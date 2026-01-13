Advertisement
NewsPhotosWPL 2026 Updated Points Table, Orange And Purple Cap Holders After RCB vs UPW Match - In Pics
WPL 2026 Updated Points Table, Orange And Purple Cap Holders After RCB vs UPW Match - In Pics

The 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season has hit a fever pitch following Match 5, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) dismantled UP Warriorz (UPW) in a high-octane encounter at Navi Mumbai. This dominant victory has caused a seismic shift in the WPL Points Table, catapulting Smriti Mandhana’s squad to the top spot. With the race for the Orange and Purple caps intensifying, every boundary and wicket now carries immense weight for playoff qualification. Fans and analysts are closely tracking these updates as the tournament enters its most competitive phase yet.

Updated:Jan 13, 2026, 11:29 AM IST
1. RCB Claims Table Dominance

1. RCB Claims Table Dominance

Royal Challengers Bengaluru moved to the summit of the standings with four points and a superior Net Run Rate of +1.964 after crushing UPW by nine wickets in Navi Mumbai.

2. UP Warriorz Crisis Deepens

2. UP Warriorz Crisis Deepens

The UP Warriorz remain rooted to the bottom of the ladder, suffering two consecutive losses, which leaves their 2026 playoff qualification hopes in early jeopardy after poor batting displays.

3. Grace Harris Enters Top Three

3. Grace Harris Enters Top Three

Following her blistering 85-run knock against UPW, Grace Harris has surged into the top three of the most runs list, establishing herself as a primary contender for the prestigious Orange Cap.

4. Sophie Devine Maintains Lead

4. Sophie Devine Maintains Lead

Despite the RCB surge, Gujarat Giants’ Sophie Devine continues to hold the Orange Cap with 133 runs, maintaining a narrow lead over chasing pack members like Ashleigh Gardner and Harris.

5. Nandani Sharma Retains Purple Cap

5. Nandani Sharma Retains Purple Cap

Delhi Capitals’ sensation Nandani Sharma stays atop the bowling charts with 7 wickets, keeping her hold on the Purple Cap despite RCB’s bowlers making significant gains in recent matches.

6. Nadine de Klerk’s Lethal Form

6. Nadine de Klerk’s Lethal Form

Nadine de Klerk has emerged as a major threat in the wicket-taking charts, moving to second place with 6 wickets and an incredible bowling average of 9.00 for the season.

Asreported earlier in our season preview, RCB’s massive win with 47 balls to spare has significantly boosted their NRR, creating a vital cushion against rivals like Gujarat Giants.

8. Middle Order Struggles for UPW

8. Middle Order Struggles for UPW

The UP Warriorz's reliance on Deepti Sharma and Deandra Dottin highlights a top-order fragility that must be addressed if they are to climb back into the top half of the table.

9. Mandhana’s Captaincy Masterclass

9. Mandhana’s Captaincy Masterclass

Smriti Mandhana’s decision to bowl first proved clinical, as her bowlers executed a disciplined line and length to reduce UPW to 50/5, as seen in ourfull match analysis.

10. Upcoming High-Stakes Clashes

10. Upcoming High-Stakes Clashes

With Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants set to face off next, the league standings are expected to shift again, making every individual performance critical for the 2026 seasonal leaderboard rankings.

