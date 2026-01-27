WPL 2026 Updated Points Table After RCB vs MI Match: Who is leading in the Orange & Purple cap race?

photoDetails

The Women’s Premier League 2026 points table has entered a decisive phase following the high-voltage RCB vs MI clash, with results now reshaping both the playoff race and the Orange and Purple Cap battles. RCB Women have tightened their grip at the top to become the first team to qualify, while Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians surged to second place after defeating Smriti Mandhana’s side. With net run rate emerging as a crucial separator and only a handful of matches left, the mid-table fight involving MI, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz remains wide open. Individual brilliance, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt’s dominant run-scoring, is now directly influencing team fortunes and award races.