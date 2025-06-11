Advertisement
NewsPhotosWTC Final 2023-25 Prize Money Breakdown: Winners, Runners-Up - India Finishes 3rd Will Get Rs 1...
WTC Final 2023-25 Prize Money Breakdown: Winners, Runners-Up - India Finishes 3rd Will Get Rs 1...

ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023–25 cycle is near it conclusion, South Africa and Australia are the top 2 teams which will fight for the WTC from today. The tournament, which spanned over two years, saw fierce competition among the top Test-playing nations, culminating in a financial reward distributed based on final standings. While the champions secured a handsome reward, every participating team walked away with a substantial amount for their efforts throughout the cycle. Scroll down to check how much money will every team get: 

Updated:Jun 11, 2025, 10:24 AM IST
South Africa or Australia Winner ($3.6 million Or 30.06 crore)

South Africa or Australia Winner ($3.6 million Or 30.06 crore)

The winner of the WTC 2023–25 final will take home the biggest share. Both teams have played consistently throughout the cycle and now fight for the ultimate prize.

South Africa or Australia Runner Ups ($2.16 million or 18.03 crore)

South Africa or Australia Runner Ups ($2.16 million or 18.03 crore)

The runner-up will receive a substantial reward. Australia were finalists in the previous edition as well and could either retain the trophy or finish second again.

India 3rd ($1.44 million or 12.02 crore)

India 3rd ($1.44 million or 12.02 crore)

India, despite reaching the finals in the first two cycles, finish third this time. Strong performances but missed out on a final berth.

New Zealand 4th ( $1.2 million or 10.02 crore)

New Zealand 4th ( $1.2 million or 10.02 crore)

The inaugural WTC champions didn’t make the top two but maintained a solid Test record to finish fourth.

England 5th ($960,000 or 8.01 crore)

England 5th ($960,000 or 8.01 crore)

England’s Bazball era brought excitement but mixed results. They settle for fifth place.

Sri Lanka ($840,000 or 7.00 crore)

Sri Lanka ($840,000 or 7.00 crore)

Sri Lanka showed flashes of brilliance but lacked consistency, ending up in sixth

Bangladesh ($720,000 To 6.01 crore)

Bangladesh ($720,000 To 6.01 crore)

Bangladesh had a few bright moments, including wins against bigger teams, but couldn’t move up the table.

West Indies ($600,000 or 5.01 crore)

West Indies ($600,000 or 5.01 crore)

The Windies continue to struggle in the longest format and end the cycle in 8th position.

Pakistan ($480,000 or 4.01 crore)

Pakistan ($480,000 or 4.01 crore)

A disappointing campaign for Pakistan, with inconsistent performances leading to a last-place finish in the WTC table.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK