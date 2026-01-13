WPL 2026 Updated Points Table, Orange And Purple Cap Holders After RCB vs UPW Match - In Pics

photoDetails

The 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season has hit a fever pitch following Match 5, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) dismantled UP Warriorz (UPW) in a high-octane encounter at Navi Mumbai. This dominant victory has caused a seismic shift in the WPL Points Table, catapulting Smriti Mandhana’s squad to the top spot. With the race for the Orange and Purple caps intensifying, every boundary and wicket now carries immense weight for playoff qualification. Fans and analysts are closely tracking these updates as the tournament enters its most competitive phase yet.