Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2971795https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/wtc-2025-updated-points-table-team-india-s-2-0-win-over-west-indies-boosts-pct-to-61-9-2971795
NewsPhotosWTC 2025 Updated Points Table: Team India’s 2-0 Win Over West Indies Boosts PCT To 61.9%
photoDetails

WTC 2025 Updated Points Table: Team India’s 2-0 Win Over West Indies Boosts PCT To 61.9%

India continued their dominant run in Test cricket by defeating West Indies in the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, sealing a 2-0 series win and extending their unbeaten streak against the Caribbean side to 27 matches. With this victory, India improved their World Test Championship (WTC) points percentage (PCT) to 61.9%, retaining third place in the 2025-27 WTC standings. Australia leads the table with a perfect PCT of 100, while Sri Lanka holds second place. India now gears up for a two-Test series against South Africa starting November 14, aiming to climb higher in the WTC rankings.

Updated:Oct 14, 2025, 11:23 AM IST
Follow Us

1. India Extends Unbeaten Run Against West Indies

1/11
1. India Extends Unbeaten Run Against West Indies

 

India’s 2-0 series win at Arun Jaitley Stadium continues their unbeaten streak against the Caribbean team to 27 consecutive Tests, underlining consistent dominance in the format.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

2. India Improves WTC PCT to 61.9%

2/11
2. India Improves WTC PCT to 61.9%

 

With four wins in seven matches, India’s Points Percentage (PCT) rises to 61.9%, retaining third place in the WTC 2025-27 points table.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

3. West Indies Struggle in Current WTC Cycle

3/11
3. West Indies Struggle in Current WTC Cycle

 

West Indies remain winless in this WTC cycle, losing all five matches played so far, highlighting their ongoing challenges in Test cricket.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

4. Australia Tops WTC Points Table with Perfect Record

4/11
4. Australia Tops WTC Points Table with Perfect Record

 

Australia leads with a 100% PCT, winning all three matches. Their dominance sets a high benchmark for teams like India and Sri Lanka.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

5. Sri Lanka Holds Second Place in WTC

5/11
5. Sri Lanka Holds Second Place in WTC

 

Sri Lanka occupies second place with a 66.67 PCT after two matches, showcasing steady performance and potential to challenge top-ranked teams.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

6. England Prepares for Ashes After Mixed WTC Results

6/11
6. England Prepares for Ashes After Mixed WTC Results

 

England, with a 43.33 PCT, has two wins, two losses, and one draw. The upcoming Ashes series will be a critical test for their WTC standing.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

7. Bangladesh & Emerging Teams Struggle for Points

7/11
7. Bangladesh & Emerging Teams Struggle for Points

 

Bangladesh’s 16.67 PCT reflects early struggles, while New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa are yet to play, leaving room for dramatic shifts in WTC rankings.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

8. India’s Next Test Series Against South Africa

8/11
8. India’s Next Test Series Against South Africa

 

India will face South Africa in a two-Test series starting November 14 at Eden Gardens, aiming to climb to second place in the WTC standings.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

9. Key Players to Watch in Upcoming Matches

9/11
9. Key Players to Watch in Upcoming Matches

 

Shubman Gill and other top performers will play pivotal roles in India’s bid to improve their WTC points and maintain momentum in international Test cricket.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

10. WTC Points Table Insights for Fans & Analysts

10/11
10. WTC Points Table Insights for Fans & Analysts

 

The latest WTC points table update provides cricket fans and analysts with clear insights into team performances, standings, and potential shifts in the championship hierarchy.(Photo Credit-Twitter)

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
India vs West Indies 2025 resultWTC points table 2025 updateIndia WTC points 2025India unbeaten streak vs West IndiesWorld Test Championship StandingsIndia Test cricket newsIndia vs South Africa Test series scheduleShubman Gill performance 2025India Test squad updatesWest Indies Test cricket recordWTC 2025-27 latest newsIndia vs West Indies highlightsIndia PCT in WTCAustralia WTC points table 2025Sri Lanka WTC rankingEngland WTC Ashes previewBangladesh WTC performance 2025New Zealand WTC fixtures 2025Pakistan vs South Africa Test liveIndia Test series upcomingWTC points table analysisIndia Test series predictionsIndia vs South Africa schedule 2025India cricket news liveIndia Test match stats 2025West Indies WTC strugglesTop cricket teams WTC 2025India vs West Indies 2nd Test summaryIndia cricket WTC rankingWTC points table full update
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
World Test Championship
10 Players With Most Hundreds In WTC History: Joe Root At Top, Shubman Gill At 5th, Rohit Sharma At...
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For October 13- 19: You May Feel Mentally Restless Or Distracted, Zodiacs
camera icon8
title
KKR
4 Players KKR Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock And...
camera icon7
title
Zoho
India’s 7 Most Valuable Bootstrapped Giants: From NSE’s Rs 5 Lakh Crore Power To Serum Institute, Zoho, And Zerodha Leading A USD 100 Billion Self-Made Empires
camera icon8
title
Diwali outfits 2025
Looking For The Perfect Diwali Outfit? Here Are 6 Trendy And Glamorous Looks To Try This Festive Season