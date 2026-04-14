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NewsPhotosYuzvendra Chahal’s Rs 45,00,00,000 net worth revealed: From Rs 18 cr IPL deal to luxury life
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Yuzvendra Chahal’s Rs 45,00,00,000 net worth revealed: From Rs 18 cr IPL deal to luxury life

Yuzvendra Chahal’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at ₹45 crore, driven by IPL salaries, endorsements, and smart investments. His ₹18 crore IPL contract with Punjab Kings highlights the growing financial dominance of franchise cricket. Beyond match earnings, Chahal generates significant income through brand deals and startup investments, ensuring long-term wealth stability. Despite missing recent BCCI contracts, his diversified income strategy keeps his finances strong. With luxury assets including a ₹25 crore home and premium cars, Chahal remains one of India’s financially successful cricketers. His net worth reflects modern cricket economics where IPL and branding play a central role.

Updated:Apr 14, 2026, 11:23 AM IST
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1. Net Worth Overview

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1. Net Worth Overview

Yuzvendra Chahal’s net worth is estimated at ₹45 crore in 2025, built through IPL contracts, endorsements, and investments, reflecting his strong financial standing despite limited recent international appearances. Photo Credit - X

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2. IPL 2025 Salary

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2. IPL 2025 Salary

His ₹18 crore IPL 2025 contract with Punjab Kings is his biggest income source, highlighting how franchise cricket has become the primary driver of earnings for modern cricketers. Photo Credit - X

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3. Total IPL Earnings

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3. Total IPL Earnings

Chahal has earned over ₹37.7 crore from IPL salaries since his debut, showcasing long-term consistency and high demand as a specialist leg-spinner in the league. Photo Credit - X

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4. Rising Auction Value

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4. Rising Auction Value

His steady increase in IPL auction price reflects performance and reliability, making him a trusted option for franchises looking for wicket-taking bowlers in key phases. Photo Credit - X

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5. BCCI Contract Income

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5. BCCI Contract Income

He previously earned ₹1 crore annually under the BCCI central contract, but recent exclusion shows how national selection impacts fixed income streams. Photo Credit - X

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6. Government Job Salary

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6. Government Job Salary

Chahal also earns a monthly salary as an Income Tax Officer, providing financial stability alongside fluctuating cricket-based earnings. Photo Credit - X

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7. Endorsement Earnings

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7. Endorsement Earnings

He charges around ₹1 crore per brand endorsement deal, leveraging his popularity to generate significant off-field income through commercial partnerships. Photo Credit - X

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8. Brand Value Growth

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8. Brand Value Growth

His strong social media presence boosts his brand value significantly, helping him secure deals across sports, fashion, and lifestyle sectors. Photo Credit - X

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9. Real Estate Assets

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9. Real Estate Assets

Chahal owns a luxury Gurugram home worth approximately ₹25 crore, making property a major contributor to his overall wealth portfolio. Photo Credit - X

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10. Investments Strategy

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10. Investments Strategy

He has invested in startups and fashion ventures, ensuring diversified income streams and long-term financial growth beyond active cricket earnings. Photo Credit - X

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