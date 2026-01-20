WPL 2026 Updated Points Table: RCB Secure Playoff Berth As Orange And Purple Cap Races Heat Up

photoDetails

The WPL 2026 points table has reached a critical juncture as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) officially secured their playoff berth with a record-breaking fifth consecutive victory. Led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB’s unbeaten run highlights their dominance in the 2026 season. Meanwhile, the individual battles for the Orange and Purple Caps have intensified; Phoebe Litchfield leads the batting charts, while Nadine de Klerk and Amelia Kerr trade blows at the top of the bowling list. As the tournament moves deeper into the Vadodara leg, the race for the final two playoff spots remains wide open for MI, DC, and UPW.