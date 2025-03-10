Yuzvendra Chahal’s New Rumored Girlfriend? All About Mystery Girl RJ Mahvash Spotted With India Cricketer During IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final
The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final was packed with high-stakes action, but amidst the intense cricket battle, something else stole the spotlight—Yuzvendra Chahal’s presence in the stands with a mystery girl. Fans were quick to speculate, and soon, social media was buzzing with dating rumors. The woman in question? RJ Mahvash, a popular influencer and radio jockey known for her viral content. With Chahal’s ongoing divorce proceedings with Dhanashree Verma, his appearance with Mahvash has fueled even more speculation. But who is RJ Mahvash, and what’s her connection with the star cricketer? Here’s everything you need to know about Chahal’s rumored girlfriend and the viral moment that has set the internet on fire.
1. Who is RJ Mahvash?
RJ Mahvash, a popular influencer and former radio jockey, gained attention after being spotted with Yuzvendra Chahal during the Champions Trophy final. With over 1.7 million Instagram followers, she is known for her prank videos and engaging content.
2. The Viral ‘Mystery Girl’ Moment
Social media erupted when cameras captured Chahal seated next to Mahvash during the high-stakes IND vs NZ final. Fans speculated about their relationship, fueling dating rumors online.
3. Not Their First Public Appearance Together
This isn’t the first time Chahal and Mahvash have been linked. The duo was previously spotted celebrating Christmas together, further intensifying dating rumors.
4. Mahvash’s Strong Response to Dating Speculation
In January 2025, Mahvash took to Instagram to address the rumors, calling them ‘baseless’ and questioning why two people sitting together automatically means they are dating.
5. Chahal’s Divorce from Dhanashree Verma
Chahal’s presence with Mahvash comes amid his ongoing divorce from Dhanashree Verma. Reports suggest the couple recently filed for separation, further fueling curiosity about Chahal’s personal life.
6. Denial of Rs 60 Crore Alimony Rumors
Apeculation about a massive alimony demand by Dhanashree’s family was dismissed as false. Her legal team clarified that no such amount was ever asked or offered.
7. Mahvash’s Impressive Career Journey
From working as an RJ at Radio Mirchi to becoming a digital content creator, Mahvash has collaborated with celebrities like Badshah, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kartik Aaryan.
8. Her Foray into Hosting and Writing
Apart from viral videos, Mahvash has hosted Amazon miniTV’s ‘Playground’ and published books under the pen name Mahvash A.M.U, showcasing her versatility.
9. Social Media Frenzy Over Chahal’s Mystery Companion
The internet remains divided, with fans debating whether it’s a casual friendship or something more. The buzz around Chahal and Mahvash continues to trend on Twitter and Instagram.
10. What’s Next for Chahal?
Amidst personal speculations, Chahal is gearing up for IPL 2025, where he will play for Punjab Kings after being bought for a whopping Rs 18 crore in the mega auction.
Trending Photos