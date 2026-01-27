Advertisement
NewsPhotosWPL 2026 Updated Points Table After RCB vs MI Match: Who is leading in the Orange & Purple cap race?
photoDetails

WPL 2026 Updated Points Table After RCB vs MI Match: Who is leading in the Orange & Purple cap race?

The Women’s Premier League 2026 points table has entered a decisive phase following the high-voltage RCB vs MI clash, with results now reshaping both the playoff race and the Orange and Purple Cap battles. RCB Women have tightened their grip at the top to become the first team to qualify, while Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians surged to second place after defeating Smriti Mandhana’s side. With net run rate emerging as a crucial separator and only a handful of matches left, the mid-table fight involving MI, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz remains wide open. Individual brilliance, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt’s dominant run-scoring, is now directly influencing team fortunes and award races.

Updated:Jan 27, 2026, 10:31 AM IST
WPL 2026 Updated Points Table Explained

1/13
WPL 2026 Updated Points Table Explained

After the latest round of matches, here is how the table looks:

RCB Women (Q): 7 matches, 5 wins, 10 points, NRR +0.947

Mumbai Indians Women: 7 matches, 3 wins, 6 points, NRR +0.146

Delhi Capitals Women: 6 matches, 3 wins, 6 points, NRR -0.169

Gujarat Giants Women: 6 matches, 3 wins, 6 points, NRR -0.341

UP Warriorz: 6 matches, 2 wins, 4 points, NRR -0.769

What This Means for the Playoff Race

RCB’s superior net run rate gives them a strategic edge heading into the knockouts, while MI, DC, and GG are effectively competing on margins. UP Warriorz now need near-perfect results to stay alive.

Orange Cap Race in WPL 2026: Who Is Leading?

2/13
Orange Cap Race in WPL 2026: Who Is Leading?

Current Orange Cap Leader

Nat Sciver-Brunt has emerged as the standout batter of WPL 2026, topping the runs chart with 319 runs in 6 innings at a staggering average of 79.75 and a strike rate of 154.85.

Top Run-Getters So Far

Nat Sciver-Brunt – 319 runs

Harmanpreet Kaur – 260 runs

Phoebe Litchfield – 243 runs

Smriti Mandhana – 236 runs

Lizelle Lee – 219 runs

Why This Matters

Sciver-Brunt’s consistency has not only kept MI competitive but also created daylight in the Orange Cap race. With fewer matches remaining, challengers now need a big individual knock to close the gap, as reported earlier.

Purple Cap Race in WPL 2026: Tight at the Top

4/13
Purple Cap Race in WPL 2026: Tight at the Top

Current Purple Cap Contenders

The bowling charts are far more competitive. Nandni Sharma currently leads with 13 wickets in 6 matches, closely followed by Amelia Kerr with 12 wickets.

Leading Wicket-Takers

Nandni Sharma – 13 wickets, average 14.15

Amelia Kerr – 12 wickets, average 15.33

Lauren Bell – 11 wickets

Nadine de Klerk – 11 wickets

Sophie Devine – 11 wickets

Explained: Why Bowlers Are Deciding Matches

Unlike previous seasons, WPL 2026 has seen bowlers control middle overs consistently. Tight spells are swinging matches and directly influencing net run rate swings, a trend highlighted in a previous report.

RCB Women Seal Early Qualification

5/13
RCB Women Seal Early Qualification

RCB Women becoming the first team to qualify underlines their consistency across departments. Strong wins and a superior net run rate have given them breathing space while others scramble.

MI’s Win Reshapes the Points Table

6/13
MI’s Win Reshapes the Points Table

Mumbai Indians’ victory over Smriti Mandhana’s RCB lifted Harmanpreet Kaur’s side to second spot. That single result has significantly tightened the race below the table-toppers.

Mid-Table Congestion Intensifies

7/13
Mid-Table Congestion Intensifies

Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz remain separated by fine margins. One heavy loss or bonus win could completely alter playoff scenarios.

Net Run Rate Becomes the Real Decider

8/13
Net Run Rate Becomes the Real Decider

With teams clustered on similar points, net run rate is now as important as wins. Captains are increasingly pushing for bigger margins rather than just crossing the line.

Orange Cap Race Led by Nat Sciver-Brunt

9/13
Orange Cap Race Led by Nat Sciver-Brunt

Nat Sciver-Brunt’s commanding lead among run-scorers sets her apart this season. Her consistency under pressure has directly translated into Mumbai Indians staying in contention.

Chasing Batters Face Rising Pressure

10/13
Chasing Batters Face Rising Pressure

As matches gain playoff significance, chasing sides are showing caution early. This has widened the gap between aggressive top-order batters and the rest of the pack.

Purple Cap Race Remains Wide Open

11/13
Purple Cap Race Remains Wide Open

Unlike the Orange Cap, the Purple Cap race is tightly packed. No bowler has pulled away decisively, keeping the contest alive heading into the final league games.

All-Rounders Driving Match Outcomes

12/13
All-Rounders Driving Match Outcomes

Several top performers in both batting and bowling charts are all-rounders. Their dual impact is proving decisive in close games and net run rate swings.

UP Warriorz Running Out of Margin for Error

13/13
UP Warriorz Running Out of Margin for Error

UP Warriorz now need multiple results to go their way. Slow starts earlier in the season have left them with little room for recovery in a short tournament.

