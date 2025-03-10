Yuzvendra Chahal’s New Rumored Girlfriend? All About Mystery Girl RJ Mahvash Spotted With India Cricketer During IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final

photoDetails

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final was packed with high-stakes action, but amidst the intense cricket battle, something else stole the spotlight—Yuzvendra Chahal’s presence in the stands with a mystery girl. Fans were quick to speculate, and soon, social media was buzzing with dating rumors. The woman in question? RJ Mahvash, a popular influencer and radio jockey known for her viral content. With Chahal’s ongoing divorce proceedings with Dhanashree Verma, his appearance with Mahvash has fueled even more speculation. But who is RJ Mahvash, and what’s her connection with the star cricketer? Here’s everything you need to know about Chahal’s rumored girlfriend and the viral moment that has set the internet on fire.