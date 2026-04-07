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NewsPhotosYashasvi Jaiswal rumoured girlfriend Maddie Hamilton from UK sets IPL 2026 abuzz as her bikini photos go viral
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Yashasvi Jaiswal rumoured girlfriend Maddie Hamilton from UK sets IPL 2026 abuzz as her bikini photos go viral

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured relationship with UK-based student Maddie Hamilton continues to generate buzz across cricket and social media circles. From her first appearance during the India vs England Test in Hyderabad to repeated sightings in IPL 2024 and 2025, speculation has only intensified. Reports suggest the two met through her brother and may have known each other for years, though neither has confirmed the relationship. As Jaiswal’s on-field success grows, interest in his personal life is also rising, making this one of the most searched cricket gossip topics with strong traction on Google Discover and trending sports news platforms.

Updated:Apr 07, 2026, 11:01 AM IST
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1. UK-based student linked to Yashasvi Jaiswal

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1. UK-based student linked to Yashasvi Jaiswal

Maddie Hamilton, believed to be a UK-based student, entered the spotlight after being seen supporting Yashasvi Jaiswal during India vs England 2024, sparking “Yashasvi Jaiswal girlfriend” search trends across platforms. Photo Credit - X

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2. First public appearance triggered dating rumours

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2. First public appearance triggered dating rumours

Her appearance in Hyderabad wearing an India jersey during the England Test marked the first major public sighting, fueling speculation around “who is Yashasvi Jaiswal dating” and igniting social media discussions. Photo Credit - X

 

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3. Regular presence during IPL 2024 matches

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3. Regular presence during IPL 2024 matches

Maddie was frequently spotted in the stands during IPL 2024, cheering for Rajasthan Royals, reinforcing ongoing “Yashasvi Jaiswal girlfriend IPL sightings” conversations among fans and cricket followers online. Photo Credit - X

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4. Viral moment at PCA Stadium in IPL 2025

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4. Viral moment at PCA Stadium in IPL 2025

She went viral again after being seen at the PCA Stadium during Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings on April 5, 2025, intensifying “Maddie Hamilton viral photo IPL” searches. Photo Credit - X

 

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5. Connection through her brother Henry Hamilton

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5. Connection through her brother Henry Hamilton

Reports suggest Maddie met Jaiswal through her brother, Henry Hamilton, who reportedly shares a friendly bond with the cricketer, adding credibility to “how did Yashasvi Jaiswal meet girlfriend” queries. Photo Credit - X

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6. Close circle connection strengthened rumours

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6. Close circle connection strengthened rumours

Sources indicate Jaiswal has interacted with Maddie’s family and friends, a detail often cited in “Yashasvi Jaiswal relationship status explained” discussions, though no official confirmation exists. Photo Credit - X

 

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7. Rumoured to know each other for years

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7. Rumoured to know each other for years

Multiple reports claim the duo has known each other for several years, with speculation suggesting a three-year bond, driving “Yashasvi Jaiswal dating timeline” searches among fans. Photo Credit - X

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8. No official confirmation from either side

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8. No official confirmation from either side

Despite recurring appearances, neither Jaiswal nor Maddie has publicly addressed the rumours, keeping “is Yashasvi Jaiswal in a relationship” unanswered and fueling ongoing curiosity. Photo Credit - X

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9. Silence adds intrigue to Jaiswal’s personal life

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9. Silence adds intrigue to Jaiswal’s personal life

Jaiswal’s decision to keep his personal life private aligns with many modern athletes, but also amplifies engagement around “Yashasvi Jaiswal personal life” and fan-driven speculation cycles. Photo Credit - X

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IPL 2026Yashasvi JaiswalMaddie HamiltonYashasvi Jaiswal girlfriendwho is Maddie Hamilton
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