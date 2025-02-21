Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2862361https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/yuzvendra-chahal-dhanashree-verma-divorce-how-yuzis-dance-teacher-became-his-life-partner-know-all-about-their-love-story-in-pics-2862361
NewsPhotosYuzvendra Chahal - Dhanashree Verma Divorce: How Yuzi's Dance Teacher Became His Life Partner – Know All About Their Love Story - In Pics Yuzvendra Chahal - Dhanashree Verma Divorce: How Yuzi's Dance Teacher Became His Life Partner – Know All About Their Love Story - In Pics
photoDetails

Yuzvendra Chahal - Dhanashree Verma Divorce: How Yuzi's Dance Teacher Became His Life Partner – Know All About Their Love Story - In Pics

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and renowned choreographer Dhanashree Verma have been a prominent couple in the limelight since they began dating. Their relationship captivated fans and garnered widespread attention, but according to reports, they are now legally divorced. Scroll down to know more about their love story.

Updated:Feb 21, 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Yuzvendra Chahal - Dhanashree Verma Divorce

1/10
Yuzvendra Chahal - Dhanashree Verma Divorce

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma, have officially divorced, bringing an end to their marriage after completing the legal proceedings. The couple, who had been living separately for the past 18 months, finalized their divorce.

Follow Us

Love Blossoms In Lockdown

2/10
Love Blossoms In Lockdown

Amidst the challenges of the COVID lockdown, Chahal and Dhanashree's love story unfolded. Their initial connection was based on dance, with Yuzvendra expressing interest in Dhanashree's online classes.

 

Follow Us

Virtual Dance Class

3/10
Virtual Dance Class

The couple started as students and teachers, with Yuzvendra reaching out to Dhanashree for dance lessons during the lockdown. Their virtual classes paved the way for a deep emotional connection that went beyond just dance.

Follow Us

Beginning Of A Love Story

4/10
Beginning Of A Love Story

Dhanashree was captivated by Chahal's humility, describing him as humble, down-to-earth, and a family-oriented person. Their shared values and ambitions created a strong foundation for their relationship.

 

Follow Us

Yuzvendra's Marriage Proposal

5/10
Yuzvendra's Marriage Proposal

Chahal, certain about his feelings, directly proposed to Dhanashree, expressing his desire to marry her. Dhanashree was pleasantly surprised by his straightforwardness and appreciated his decency and honesty.

Follow Us

Intimate Wedding In Gurugram

6/10
Intimate Wedding In Gurugram

The couple surprised fans by tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram on December 22, 2020. The wedding, initially kept under wraps, was a delightful revelation for their followers.

Follow Us

Dhanashree's Supportive Stint in the Stands

7/10
Dhanashree's Supportive Stint in the Stands

Dhanashree, a constant presence in the stands during IPL matches, emerged as Chahal's biggest supporter. Her visible enthusiasm and cheers showcased the couple's strong bond, transcending the boundaries of their respective professions.

Follow Us

Social Media Power Couple

8/10
Social Media Power Couple

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree gained popularity as the 'Instagram Couple,' sharing delightful videos and photos that resonated with their audience. Their charming chemistry and public displays of affection made them a favourite on social media.

Follow Us

Changing Dynamics

9/10
Changing Dynamics

Chahal once praised Dhanashree for supporting him through tough times in cricket. However, by 2023, subtle signs of change emerged. Their public appearances became rare, and cryptic social media posts hinted at underlying tensions in their relationship.

Follow Us

Sad End To The Love Story?

10/10
Sad End To The Love Story?

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree reportedly told the court that they had been separated for 18 months. It looks like what was once a fairytale love story has come to a sad end.

Follow Us
Yuzvendra Chahal Dhanshree Verma divorceDhanashree VermaYuzvendra ChahalDivorcebreakupSeparationYuzvendra Chahal Dhanashree Verma DivorceSportsYuzvendra Chahal's wifeYuzvendra Chahal Love StoryDhanashree Verma Love StoryInstagramSocial mediaYuziindian cricket teamIndia cricketYuzvendra Chahal's impactDhanashree Verma's involvementChahal Cryptic PostMarriageLove story
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
ICC Champions Trophy 2025
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How Can Bangladesh Still Qualify For Semifinal After Losing To India?
camera icon10
title
dirtiest rivers in the world
Most Polluted Rivers In The World; India's Most Pious Stream Ranks...
camera icon10
title
Lifestyle
7 Best Yoga Poses For Stress Relief And Flexibility: Unlock Mind-Body Balance Naturally
camera icon7
title
New K-Dramas This Week
7 New K-Dramas Worth Watching This February
camera icon7
title
Dachigam National Park
7 Exotic Animals to Spot in Kashmir’s Dachigam National Park
NEWS ON ONE CLICK