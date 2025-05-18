WWE's Reigning Elite: 9 Signed Superstars With The Most World Titles - John Cena, Roman Reigns & More - Check Full List
Discover the currently signed WWE male superstars with the most world championship reigns on the main roster. From John Cena’s historic 17 titles to Drew McIntyre’s powerful run, see who dominates the record books in WWE history.
Currently Signed WWE Male Superstars with the Most World Title Reigns
The landscape of WWE has always been defined by its top champions, superstars who have carried the company on their shoulders. As of 2025, several elite male wrestlers have racked up multiple world title reigns on the main roster. This presentation highlights the most decorated active superstars in WWE today based on their number of world championship victories.
Randy Orton – 14x World Champion
Randy Orton stands tall as the most decorated world champion among currently signed full-time male WWE superstars, with an incredible 14 reigns. Known as "The Viper," Orton has held both the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships multiple times. His longevity, adaptability, and main-event presence have made him a fixture in WWE’s championship scene for over two decades.
Roman Reigns – 6x World Champion
Roman Reigns has been the face of WWE in the modern era, and his six world championship reigns reflect his dominance. His historic Universal Championship reign lasted over 1,300 days, marking one of the most dominant title runs in WWE history. Reigns continues to be a major force, blending charisma, in-ring ability, and storytelling prowess.
Seth Rollins – 5x World Champion
Seth “Freakin” Rollins has proven himself as one of WWE’s most reliable and consistent main-event talents. A 5-time world champion, Rollins has captured both the WWE and Universal Championships and recently became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion in 2023. His versatility and work rate make him a fan favorite and a staple in championship conversations.
CM Punk – 5x World Champion
After a decade-long hiatus, CM Punk’s shocking return to WWE in 2023 reestablished him as a top-tier performer. Punk is a 5-time world champion, having held the WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship during his initial run. His comeback has reignited rivalries and brought fresh energy to the title scene.
Sheamus – 4x World Champion
One of WWE’s most underrated powerhouses, Sheamus has had four world title reigns. Known for his hard-hitting style and brawling approach, Sheamus has held both the WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship. Despite injuries and setbacks, the Celtic Warrior remains a legitimate threat in the title picture.
Drew McIntyre – 3x World Champion
Drew McIntyre’s journey from early struggles to becoming a main-event star is one of WWE’s greatest redemption stories. With three world title reigns, including two WWE Championships during the pandemic era, McIntyre has solidified his status as a top contender and a fan-favorite powerhouse.
Rey Mysterio – 3x World Champion
A legend in his own right, Rey Mysterio has defied the odds throughout his career. A 3-time world champion, Mysterio’s underdog story and high-flying style have endeared him to fans globally. Even today, he remains an active and beloved member of the WWE roster, still capable of big-match performances.
Honorable Mentions
While John Cena (17x) and Alberto Del Rio (4x) appear in the visual, they are either part-time or no longer signed to WWE. Cena is regarded as one of the greatest of all time but makes limited appearances, while Del Rio is not currently affiliated with WWE.
Conclusion
The current WWE roster features a mix of seasoned legends and dynamic in-ring performers, many of whom have left an indelible mark through multiple world title reigns. These champions represent the legacy, present, and future of WWE. As new stars rise and veterans continue to chase glory, the title scene remains as compelling as ever.
