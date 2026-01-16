WPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Harmanpreet Kaur Held On To Orange Cap, Purple Cap With Nandini Sharma - In Pics
The WPL 2026 Updated Points Table has reached a fever pitch as the league stage intensifies in Navi Mumbai. Following Match 8, where UP Warriorz stunned defending champions Mumbai Indians, the race for the playoffs has become wide open. This shift is critical as teams battle for the top three spots, while individual stars Harmanpreet Kaur and Nandini Sharma continue to dominate the leaderboards. With every match reshaping the net run rate, fans are keeping a close eye on the latest standings to see who will secure the knockout berths.
Orange Cap With Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur continues her clinical dominance, securing the WPL Orange Cap 2026 with 181 runs, proving her worth as the tournament’s most consistent and reliable middle-order batting powerhouse. Photo Credit - X
Nandini Sharma Holds Purple Cap
The Delhi Capitals find a new hero in Nandini Sharma, who holds the Purple Cap after a historic hat-trick and a five-wicket haul, disrupting even the strongest batting lineups. Photo Credit - X
RCB At The Top Of Table
Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently lead the standings, maintaining a perfect record that makes them the best team in WPL 2026 so far with a massive net run rate advantage. Photo Credit - X
Mumbai Indians At 2nd Spot
Defending champions Mumbai Indians have slipped to second place after a recent loss, highlighting a growing vulnerability in their bowling depth during the high-pressure death overs of the match. Photo Credit - X
Gujarat Giants Placed 3rd
Gujarat Giants remain a significant threat in third place, with Sophie Devine delivering explosive performances that keep the team firmly in the hunt for a top-three playoff spot. Photo Credit - X
Finally A Win For UPW
The UP Warriorz finally ended their losing streak with a massive win over MI, a result thatas reported earlier breathes new life into their struggling campaign. Photo Credit - X
Harleen Deol - The Player Of The Match
Harleen Deol silenced critics after being "retired out" in her previous game, scoring a match-winning half-century that serves as a massive boost for the UPW middle-order stability. Photo Credit - X
Lizelle Lee 2nd In Orange Cap Race
Lizelle Lee of the Delhi Capitals is breathing down Harmanpreet’s neck in the top run-scorers list, ensuring the battle for the Orange Cap remains a thrilling side-plot this season. Photo Credit - X
Top All-Rounders
Nadine de Klerk and Amelia Kerr are emerging as the most effective all-rounders, providing crucial breakthroughs and lower-order runs that are pivotal for their respective teams' WPL playoff qualification. Photo Credit - X
Trending Photos