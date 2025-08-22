photoDetails

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, fondly called the Sixer King, celebrates his 43rd birthday today, December 12. A true match-winner, Yuvraj carved his name in history with iconic records—six sixes in an over, the fastest T20 fifty off 12 balls, and his unforgettable all-round heroics in the 2011 ICC World Cup, where he was named Man of the Tournament. From being the most expensive IPL player to scripting match-winning partnerships alongside MS Dhoni, Yuvi remains one of India’s greatest cricket legends. On his birthday, fans celebrate not just his milestones but also his inspiring journey of resilience and glory.