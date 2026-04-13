Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘Cute’ DM EXPOSED? Taniya Chatterjee actress drops bombshell

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Yuzvendra Chahal has landed in controversy after actress Taniya Chatterjee claimed he sent her a “cute” message on Instagram, sparking a viral debate during IPL 2026. While no official response has been issued by the cricketer, the incident highlights the growing impact of social media on athletes’ public image. With Chahal actively playing for Punjab Kings and maintaining strong on-field performances, the controversy adds another layer to his already scrutinised personal life. As digital narratives evolve rapidly, this episode underscores how unverified claims can dominate headlines and shape public perception in modern cricket culture.