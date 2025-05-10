Advertisement
WWE Backlash 2025: Full Match Card, Date, Time, And How To Watch In India
WWE Backlash 2025: Full Match Card, Date, Time, And How To Watch In India

The WWE Universe is set for an electrifying night of action for WWE Backlash. Here's a look at the official match card:

 

Updated:May 10, 2025, 07:18 PM IST
WWE Backlash Date

WWE Backlash Date

The WWE Superstars are all set for jaw-dropping action in the upcoming WWE Backlash, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 10.

 

John Cena vs Randy Orton

John Cena vs Randy Orton

John Cena will defend his championship for the first time since capturing his record-breaking 17th world title at WrestleMania. Standing in his way is his longtime rival, Randy Orton, in what promises to be an epic showdown.

 

Lyra Valkyria vs Becky Lynch

Lyra Valkyria vs Becky Lynch

Lyra Valkyria puts her Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line against none other than her idol, “The Man” Becky Lynch.

 

Jacob Fatu vs LA Knight vs Damian Priest vs Drew McIntyre

Jacob Fatu vs LA Knight vs Damian Priest vs Drew McIntyre

In a high-stakes Fatal 4-Way match, Jacob Fatu will defend his United Championship against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre. Expect chaos and carnage as these four powerhouses collide.

 

Dominik Mysterio vs Penta

Dominik Mysterio vs Penta

Fresh off his Intercontinental Championship win at WrestleMania, Dominik Mysterio will face Penta in his first title defense at a premium live event. 

 

Gunther vs Pat McAfee

Gunther vs Pat McAfee

Former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther goes one-on-one with his outspoken rival, commentator-turned-competitor Pat McAfee. Tensions are high—can McAfee rise to the occasion?

 

How to Watch in India

How to Watch in India

WWE Backlash 2025 will be live-streamed on Netflix in India. Start Time: 3:00 AM IST, Sunday, May 11, 2025

(ALL IMAGES:- X/WWE)

