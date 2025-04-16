Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma Part Ways Amicably — What Went Wrong Behind The Scenes?

photoDetails

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s relationship began in 2020 during online dance sessions and quickly blossomed into a public romance. They got engaged in August and married in December 2020, becoming a popular social media couple. Over time, fans noticed a growing distance, with deleted posts, cryptic captions, and an eventual unfollowing. In early 2025, divorce rumors were confirmed when the couple filed for mutual separation and officially parted ways in March. Despite the split, both handled it respectfully. Chahal focused on cricket, while Dhanashree expanded her brand, marking a mature end to their highly publicized love story.