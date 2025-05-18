Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2902533https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/wwes-reigning-elite-9-signed-superstars-with-the-most-world-titles-john-cena-roman-reigns-more-check-full-list-2902533
NewsPhotosWWE's Reigning Elite: 9 Signed Superstars With The Most World Titles - John Cena, Roman Reigns & More - Check Full List
photoDetails

WWE's Reigning Elite: 9 Signed Superstars With The Most World Titles - John Cena, Roman Reigns & More - Check Full List

Discover the currently signed WWE male superstars with the most world championship reigns on the main roster. From John Cena’s historic 17 titles to Drew McIntyre’s powerful run, see who dominates the record books in WWE history.

Updated:May 18, 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Currently Signed WWE Male Superstars with the Most World Title Reigns

1/10
Currently Signed WWE Male Superstars with the Most World Title Reigns

The landscape of WWE has always been defined by its top champions, superstars who have carried the company on their shoulders. As of 2025, several elite male wrestlers have racked up multiple world title reigns on the main roster. This presentation highlights the most decorated active superstars in WWE today based on their number of world championship victories.

 

Follow Us

Randy Orton – 14x World Champion

2/10
Randy Orton – 14x World Champion

Randy Orton stands tall as the most decorated world champion among currently signed full-time male WWE superstars, with an incredible 14 reigns. Known as "The Viper," Orton has held both the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships multiple times. His longevity, adaptability, and main-event presence have made him a fixture in WWE’s championship scene for over two decades.

 

Follow Us

Roman Reigns – 6x World Champion

3/10
Roman Reigns – 6x World Champion

Roman Reigns has been the face of WWE in the modern era, and his six world championship reigns reflect his dominance. His historic Universal Championship reign lasted over 1,300 days, marking one of the most dominant title runs in WWE history. Reigns continues to be a major force, blending charisma, in-ring ability, and storytelling prowess.

 

Follow Us

Seth Rollins – 5x World Champion

4/10
Seth Rollins – 5x World Champion

Seth “Freakin” Rollins has proven himself as one of WWE’s most reliable and consistent main-event talents. A 5-time world champion, Rollins has captured both the WWE and Universal Championships and recently became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion in 2023. His versatility and work rate make him a fan favorite and a staple in championship conversations.

 

Follow Us

CM Punk – 5x World Champion

5/10
CM Punk – 5x World Champion

After a decade-long hiatus, CM Punk’s shocking return to WWE in 2023 reestablished him as a top-tier performer. Punk is a 5-time world champion, having held the WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship during his initial run. His comeback has reignited rivalries and brought fresh energy to the title scene.

 

Follow Us

Sheamus – 4x World Champion

6/10
Sheamus – 4x World Champion

One of WWE’s most underrated powerhouses, Sheamus has had four world title reigns. Known for his hard-hitting style and brawling approach, Sheamus has held both the WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship. Despite injuries and setbacks, the Celtic Warrior remains a legitimate threat in the title picture.

 

Follow Us

Drew McIntyre – 3x World Champion

7/10
Drew McIntyre – 3x World Champion

Drew McIntyre’s journey from early struggles to becoming a main-event star is one of WWE’s greatest redemption stories. With three world title reigns, including two WWE Championships during the pandemic era, McIntyre has solidified his status as a top contender and a fan-favorite powerhouse.

 

Follow Us

Rey Mysterio – 3x World Champion

8/10
Rey Mysterio – 3x World Champion

A legend in his own right, Rey Mysterio has defied the odds throughout his career. A 3-time world champion, Mysterio’s underdog story and high-flying style have endeared him to fans globally. Even today, he remains an active and beloved member of the WWE roster, still capable of big-match performances.

 

Follow Us

Honorable Mentions

9/10
Honorable Mentions

While John Cena (17x) and Alberto Del Rio (4x) appear in the visual, they are either part-time or no longer signed to WWE. Cena is regarded as one of the greatest of all time but makes limited appearances, while Del Rio is not currently affiliated with WWE.

 

Follow Us

Conclusion

10/10
Conclusion

The current WWE roster features a mix of seasoned legends and dynamic in-ring performers, many of whom have left an indelible mark through multiple world title reigns. These champions represent the legacy, present, and future of WWE. As new stars rise and veterans continue to chase glory, the title scene remains as compelling as ever.

 

Follow Us
WWE world championsWWE title reignsWWE superstars with most titlesJohn Cena 17x championRandy Orton world titlesRoman Reigns WWE championSeth Rollins title reignsSheamus world titlesDrew McIntyre championRey Mysterio WWE championcurrent WWE championsWWE main roster championsmost WWE world championshipsWWE Title Historyactive WWE wrestlers with world titles
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Ind vs Eng
4 Indian Players Who Might Make Their Test Debut In England: Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh And... - Check In Pics
camera icon6
title
Jyoti Malhotra
Who Is Jyoti Malhotra? Haryana YouTuber Arrested For Spying For Pakistan
camera icon7
title
IPL
IPL 2025 Resumption: 7 Foreign Players Who Are Likely To Make Debut For RR, RCB, PBKS, DC, MI, GT, LSG - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
Harleen Sethi
Meet The 32-Year-Old Woman Vicky Kaushal Was Head Over Heels For Before Katrina Kaif – She Shared Cryptic Messages After Their Breakup
camera icon8
title
Cannes 2025
Nitanshi Goel To Elaine Zhong: Best Fashion Moments From Star-Studded Cannes 2025 Red Carpet So Far
NEWS ON ONE CLICK