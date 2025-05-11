WWE Backlash Chaos: John Cena Slams R-Truth Through Table After Title Win
John Cena successfully retained his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2025, thanks in part to an unexpected assist from R-Truth. However, the celebrations turned chaotic during the post-show press conference when Cena shockingly attacked R-Truth.
Cena Retains the Title at WWE Backlash
John Cena successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2025 in a hard-fought main event that thrilled fans in attendance.
R-Truth's Crucial Interference
During the closing moments of the match, Randy Orton attempted to deliver his vicious punt kick, but R-Truth intervened just in time, preventing the attack and indirectly aiding Cena in securing the win.
Post-Match Press Conference Begins
Following the match, Cena appeared at the official post-show press conference, proudly speaking about his title defense and seemingly appreciating R-Truth’s support.
R-Truth Joins the Conference
R-Truth joined Cena on stage during the press session, enthusiastically backing him and trying to lighten the mood with his trademark humor and loyalty.
Truth’s Comment Sparks Tension
R-Truth tried to downplay the crowd’s “you can’t wrestle” chants aimed at Cena, expressing his full support. However, his attempt at comedy seemed to annoy Cena.
Cena Snaps on R-Truth
In a shocking moment, John Cena suddenly turned on R-Truth, grabbing him mid-sentence and delivering a brutal Attitude Adjustment through the press table.
Crowd and Media Stunned
The attack stunned both the press and the live audience watching via the stream. The press conference was cut short as officials rushed to check on Truth.
Cena's Heel Turn Deepens
This unexpected assault marks a dramatic shift in Cena’s character, reinforcing his ongoing heel turn and raising questions about his motives and next move in what may be his final WWE run.
