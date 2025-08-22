Yuvraj Singh Records: From Fastest T20 Fifty To Six Sixes In An Over, Relive Birthday Boy's Greatest Moments
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, fondly called the Sixer King, celebrates his 43rd birthday today, December 12. A true match-winner, Yuvraj carved his name in history with iconic records—six sixes in an over, the fastest T20 fifty off 12 balls, and his unforgettable all-round heroics in the 2011 ICC World Cup, where he was named Man of the Tournament. From being the most expensive IPL player to scripting match-winning partnerships alongside MS Dhoni, Yuvi remains one of India’s greatest cricket legends. On his birthday, fans celebrate not just his milestones but also his inspiring journey of resilience and glory.
1. Second-Highest 4th Wicket Partnership in ODIs
In 2017, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni stitched a 256-run stand against England, rescuing India from 25/3. Yuvi’s 150 off 127 balls remains his highest ODI score.(Image Credit - Twitter)
2. Only Second Indian to Play for Yorkshire
Before Cheteshwar Pujara, only Sachin Tendulkar (1992) and Yuvraj Singh (2003) had the honor of representing Yorkshire County Cricket Club, proving his global reputation in cricket’s toughest conditions.(Image Credit - Twitter)
3. Most Expensive Player in IPL Auction History
Yuvraj Singh set the record in 2015 IPL Auction when Delhi Daredevils bought him for a whopping ₹16 crores. Even today, his IPL auction record remains a headline-maker.(Image Credit - Twitter)
4. Only Bowler with Two Hat-Tricks in a Single IPL
In IPL 2009, Yuvi stunned fans by taking two hat-tricks in one season—against RCB and Deccan Chargers. No other player has achieved this rare IPL bowling record.(Image Credit - Twitter)
5. First Player to Score a Fifty & Take a Fifer in a World Cup Match
In the 2011 World Cup vs Ireland, Yuvraj Singh scored an unbeaten 50 and took 5/31, becoming the first cricketer in World Cup history to achieve this double.(Image Credit - Twitter)
6. Joint-Most Man of the Match Awards in a Single World Cup
During the 2011 ICC World Cup, Yuvi won four Man of the Match awards, equaling legends Lance Klusener (1999) and Aravinda de Silva (1996). His all-round brilliance powered India to the title.(Image Credit - Twitter)
7. Only Player to Win Man of the Series in Both U19 & 50-Over World Cups
From U19 World Cup 2000 to 2011 ODI World Cup, Yuvraj Singh is the only cricketer to win Man of the Series in both tournaments, highlighting his generational talent.(Image Credit - Twitter)
8. First Player with 300+ Runs & 15 Wickets in a Single World Cup
Yuvraj Singh’s 2011 World Cup stats (362 runs & 15 wickets) remain unmatched, making him one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history.(Image Credit - Twitter)
9. Fastest Fifty in T20 Cricket – Just 12 Balls
In the 2007 T20 World Cup vs England, Yuvi smashed the fastest T20 fifty in just 12 balls, a world record that still stands 17 years later. (Image Credit - Twitter)
10. Six Sixes in an Over – A Record for Eternity
Yuvraj Singh became the first-ever player to hit six sixes in a T20I over, thrashing Stuart Broad in the 2007 World Cup. This moment remains one of cricket’s most iconic highlights. (Image Credit - Twitter)
