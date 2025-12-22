WTC Points Table 2025–27 Updated: Where Does India, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, West Indies, England Stand - In Pics
The ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 points table has shifted significantly after New Zealand’s commanding Test series win over West Indies. Australia remain untouchable at the top, while New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka strengthen their early positions. India and Pakistan face mounting pressure, England struggles with penalties, andthe West Indies endure a tough rebuilding phase. With points percentage dictating WTC final qualification, every Test now carries massive weight. This updated WTC standings breakdown explains who is rising, who is falling, and what lies ahead in the race to the WTC final.
1. Australia Set the Gold Standard Early
Australia sit comfortably on top with a flawless 100 percent points percentage, making them early favourites for the WTC final 2027. Their consistency keeps rivals chasing shadows.
2. New Zealand Surge After West Indies Whitewash
New Zealand’s dominant series win lifts them to second with 77.78 PCT. Centuries from Conway and Latham underline why the Black Caps remain elite in home conditions.
3. South Africa Quietly Build Momentum
With three wins from four Tests, South Africa hold third place. Their 75 PCT shows balance across conditions, keeping them firmly in the WTC final race.
4. Sri Lanka Punch Above Their Weight
Just two Tests played, yet Sri Lanka boast 66.67 PCT. Limited matches mean little margin for error, but early discipline has kept them competitive.
5. Pakistan at a Crossroads
Pakistan sit mid-table with 50 PCT. One win, one loss so far means upcoming away Tests could define their World Test Championship campaign.
6. India Face a Tough Climb
India’s 48.15 PCT after nine Tests tells a story of inconsistency. With losses mounting, every remaining match is now must-win territory. See full context in our [India WTC fixtures analysis].
7. England’s Penalty-Problems Hurt
England’s points deduction leaves them languishing at 27.08 PCT. Aggressive cricket has not translated into WTC success, raising questions about long-term strategy.
8. Bangladesh Still Searching for Stability
One draw and one loss place Bangladesh eighth. Red-ball depth remains a concern as they struggle to convert sessions into results.
9. West Indies Endure a Harsh Reality
Bottom of the table with just 4.17 PCT, West Indies were outplayed across all departments in New Zealand. Their rebuilding phase looks longer than expected.
10. Net Run and Dominance Matter More Than Ever
New Zealand’s 323-run win highlights how emphatic victories influence momentum, confidence, and future WTC scenarios. Big wins are becoming non-negotiable.
