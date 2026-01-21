Advertisement
NewsPhotosYoungest-Ever WPL Debutant: Meet Deeya Yadav, Haryana Prodigy Who Smashed 213 And Earned A DC Call-Up At 16
Youngest-Ever WPL Debutant: Meet Deeya Yadav, Haryana Prodigy Who Smashed 213 And Earned A DC Call-Up At 16

Deeya Yadav became the youngest-ever WPL debutant at just 16 during the DC vs MI clash of WPL 2026, marking a defining moment for Delhi Capitals and Indian women’s cricket. Backed by staggering domestic numbers, including a 213-run knock at U-15 level, Deeya’s debut reflects WPL’s growing role as a talent accelerator. Nicknamed “Chhoti Shafali” for her fearless batting, the Haryana teenager offers long-term value rather than novelty. Her rise underlines a clear shift toward youth-driven planning, making her a name to watch across future WPL and India pathways.

Updated:Jan 21, 2026, 10:55 AM IST
1. Youngest player in WPL history

1/11
1. Youngest player in WPL history

At just 16, Deeya Yadav became the youngest-ever Women’s Premier League debutant, underlining how WPL 2026 is accelerating elite teenage talent into top-level women’s cricket. Photo Credit - X

2. Delhi Capitals’ bold selection call

2/11
2. Delhi Capitals’ bold selection call

Delhi Capitals replaced Minnu Mani with Deeya Yadav in a must-win DC vs MI WPL 2026 clash, showing rare confidence in youth during a high-pressure league-stage encounter. Photo Credit - X

3. Rs 10 lakh WPL auction investment

3/11
3. Rs 10 lakh WPL auction investment

Deeya Yadav was picked by Delhi Capitals at her base price of Rs 10 lakh, a strategic low-risk, high-upside move driven by her consistent domestic cricket performances. Photo Credit - X

4. Record-breaking U-15 tournament heroics

4/11
4. Record-breaking U-15 tournament heroics

She first grabbed national attention by scoring 578 runs at an average of 96.33 in the Women’s U-15 One-Day Trophy, including a historic unbeaten 213 that reshaped her career trajectory. Photo Credit - X

5. Proven power-hitter in domestic cricket

5/11
5. Proven power-hitter in domestic cricket

Across senior women’s T20 tournaments, Deeya Yadav maintained a strike rate around 130, confirming her reputation as a fearless top-order batter capable of clearing boundaries consistently. Photo Credit - X

6. Nicknamed ‘Chhoti Shafali’ for a reason

6/11
6. Nicknamed ‘Chhoti Shafali’ for a reason

Deeya’s attacking mindset and early dominance mirror Shafali Verma’s rise, earning her the ‘Chhoti Shafali’ tag while offering a more off-side oriented scoring range. Photo Credit - X

7. Trusted by captain Jemimah Rodrigues

7/11
7. Trusted by captain Jemimah Rodrigues

Delhi Capitals skipper Jemimah Rodrigues publicly backed Deeya Yadav at the toss, highlighting her six-hitting ability and signaling strong dressing-room confidence in the teenager. Photo Credit - X

8. Multi-team trials before WPL breakthrough

8/11
8. Multi-team trials before WPL breakthrough

Before landing at Delhi Capitals, Deeya Yadav attended trials for RCB and UP Warriorz, making her eventual WPL debut a story of persistence rather than overnight success. Photo Credit - X

9. Product of India’s domestic talent pipeline

9/11
9. Product of India’s domestic talent pipeline

From U-15 to U-23 and senior inter-zonal cricket, Deeya Yadav’s rise reflects how India’s domestic structure is feeding prepared teenagers directly into the Women’s Premier League. Photo Credit - X

10. Symbol of WPL’s future-focused vision

10/11
10. Symbol of WPL’s future-focused vision

Deeya Yadav’s debut is not a publicity move but a sign of WPL’s evolution into a long-term talent development platform shaping India’s next generation of women cricketers. Photo Credit - X

11/11
