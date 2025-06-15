WTC 2023-2025 Summary: Top Run-Getter, Highest Wicket-Taker, Big Retirements & More - Check In Pics

photoDetails

The 2023-2025 World Test Championship (WTC) was the third edition of the premier Test cricket tournament and it came to an end on Saturday, June 14 with South Africa defeating Australia in the final at Lord's.

South Africa ended a 27-year-long wait for an ICC trophy by winning the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 title. This is the maiden WTC title and second ICC trophy for South Africa. Their last ICC title came in 1998 when South Africa won the inaugural edition of the Champions Trophy.

As the 2023-2025 WTC cycle comes to an end, let's take a look at some of the top individual performances, noticeable records and more.