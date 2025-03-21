Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma Divorce Alimony: Costliest Separations In Sports - Check List
Divorces in the world of sports are not just emotional and personal affairs—they are financial spectacles that often result in jaw-dropping settlements. High-profile athletes, with their massive earnings from contracts, endorsements, and sponsorships, face unique challenges when their marriages fall apart. The recent news of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce from Dhanashree Verma has reignited discussions on some of the most expensive athlete breakups in history. Chahal is reportedly set to pay ₹4.75 crore as alimony—an amount that pales in comparison to the record-breaking settlements seen in global sports history.
From basketball legend Michael Jordan’s $168 million payout to Tiger Woods' costly split, athlete divorces have often resulted in settlements worth hundreds of crores. In this listicle, we take a deep dive into the biggest divorce payouts in sports history, the reasons behind them, and how these separations financially impacted some of the biggest names in the industry.
1. Michael Jordan & Juanita Vanoy – $168 Million (Rs 1,454.8 Crore)
NBA legend Michael Jordan’s divorce from Juanita Vanoy in 2006 remains the most expensive in sports history. The lack of a prenuptial agreement cost Jordan a staggering fortune.
2. Roman & Irina Abramovich – $1.8 to $3.6 Billion
While not an athlete, Roman Abramovich’s divorce from Irina remains the biggest in sports ownership history. The Chelsea FC owner reportedly paid his ex-wife between $1.8 and $3.6 billion.
3. Tiger Woods & Elin Nordegren – $100 Million (Rs 860 Crore)
Golf superstar Tiger Woods faced a massive financial blow in 2010 after his widely publicized split. The divorce also cost Woods endorsement deals with major brands.
4. Greg Norman & Laura Andrassy – $104 Million (Rs 900 Crore)
Golf icon Greg Norman divorced Laura Andrassy in 2006, leading to one of the largest settlements in sports. Despite the setback, Norman rebuilt his wealth through business ventures.
5. Andre Agassi & Brooke Shields – $130 Million (Rs 1,124 Crore)
Tennis legend Andre Agassi’s divorce from actress Brooke Shields resulted in a massive settlement before he found love again with fellow tennis star Steffi Graf.
6. Frank & Jamie McCourt – $130 Million
As co-owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers, their 2011 divorce had a massive impact on the team’s finances. Jamie McCourt walked away with $130 million.
7. Shaquille O’Neal & Shaunie O’Neal – $100 Million
NBA star Shaquille O’Neal’s split from Shaunie resulted in a nine-figure payout, making it one of the most expensive in basketball history.
8. Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma – Rs 4.75 Crore
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s recent divorce settlement stands at Rs 4.75 crore. Though modest compared to global cases, it remains significant in Indian sports.
9. Lance Armstrong & Kristin Richard – $14 Million
Cycling legend Lance Armstrong settled his divorce with Kristin Richard for $14 million, avoiding a potentially bigger payout.
10. Hulk Hogan & Linda Hogan – $10 Million
Wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan’s divorce cost him nearly 70% of his liquid assets, showcasing the financial impact of high-profile breakups.
