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NewsPhotosYuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Cute’ DM EXPOSED? Taniya Chatterjee actress drops bombshell
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Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Cute’ DM EXPOSED? Taniya Chatterjee actress drops bombshell

Yuzvendra Chahal has landed in controversy after actress Taniya Chatterjee claimed he sent her a “cute” message on Instagram, sparking a viral debate during IPL 2026. While no official response has been issued by the cricketer, the incident highlights the growing impact of social media on athletes’ public image. With Chahal actively playing for Punjab Kings and maintaining strong on-field performances, the controversy adds another layer to his already scrutinised personal life. As digital narratives evolve rapidly, this episode underscores how unverified claims can dominate headlines and shape public perception in modern cricket culture.

Updated:Apr 13, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
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1. Viral DM allegation

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1. Viral DM allegation

Taniya Chatterjee claimed Yuzvendra Chahal sent her a “Aap cute ho” message via Instagram story reply, which rapidly went viral during IPL 2026 and became a top-trending cricket-entertainment crossover topic. Photo Credit - X

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2. Paparazzi video as primary evidence

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2. Paparazzi video as primary evidence

The controversy is based on a short paparazzi clip where Chatterjee briefly showed her phone screen. The video lacks full chat context, timestamps, and verification, raising questions about completeness. Photo Credit - X

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3. Nature of the alleged interaction

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3. Nature of the alleged interaction

The message reportedly came as a reaction to an Instagram story, which is typically casual and common on the platform, not necessarily indicating deeper personal interaction or intent. Photo Credit - X

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4. No official statement from Chahal

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4. No official statement from Chahal

Chahal has neither confirmed nor denied the allegation so far. In high-profile cases, delayed responses often allow narratives to grow unchecked across social and news platforms. Photo Credit - X

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5. DM authenticity remains unverified

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5. DM authenticity remains unverified

There is no independent confirmation, no screenshot released publicly in full resolution, and no platform-level validation, making the claim unverified and dependent on a single-source visual. Photo Credit - X

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6. Chatterjee’s own reaction adds nuance

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6. Chatterjee’s own reaction adds nuance

Chatterjee herself stated that being called “cute” is normal for her and that she noticed the message late, suggesting she did not initially treat it as controversial. Photo Credit - X

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7. Social media outrage cycle triggered

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7. Social media outrage cycle triggered

After the video went viral, users began reacting strongly, with some criticising Chahal and others questioning why a private message was made public, fueling engagement algorithms. Photo Credit - X

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8. IPL 2026 timing boosted visibility

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8. IPL 2026 timing boosted visibility

The incident gained disproportionate traction because it coincided with IPL 2026, when Chahal is active for Punjab Kings and search interest around players is significantly higher. Photo Credit - X

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9. Background of public scrutiny

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9. Background of public scrutiny

Chahal has been under consistent public attention since his 2025 divorce from Dhanashree Verma, meaning any new personal-life-related story gains faster traction and recall value. Photo Credit - X

 

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10. Larger issue of privacy vs publicity

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10. Larger issue of privacy vs publicity

The episode highlights a recurring issue where private digital interactions become public narratives without full context, raising concerns around consent, framing, and responsible content sharing. Photo Credit - X

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IPL 2026Yuzvendra ChahalYuzvendra Chahal DM controversyTaniya Chatterjee viral videoChahal Instagram message
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