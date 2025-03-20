Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma Officially Divorced; Star Player To Pay THIS Much Money As Alimony
Star cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has taken a divorce with his wife Dhanashree Verma. The family court in Mumbai confirmed the news on Thursday.
Yuzvendra Chahal Granted Divorce
India’s star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been granted divorce with Dhanashree Verma on Thursday by Family Court in Mumbai. Chahal’s advocate Nitin Kumar Gupta said, "The court has granted the decree of divorce. The court has accepted the joint petition of both parties. The parties are no longer husband and wife."
How Much Alimony Yuzvendra Chahal Will Pay?
Yuzvendra Chahal has agreed to pay a total alimony of Rs 4.75 crore to his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma.
Second Installment Of Alimony
Half of the payment has already been done and the second installment will be paid as permanent alimony post-divorce.
Yuzvendra Chahal Marriage
Yuzvendra Chahal got married to Dhanashree Verma back in 2020. After a rift between the couple, they started living separately from 2022. They also went on to file the petition to revoke the six-month cooling-off period.
Yuzvendra Chahal - Dhanashree Verma Net Worth
Talking about Yuzvendra Chahal’s net worth, the star wrist spinner has gathered Rs 45 crore so far while Dhanashree Verma's reported net worth is Rs 24 crore.
Chahal To Play For Punjab Kings In IPL 2025
Chahal is set to take part in the IPL 2025 for Punjab Kings and will be in action in their first match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on March 25.
Yuzvendra Chahal Price For IPL 2025
During the IPL 2025 mega auction, Punjab Kings roped in Yuzvendra Chahal for Rs 18 crore. As of now, Chahal has taken 205 wickets so far in the IPL.
T20 World Cup 2024
Chahal was also a part of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies. However, he did not get a chance to feature in India’s playing XI.
