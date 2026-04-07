Yashasvi Jaiswal rumoured girlfriend Maddie Hamilton from UK sets IPL 2026 abuzz as her bikini photos go viral

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Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured relationship with UK-based student Maddie Hamilton continues to generate buzz across cricket and social media circles. From her first appearance during the India vs England Test in Hyderabad to repeated sightings in IPL 2024 and 2025, speculation has only intensified. Reports suggest the two met through her brother and may have known each other for years, though neither has confirmed the relationship. As Jaiswal’s on-field success grows, interest in his personal life is also rising, making this one of the most searched cricket gossip topics with strong traction on Google Discover and trending sports news platforms.