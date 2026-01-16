WPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Harmanpreet Kaur Held On To Orange Cap, Purple Cap With Nandini Sharma - In Pics

photoDetails

english

3007021

The WPL 2026 Updated Points Table has reached a fever pitch as the league stage intensifies in Navi Mumbai. Following Match 8, where UP Warriorz stunned defending champions Mumbai Indians, the race for the playoffs has become wide open. This shift is critical as teams battle for the top three spots, while individual stars Harmanpreet Kaur and Nandini Sharma continue to dominate the leaderboards. With every match reshaping the net run rate, fans are keeping a close eye on the latest standings to see who will secure the knockout berths.