins, 6 points, NRR -0.169
Gujarat Giants Women: 6 matches, 3 wins, 6 points, NRR -0.341
UP Warriorz: 6 matches, 2 wins, 4 points, NRR -0.769
What This Means for the Playoff Race
RCB’s superior net run rate gives them a strategic edge heading into the knockouts, while MI, DC, and GG are effectively competing on margins. UP Warriorz now need near-perfect results to stay alive.
Orange Cap Race in WPL 2026: Who Is Leading?
Current Orange Cap Leader
Nat Sciver-Brunt has emerged as the standout batter of WPL 2026, topping the runs chart with 319 runs in 6 innings at a staggering average of 79.75 and a strike rate of 154.85.
Top Run-Getters So Far
Nat Sciver-Brunt – 319 runs
Harmanpreet Kaur – 260 runs
Phoebe Litchfield – 243 runs
Smriti Mandhana – 236 runs
Lizelle Lee – 219 runs
Why This Matters
Sciver-Brunt’s consistency has not only kept MI competitive but also created daylight in the Orange Cap race. With fewer matches remaining, challengers now need a big individual knock to close the gap, as reported earlier.
Purple Cap Race in WPL 2026: Tight at the Top
Current Purple Cap Contenders
The bowling charts are far more competitive. Nandni Sharma currently leads with 13 wickets in 6 matches, closely followed by Amelia Kerr with 12 wickets.
Leading Wicket-Takers
Nandni Sharma – 13 wickets, average 14.15
Amelia Kerr – 12 wickets, average 15.33
Lauren Bell – 11 wickets
Nadine de Klerk – 11 wickets
Sophie Devine – 11 wickets
Explained: Why Bowlers Are Deciding Matches
Unlike previous seasons, WPL 2026 has seen bowlers control middle overs consistently. Tight spells are swinging matches and directly influencing net run rate swings, a trend highlighted in a previous report.
RCB Women Seal Early Qualification
RCB Women becoming the first team to qualify underlines their consistency across departments. Strong wins and a superior net run rate have given them breathing space while others scramble.
MI’s Win Reshapes the Points Table
Mumbai Indians’ victory over Smriti Mandhana’s RCB lifted Harmanpreet Kaur’s side to second spot. That single result has significantly tightened the race below the table-toppers.
Mid-Table Congestion Intensifies
Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz remain separated by fine margins. One heavy loss or bonus win could completely alter playoff scenarios.
Net Run Rate Becomes the Real Decider
With teams clustered on similar points, net run rate is now as important as wins. Captains are increasingly pushing for bigger margins rather than just crossing the line.
Orange Cap Race Led by Nat Sciver-Brunt
Nat Sciver-Brunt’s commanding lead among run-scorers sets her apart this season. Her consistency under pressure has directly translated into Mumbai Indians staying in contention.
Chasing Batters Face Rising Pressure
As matches gain playoff significance, chasing sides are showing caution early. This has widened the gap between aggressive top-order batters and the rest of the pack.
Purple Cap Race Remains Wide Open
Unlike the Orange Cap, the Purple Cap race is tightly packed. No bowler has pulled away decisively, keeping the contest alive heading into the final league games.
All-Rounders Driving Match Outcomes
Several top performers in both batting and bowling charts are all-rounders. Their dual impact is proving decisive in close games and net run rate swings.
UP Warriorz Running Out of Margin for Error
UP Warriorz now need multiple results to go their way. Slow starts earlier in the season have left them with little room for recovery in a short tournament.
