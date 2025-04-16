Advertisement
Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma Part Ways Amicably — What Went Wrong Behind The Scenes?

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s relationship began in 2020 during online dance sessions and quickly blossomed into a public romance. They got engaged in August and married in December 2020, becoming a popular social media couple. Over time, fans noticed a growing distance, with deleted posts, cryptic captions, and an eventual unfollowing. In early 2025, divorce rumors were confirmed when the couple filed for mutual separation and officially parted ways in March. Despite the split, both handled it respectfully. Chahal focused on cricket, while Dhanashree expanded her brand, marking a mature end to their highly publicized love story.

Updated:Apr 16, 2025, 08:02 AM IST
1. Love Sparked During Lockdown Dance Classes

1/20
1. Love Sparked During Lockdown Dance Classes

In mid-2020, Chahal joined Dhanashree’s virtual dance classes. What started as fun Zoom sessions turned into a real-life connection, igniting an unexpected romantic spark.

2. Instagram Official: The Engagement Post That Broke the Internet

2/20
2. Instagram Official: The Engagement Post That Broke the Internet

On August 8, 2020, they announced their engagement with a traditional photo shoot. The post went viral, clocking millions of likes and shares on Instagram.

3. A Dream Wedding Amidst the Pandemic

3/20
3. A Dream Wedding Amidst the Pandemic

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on December 22, 2020, in Gurgaon. Their wedding photos trended across social platforms for days.

4. Social Media’s Favorite Couple Emerges

4/20
4. Social Media’s Favorite Couple Emerges

From choreographed reels to cozy cricket match moments, fans couldn’t get enough of #YuziKiDhanashree. They were Instagram’s couple goals for 2021.

5. Public Appearances Cement Their Bond

5/20
5. Public Appearances Cement Their Bond

Dhanashree frequently attended Chahal’s cricket matches, while he supported her choreography gigs. They were seen as the perfect blend of sports and entertainment.

6. The Power Couple Narrative Gains Momentum

6/20
6. The Power Couple Narrative Gains Momentum

Chahal praised Dhanashree as his pillar of strength in multiple interviews, while she expanded her influencer empire beyond dance.

7. Rumors Begin With Vanishing Posts

7/20
7. Rumors Begin With Vanishing Posts

In 2023, eagle-eyed fans noticed fewer couple posts. Old videos and pictures started disappearing from both profiles, sparking break-up rumors.

8. Instagram Cryptics Raise Eyebrows

8/20
8. Instagram Cryptics Raise Eyebrows

Both shared vague quotes about self-worth, stress, and healing. These posts ignited endless Reddit threads and YouTube speculation videos.

9. Digital Disconnect: They Unfollow Each Other

9/20
9. Digital Disconnect: They Unfollow Each Other

When Chahal and Dhanashree unfollowed each other on Instagram, it became the biggest indicator that something was seriously wrong.

10. Deleted Memories Fuel Separation Speculation

10/20
10. Deleted Memories Fuel Separation Speculation

In late 2024, Chahal wiped out almost all couple content from his feed. Dhanashree retained a few posts but was noticeably quieter online.

11. Divorce Rumors Reach Boiling Point

11/20
11. Divorce Rumors Reach Boiling Point

By early 2025, multiple reports confirmed the couple’s ongoing legal proceedings. News outlets started using “Chahal-Dhanashree split” in trending headlines.

12. Bandra Court Spotting Sparks Frenzy

12/20
12. Bandra Court Spotting Sparks Frenzy

Fans spotted the duo at Bandra Family Court in February 2025, fueling speculation about an official separation.

13. Mutual Divorce Petition Filed in Court

13/20
13. Mutual Divorce Petition Filed in Court

They filed for divorce by mutual consent, skipping the usual six-month cooling-off period, citing irreconcilable differences.

14. Final Court Ruling Ends Four-Year Marriage

14/20
14. Final Court Ruling Ends Four-Year Marriage

On March 21, 2025, Mumbai Family Court officially granted their divorce, marking the end of their much-publicized journey.

15. Public Silence, Private Closure

15/20
15. Public Silence, Private Closure

Neither party made an official statement immediately post-divorce, but insiders claim the split was amicable and drama-free.

16. Yuzvendra Chahal Focuses on Cricket

16/20
16. Yuzvendra Chahal Focuses on Cricket

Post-split, Chahal turned his energy back to cricket. Fans noticed a sharper, more focused version of the spinner on the field.

17. Dhanashree Expands Her Brand

17/20
17. Dhanashree Expands Her Brand

Dhanashree took the opportunity to dive deeper into content creation, fitness vlogs, and brand endorsements, reshaping her public image.

18. Love in the Public Eye Isn’t Easy

18/20
18. Love in the Public Eye Isn’t Easy

Their journey highlighted the emotional toll of high-visibility relationships, especially when everything unfolds in front of millions.

19. Online Clues Can Tell Real-Life Stories

19/20
19. Online Clues Can Tell Real-Life Stories

This relationship showed how social media behavior — from unfollows to cryptic captions — often reveals more than words ever could.

 

20. Mutual Respect Prevails Despite the End

20/20
20. Mutual Respect Prevails Despite the End

Despite the heartbreak, both Chahal and Dhanashree handled the separation with dignity, offering a mature example of how to end things gracefully.

