Yuzvendra Chahal - Dhanashree Verma Divorce: How Yuzi's Dance Teacher Became His Life Partner – Know All About Their Love Story - In Pics
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and renowned choreographer Dhanashree Verma have been a prominent couple in the limelight since they began dating. Their relationship captivated fans and garnered widespread attention, but according to reports, they are now legally divorced. Scroll down to know more about their love story.
Yuzvendra Chahal - Dhanashree Verma Divorce
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, Dhanashree Verma, have officially divorced, bringing an end to their marriage after completing the legal proceedings. The couple, who had been living separately for the past 18 months, finalized their divorce.
Love Blossoms In Lockdown
Amidst the challenges of the COVID lockdown, Chahal and Dhanashree's love story unfolded. Their initial connection was based on dance, with Yuzvendra expressing interest in Dhanashree's online classes.
Virtual Dance Class
The couple started as students and teachers, with Yuzvendra reaching out to Dhanashree for dance lessons during the lockdown. Their virtual classes paved the way for a deep emotional connection that went beyond just dance.
Beginning Of A Love Story
Dhanashree was captivated by Chahal's humility, describing him as humble, down-to-earth, and a family-oriented person. Their shared values and ambitions created a strong foundation for their relationship.
Yuzvendra's Marriage Proposal
Chahal, certain about his feelings, directly proposed to Dhanashree, expressing his desire to marry her. Dhanashree was pleasantly surprised by his straightforwardness and appreciated his decency and honesty.
Intimate Wedding In Gurugram
The couple surprised fans by tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram on December 22, 2020. The wedding, initially kept under wraps, was a delightful revelation for their followers.
Dhanashree's Supportive Stint in the Stands
Dhanashree, a constant presence in the stands during IPL matches, emerged as Chahal's biggest supporter. Her visible enthusiasm and cheers showcased the couple's strong bond, transcending the boundaries of their respective professions.
Social Media Power Couple
Yuzvendra and Dhanashree gained popularity as the 'Instagram Couple,' sharing delightful videos and photos that resonated with their audience. Their charming chemistry and public displays of affection made them a favourite on social media.
Changing Dynamics
Chahal once praised Dhanashree for supporting him through tough times in cricket. However, by 2023, subtle signs of change emerged. Their public appearances became rare, and cryptic social media posts hinted at underlying tensions in their relationship.
Sad End To The Love Story?
Yuzvendra and Dhanashree reportedly told the court that they had been separated for 18 months. It looks like what was once a fairytale love story has come to a sad end.
Trending Photos