Yuvraj Samra: Meet Canada’s 19-year-old batsman who became first from Associate nation to score century in T20 World Cup 2026

Yuvraj Samra’s record-breaking century against New Zealand at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 marked a historic moment for global cricket. The 19-year-old Canadian opener became the youngest centurion in tournament history and the first player from an Associate nation to score a World Cup hundred. His fearless 58-ball innings highlighted the rapid rise of Associate cricket and signaled Canada’s growing presence on the world stage. Beyond individual brilliance, the knock reflects shifting power dynamics in T20 cricket, increased global talent pathways, and North America’s expanding cricket footprint ahead of future ICC events and franchise league opportunities.