Yuzvendra Chahal’s Rs 45,00,00,000 net worth revealed: From Rs 18 cr IPL deal to luxury life

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Yuzvendra Chahal’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at ₹45 crore, driven by IPL salaries, endorsements, and smart investments. His ₹18 crore IPL contract with Punjab Kings highlights the growing financial dominance of franchise cricket. Beyond match earnings, Chahal generates significant income through brand deals and startup investments, ensuring long-term wealth stability. Despite missing recent BCCI contracts, his diversified income strategy keeps his finances strong. With luxury assets including a ₹25 crore home and premium cars, Chahal remains one of India’s financially successful cricketers. His net worth reflects modern cricket economics where IPL and branding play a central role.