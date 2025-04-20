WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Results: Jey Uso’s Glory, Fatu’s Debut Title Win, And Rollins’ Shocking Victory - Check Full List
WrestleMania 41 Night 1 was an action-packed spectacle that delivered on all fronts, shocking title changes, hard-fought victories, and a jaw-dropping main event. Here's a complete breakdown of all the major results from the opening night:
Jey Uso Becomes World Heavyweight Champion
In a powerful opener, Jey Uso battled Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. After an intense back-and-forth clash, Jey locked in a sleeper hold, forcing Gunther to tap out. With this huge victory, Jey Uso captured his first World Heavyweight Championship.
The New Day Wins WWE Tag Team Titles
The legendary tag team New Day faced off against the dominant War Raiders for the WWE Tag Team Championship. In a thrilling bout, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods came out on top, claiming the gold and becoming 12-time WWE Tag Team Champions.
Jacob Fatu Claims the United States Title
Jacob Fatu made a bold statement in his WrestleMania debut, defeating LA Knight in a heated singles match to become the new United States Champion. This marks Fatu’s first title win in WWE.
El Grande Americano Defeats Rey Mysterio
In one of the most talked-about matches of the night, the masked newcomer El Grande Americano stunned the WWE Universe by defeating the legendary Rey Mysterio. A breakout performance on the grandest stage of them all.
Tiffany Stratton Retains Women’s Championship
Despite facing 2025 Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton held her ground and walked out still the WWE Women’s Champion.
Jade Cargill Picks Up First WrestleMania Win
Jade Cargill showcased her power and athleticism by defeating Naomi in a commanding fashion. The rising star earned her first WrestleMania win, adding to her growing reputation in WWE.
Seth Rollins Wins Chaotic Triple Threat Main Event
The main event was nothing short of a WrestleMania classic. In a Triple Threat match featuring Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, chaos unfolded when Paul Heyman betrayed both Punk and Reigns, aligning himself with Rollins. Seizing the opportunity, Seth Rollins delivered the decisive blow and pinned Reigns, stealing the win in one of the most unpredictable endings in WWE history.
