WTC 2023-2025 Summary: Top Run-Getter, Highest Wicket-Taker, Big Retirements & More - Check In Pics
The 2023-2025 World Test Championship (WTC) was the third edition of the premier Test cricket tournament and it came to an end on Saturday, June 14 with South Africa defeating Australia in the final at Lord's.
South Africa ended a 27-year-long wait for an ICC trophy by winning the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 title. This is the maiden WTC title and second ICC trophy for South Africa. Their last ICC title came in 1998 when South Africa won the inaugural edition of the Champions Trophy.
As the 2023-2025 WTC cycle comes to an end, let's take a look at some of the top individual performances, noticeable records and more.
1. Top Run Getter: Joe Root
England batter Joe Root was the top run getter in the 2023-2025 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Root scored 1968 runs in 40 innings at an average of 54.66 during the 2023-2025 WTC cycle.
2. Highest Wicket-Taker - Pat Cummins
Australia skipper Pat Cummins emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the 2023-2025 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with 80 wickets in 35 innings.
3. Highest Individual Score - Harry Brook
England batter Harry Brook was the highest individual scorer in the 2023-2025 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Brook played a knock of 317 runs against Pakistan in Multan during the 2024 series.
4. Most Runs In A Series - Yashasvi Jaiswal
India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored most runs in the series in the 2023-2025 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Jaiswal scored 712 runs against England during the 2024 home series with an average of 89.00 and played a key role in India's 4-1 series win.
5. Most Wickets In A Series - Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah claimed most wickets in a series in the 2023-2025 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, picking 32 wickets in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.
6. Most Catches- Steve Smith
Steve Smith took most catches (43) in the 2023-2025 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle
7. Most Dismissals As Wicketkeeper- Alex Carey
Australia's Alex Carey registered most dismissals (98) as wicketkeeper in the 2023-2025 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.
8. Big Names Who Retired From Tests
Many big names of world cricket - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, David Warner, Dean Elgar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tim Southee - retired from Test cricket during the 2023-2025 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.
9. Best Bowling Figures In An Innings - Noman Ali
Pakistan spinner Noman Ali registered the best bowling figure in an innings during 2023-2025 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. He produced an excellent bowling figures of 8 for 46 against England in England during the 2024 series.
10. Best Bowling Figures In A Match - Mitchell Santner
New Zeeland spinner Mitchell Santner registered the best bowling figure in a match during 2023-2025 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Santner produced an excellent bowling figures of 13 for 157 against India during the Pune Test in 2024.
