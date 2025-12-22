WTC Points Table 2025–27 Updated: Where Does India, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, West Indies, England Stand - In Pics

photoDetails

The ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 points table has shifted significantly after New Zealand’s commanding Test series win over West Indies. Australia remain untouchable at the top, while New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka strengthen their early positions. India and Pakistan face mounting pressure, England struggles with penalties, andthe West Indies endure a tough rebuilding phase. With points percentage dictating WTC final qualification, every Test now carries massive weight. This updated WTC standings breakdown explains who is rising, who is falling, and what lies ahead in the race to the WTC final.