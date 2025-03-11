Yuzvendra Chahal’s Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma Breaks Silence After Viral RJ Mahvash Moment – Here's What She Said!
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is making headlines once again, but this time it’s not for his on-field performances. The spinner went viral after being spotted with internet personality RJ Mahvash during the Champions Trophy final. A day later, his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma, shared a cryptic Instagram story that read, "Blaming women is always in fashion," fueling speculation across social media. With Chahal and Dhanashree’s divorce already a hot topic, this latest development has only intensified discussions. Here’s a breakdown of the biggest takeaways from this ongoing controversy!
1. Dhanashree Verma’s Cryptic Instagram Story Goes Viral
A day after Yuzvendra Chahal was seen with RJ Mahvash at the Champions Trophy final, his estranged wife Dhanashree Verma posted a cryptic Instagram story, fueling speculation about their relationship status.
2. Social Media Buzz: Chahal and RJ Mahvash’s Champions Trophy Appearance
Yuzvendra Chahal, who was not part of the Indian squad, was spotted sitting with RJ Mahvash in a premium stand, sparking curiosity and trending discussions across social media.
3. Dhanashree and Chahal’s Divorce Confirmed by Lawyers
Advocate Aditi Mohoni confirmed that Chahal and Dhanashree’s divorce case is currently in court. Reports about their separation had been circulating for months.
4. Viral Claims of Rs 60 Crore Alimony Demand Refuted
Social media was flooded with claims that Dhanashree demanded Rs 60 crore in alimony, but her family strongly denied these rumors, calling them baseless and misleading.
5. Netizens Debate ‘Double Standards’ in Public Reactions
Social media users pointed out perceived double standards, questioning how the situation would be received if Dhanashree was seen with a male friend post-divorce.
6. RJ Mahvash Breaks Silence on Relationship Rumors
RJ Mahvash previously dismissed dating rumors, stating that being seen with a person of the opposite gender does not imply a romantic relationship.
7. Vivek Oberoi’s Video Adds to Speculation
Actor Vivek Oberoi shared a video from the stadium featuring Chahal and Mahvash, further fueling discussions about their bond and presence together.
8. Chahal and Dhanashree’s Relationship History Revisited
The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, were popular on social media for their fun content before reports of their separation surfaced in 2024.
9. Trolling and Online Hate Directed at Dhanashree
After news of the divorce, Dhanashree faced significant online trolling, particularly regarding alleged financial claims, despite her family's firm denials.
10. Public Speculation Continues Amid Legal Proceedings
With their divorce case ongoing and social media buzzing with theories, all eyes are on the developments surrounding Chahal, Dhanashree, and RJ Mahvash’s equation.
11. RJ Mahvash’s Previous Links to Cricketers Resurface
Fans recalled her past collaborations with cricketers like Brett Lee and Suresh Raina, adding to the curiosity about her bond with Chahal.
12. Dhanashree’s Career Moves Post-Separation
Amid the controversy, Dhanashree is focusing on her entertainment career, featuring in Tony Kakkar’s song ‘Kamsan Kali’ from ‘LSD 2’.
13. Mahvash’s Playful Caption Sparks Reactions
Mahvash’s Instagram post after India’s win, jokingly calling herself ‘good luck’ for the team, added fuel to speculation about her growing presence in Chahal’s life.
14. Chahal’s Absence from India’s Playing XI Highlights a Shift
While Chahal was once a key player for India, his absence from the squad in a major ICC tournament did not go unnoticed by fans.
15. Dhanashree’s Family Calls Out ‘Misleading Media Reports’
5. Dhanashree’s Family Calls Out ‘Misleading Media Reports’
Her family issued a statement urging media houses to fact-check before spreading false claims about the divorce settlement.
16. Comparisons with Other High-Profile Divorces Emerge
Social media users drew parallels between Chahal-Dhanashree’s split and other celebrity breakups, including Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic.
17. Legal Experts Weigh In on Alimony Controversy
Lawyers clarified that alimony figures in India are determined by multiple factors, debunking viral claims of an exorbitant demand from Dhanashree.
18. RJ Mahvash’s Upcoming Projects Get a Visibility Boost
Her production house Cinemawala Productions and upcoming web series are now under the limelight amid the media buzz around her and Chahal.
19. Fans Divided Over Who’s to Blame for the Breakup
While some fans support Chahal, others argue that Dhanashree has been unfairly targeted in the narrative surrounding their separation.
20. What’s Next? The Story Continues to Unfold
With the divorce case ongoing and media attention at its peak, the developments between Chahal, Dhanashree, and RJ Mahvash will remain a hot topic in the coming weeks.
Trending Photos