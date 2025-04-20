WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Results: Jey Uso’s Glory, Fatu’s Debut Title Win, And Rollins’ Shocking Victory - Check Full List

7 / 7

The main event was nothing short of a WrestleMania classic. In a Triple Threat match featuring Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, chaos unfolded when Paul Heyman betrayed both Punk and Reigns, aligning himself with Rollins. Seizing the opportunity, Seth Rollins delivered the decisive blow and pinned Reigns, stealing the win in one of the most unpredictable endings in WWE history.