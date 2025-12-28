Advertisement
Yashasvi Jaiswal Net Worth 2025: How Rich Is India's New-Age Opener? Check BCCI Salary, IPL Earnings, Endorsements And More

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his 24th birthday today, marking another milestone in what has already been a remarkable cricketing journey. Here's a detailed breakdown of his net worth at the end of 2025.

Updated:Dec 28, 2025, 10:01 AM IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal Net Worth 2025

1/9
Yashasvi Jaiswal Net Worth 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 2025 net worth is publicly estimated in the Rs 25 crore to Rs 30.9 crore range, depending on the source and what they include (assets, taxes, brand deals, etc.). This deck breaks down the biggest money pillars behind that estimate.

Core Money Engine: IPL

2/9
Core Money Engine: IPL

The single biggest chunk of Jaiswal’s annual earnings is his IPL deal. He was retained by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 18 crore (IPL 2025 retention value), making it the dominant component of his yearly income.

BCCI Central Contract

3/9
BCCI Central Contract

Yashasvi Jaiswal is listed in Grade B in the BCCI annual player retainership. Grade B is widely reported at Rs 3 crore per year as the fixed retainer (separate from match fees).

India Match Fees (Per Match Earnings)

4/9
India Match Fees (Per Match Earnings)

Apart from the retainer, players earn match fees for playing internationals. Reported BCCI match fees are: Rs 15 lakh per Test, Rs 6 lakh per ODI, and Rs 3 lakh per T20I (playing XI). This adds significant annual income depending on how many matches he plays in a year.

Endorsements: Annual Range

5/9
Endorsements: Annual Range

Jaiswal’s brand income is typically estimated at Rs 3-5 crore per year in 2025-type breakdowns, and that figure can jump as his profile grows. These deals are a key reason net-worth estimates vary from outlet to outlet.

Brands Attached to His Portfolio

6/9
Brands Attached to His Portfolio

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s endorsement has been associated with brands such as CEAT, BKT, My11Circle, Boost, JBL, Fire-Boltt, Dixcy Scott, and Herbalife. 

Real Estate & Assets

7/9
Real Estate & Assets

The young opener has invested in premium real estate, reflecting his rapid financial growth since breaking into international cricket. Jaiswal’s real estate + overall assets are at around Rs 9-10 crore. 

Car Collection

8/9
Car Collection

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s reported vehicle lineup includes Mercedes-Benz CLA 200, Tata Harrier, and Mahindra Thar. These are lifestyle assets that also signal his rapid financial rise since his India breakthrough.

Future Earnings Potential

9/9
Future Earnings Potential

With age on his side and strong performances across formats, Jaiswal’s net worth is expected to grow significantly over the next few years. At just 24, Yashasvi Jaiswal has already built a strong financial and cricketing foundation, and his journey is only just beginning.

