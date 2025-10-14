WTC 2025 Updated Points Table: Team India’s 2-0 Win Over West Indies Boosts PCT To 61.9%

photoDetails

India continued their dominant run in Test cricket by defeating West Indies in the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, sealing a 2-0 series win and extending their unbeaten streak against the Caribbean side to 27 matches. With this victory, India improved their World Test Championship (WTC) points percentage (PCT) to 61.9%, retaining third place in the 2025-27 WTC standings. Australia leads the table with a perfect PCT of 100, while Sri Lanka holds second place. India now gears up for a two-Test series against South Africa starting November 14, aiming to climb higher in the WTC rankings.