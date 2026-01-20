Advertisement
WPL 2026 Updated Points Table: RCB Secure Playoff Berth As Orange And Purple Cap Races Heat Up
WPL 2026 Updated Points Table: RCB Secure Playoff Berth As Orange And Purple Cap Races Heat Up

The WPL 2026 points table has reached a critical juncture as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) officially secured their playoff berth with a record-breaking fifth consecutive victory. Led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB’s unbeaten run highlights their dominance in the 2026 season. Meanwhile, the individual battles for the Orange and Purple Caps have intensified; Phoebe Litchfield leads the batting charts, while Nadine de Klerk and Amelia Kerr trade blows at the top of the bowling list. As the tournament moves deeper into the Vadodara leg, the race for the final two playoff spots remains wide open for MI, DC, and UPW.

Updated:Jan 20, 2026, 09:51 AM IST
WPL 2026 Points Table: The Race for the Top Three

WPL 2026 Points Table: The Race for the Top Three

The victory over Gujarat Giants not only secured RCB's progression but also established a massive gap in Net Run Rate (NRR). With the top team in the standings earning a direct ticket to the final, RCB is now the heavy favourite to bypass the Eliminator.

History For RCB

History For RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru made history by becoming the first franchise to secure five consecutive wins in a single WPL season, mathematically guaranteeing their spot in the upcoming 2026 playoffs. Photo Credit - X

Phoebe Litchfield Owns Orange Cap

Phoebe Litchfield Owns Orange Cap

Phoebe Litchfield currently holds the prestigious Orange Cap, leading the run-scoring charts with 211 runs, though Mumbai’s Harmanpreet Kaur is breathing down her neck with 199 runs after five matches. Photo Credit - X

Nadine de Klerk Claims Purple Cap

Nadine de Klerk Claims Purple Cap

The Purple Cap race is currently a deadlock at the top, with Nadine de Klerk and Amelia Kerr both sitting on 10 wickets, showcasing the dominance of all-rounders this year. Photo Credit - X

What This Means for the Mid-Table Muddle

What This Means for the Mid-Table Muddle

As reported earlier, the race for the second and third spots is now a "Group of Death" scenario. With three teams tied on 4 points, every upcoming boundary and wicket will drastically swing the NRR. Gautami Naik’s breakout performance of 73 runs against Gujarat Giants has provided RCB with a reliable middle-order anchor, reducing the scoring pressure on captain Smriti Mandhana during the powerplay overs. Photo Credit - X

Mumbai Indians In Trouble

Mumbai Indians In Trouble

Mumbai Indians’ inconsistent form remains a concern for the defending champions, as three losses in five games have left their playoff qualification hopes hanging on their remaining three league fixtures. Photo Credit - X

Delhi Capitals In Do-Or-Die

Delhi Capitals In Do-Or-Die

Delhi Capitals find themselves in a must-win territory, languishing at the bottom of the table with only 2 points and a precarious NRR that requires significant improvement in their next match. Photo Credit - X

Why the Venue Shift Matters

Why the Venue Shift Matters

The transition from Navi Mumbai to the BCA Stadium in Vadodara has seen a slight change in pitch behaviour, favouring spinners who can exploit the tiring surfaces in the afternoon games. Lauren Bell has emerged as a Powerplay specialist for RCB, taking 9 wickets so far and maintaining an economy rate that has stifled opposition batters during the crucial first six overs. Photo Credit - X

Ashleigh Gardner's Fightback

Ashleigh Gardner's Fightback

Gujarat Giants’ captain Ashleigh Gardner leads the fightback for her team, contributing 191 runs and crucial wickets, yet the squad struggles to find a secondary match-winner to support her efforts. Photo Credit - X

Meg Lanning Near Orange cap

Meg Lanning Near Orange cap

Meg Lanning continues to prove her class for Delhi Capitals, sitting third in the Orange Cap race with 193 runs, highlighting her role as the foundational pillar for the struggling DC batting. Photo Credit - X

MI vs DC

MI vs DC

The upcoming clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals is essentially an eliminator, as the loser will face an almost impossible statistical path to overtaking UP Warriorz for a playoff spot. Photo Credit - X

