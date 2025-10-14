WTC 2025 Updated Points Table: Team India’s 2-0 Win Over West Indies Boosts PCT To 61.9%
India continued their dominant run in Test cricket by defeating West Indies in the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, sealing a 2-0 series win and extending their unbeaten streak against the Caribbean side to 27 matches. With this victory, India improved their World Test Championship (WTC) points percentage (PCT) to 61.9%, retaining third place in the 2025-27 WTC standings. Australia leads the table with a perfect PCT of 100, while Sri Lanka holds second place. India now gears up for a two-Test series against South Africa starting November 14, aiming to climb higher in the WTC rankings.
1. India Extends Unbeaten Run Against West Indies
India’s 2-0 series win at Arun Jaitley Stadium continues their unbeaten streak against the Caribbean team to 27 consecutive Tests, underlining consistent dominance in the format.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
2. India Improves WTC PCT to 61.9%
With four wins in seven matches, India’s Points Percentage (PCT) rises to 61.9%, retaining third place in the WTC 2025-27 points table.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
3. West Indies Struggle in Current WTC Cycle
West Indies remain winless in this WTC cycle, losing all five matches played so far, highlighting their ongoing challenges in Test cricket.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
4. Australia Tops WTC Points Table with Perfect Record
Australia leads with a 100% PCT, winning all three matches. Their dominance sets a high benchmark for teams like India and Sri Lanka.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
5. Sri Lanka Holds Second Place in WTC
Sri Lanka occupies second place with a 66.67 PCT after two matches, showcasing steady performance and potential to challenge top-ranked teams.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
6. England Prepares for Ashes After Mixed WTC Results
England, with a 43.33 PCT, has two wins, two losses, and one draw. The upcoming Ashes series will be a critical test for their WTC standing.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
7. Bangladesh & Emerging Teams Struggle for Points
Bangladesh’s 16.67 PCT reflects early struggles, while New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa are yet to play, leaving room for dramatic shifts in WTC rankings.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
8. India’s Next Test Series Against South Africa
India will face South Africa in a two-Test series starting November 14 at Eden Gardens, aiming to climb to second place in the WTC standings.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
9. Key Players to Watch in Upcoming Matches
Shubman Gill and other top performers will play pivotal roles in India’s bid to improve their WTC points and maintain momentum in international Test cricket.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
10. WTC Points Table Insights for Fans & Analysts
The latest WTC points table update provides cricket fans and analysts with clear insights into team performances, standings, and potential shifts in the championship hierarchy.(Photo Credit-Twitter)
