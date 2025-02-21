Yuzvendra Chahal - Dhanashree Verma Divorce: A Look At Their Stunning Net Worth - In Pics

photoDetails

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, choreographer Dhanashree Verma, have reportedly parted ways, making headlines across social media. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, had been a popular duo, often sharing glimpses of their personal and professional lives online. Amid the reports of their divorce, fans have been curious about their individual net worth. Chahal, one of India’s leading wrist spinners, has amassed significant wealth through his IPL contracts, international cricket earnings, and brand endorsements. Scroll down to know all about their net worth.