Yuzvendra Chahal - Dhanashree Verma Divorce: A Look At Their Stunning Net Worth - In Pics
photoDetails

Yuzvendra Chahal - Dhanashree Verma Divorce: A Look At Their Stunning Net Worth - In Pics

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, choreographer Dhanashree Verma, have reportedly parted ways, making headlines across social media. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, had been a popular duo, often sharing glimpses of their personal and professional lives online. Amid the reports of their divorce, fans have been curious about their individual net worth. Chahal, one of India’s leading wrist spinners, has amassed significant wealth through his IPL contracts, international cricket earnings, and brand endorsements. Scroll down to know all about their net worth. 

Updated:Feb 21, 2025, 01:52 PM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal - Dhanashree Verma Divorce

1/10
Yuzvendra Chahal - Dhanashree Verma Divorce

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma, have officially divorced according to report from ABP News, bringing an end to their marriage after completing the legal proceedings. 

Social Media Seperation

2/10
Social Media Seperation

The couple who tied the knot on December 22, 2020, have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Legal Proceedings And Counseling Session

3/10
Legal Proceedings And Counseling Session

During the divorce hearing, the judge instructed the couple to attend a 45-minute counseling session, after which Yuzvendra and Dhanashree mutually agreed to separate.

Dr Dhanashree Verma

4/10
Dr Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree Verma is a dancer, choreographer, and dentist. She completed her BDS at DY Patil College, Mumbai, but she has always had a passion for dance. 

A Successful Choreographer

5/10
A Successful Choreographer

On the back of her passion, she started her YouTube channel, where she became famous by posting her dance videos.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree's Wedding

6/10
Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree’s Wedding

After getting married to Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree’s passion for dance did not end. She went on to take part in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Dhanashree Verma's Net Worth

7/10
Dhanashree Verma's Net Worth

On the back of her renowned YouTube channel, social media platforms, brand endorsements, and choreography, she has a net worth of approximately Rs 24 crores.

Yuzvendra Chahal - A Successful Indian Cricketer

8/10
Yuzvendra Chahal - A Successful Indian Cricketer

Yuzvendra Chahal needs no introduction as he has already proved his worth in the Indian team. He has been a key bowler for India in a lot of matches over the years.

Yuzvendra Chahal's Net Worth

9/10
Yuzvendra Chahal's Net Worth

Punjab Kings secured the skilled leg-spinner for a staggering ₹18 crore in the IPL 2025 mega-auction. Chahal's estimated net worth stands at whopping ₹45 crore. 

The Real Reason For Divorce Still Unknown

10/10
The Real Reason For Divorce Still Unknown

The real reason for the divorce is still unknown. While this marks the end of their marital journey, both Chahal and Dhanashree seem to be moving forward with a positive mindset. 

