Youngest-Ever WPL Debutant: Meet Deeya Yadav, Haryana Prodigy Who Smashed 213 And Earned A DC Call-Up At 16

Deeya Yadav became the youngest-ever WPL debutant at just 16 during the DC vs MI clash of WPL 2026, marking a defining moment for Delhi Capitals and Indian women’s cricket. Backed by staggering domestic numbers, including a 213-run knock at U-15 level, Deeya’s debut reflects WPL’s growing role as a talent accelerator. Nicknamed “Chhoti Shafali” for her fearless batting, the Haryana teenager offers long-term value rather than novelty. Her rise underlines a clear shift toward youth-driven planning, making her a name to watch across future WPL and India pathways.