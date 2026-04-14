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Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife Dhanashree Verma oozes oomph in a skin-baring chocolate brown gown and the internet is completely losing it

Dhanashree Verma's latest Instagram post is breaking the internet as the dancer-celebrity serves stunning looks in a chocolate brown halter-neck cutout maxi dress. The espresso-themed post, captioned "Espresso yourself... I already did," features Dhanashree Verma in a figure-hugging ensemble complete with a 3D rose waist detail and keyhole neckline, paired with a Balenciaga Hourglass mini bag. From behind-the-scenes glam shots to sleek mirror selfies, Dhanashree Verma's fashion game in 2025 is clearly on another level.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/yuzvendra-chahals-ex-wife-dhanashree-verma-oozes-oomph-in-a-skin-baring-chocolate-brown-gown-and-the-internet-is-completely-losing-it-3037185

Updated:Apr 14, 2026, 01:54 PM IST

1. The Caption Was Half The Look 1 / 15 Dhanashree opened the post with "Espresso yourself... I already did" — a wordplay so smooth it could give the dress a run for its money. Punchy, confident, and perfectly in character, the caption set the tone before anyone even swiped. Follow Us

2. That Chocolate Brown Dress Was a Full Statement 2 / 15 The star stepped out in a deep espresso-brown halter-neck cutout maxi dress that did exactly what good fashion is supposed to — make you stop scrolling. The colour wasn't just a choice; it was the whole mood board. Follow Us

3. The Keyhole Cutout Took It From Elegant to Electric 3 / 15 The dramatic plunging keyhole neckline on the halter dress added just the right amount of edge to an otherwise sleek silhouette. Daring but not loud — a balance Dhanashree pulled off effortlessly. Follow Us

4. A Rose By Any Other Name Would Not Hit The Same 4 / 15 The 3D fabric rose detail at the waist was the quiet showstopper of the entire outfit. Structured, sculptural, and distinctly feminine, it gave the fitted dress a couture-like finishing touch. Follow Us

5. The Balenciaga Bag Earned Its Screen Time 5 / 15 Perched on a wooden console beside her, a Balenciaga Hourglass mini in the classic monogram print made a subtle but unmistakable luxury statement. It didn't scream — it whispered, which is exactly the point. Follow Us

6. Her Hair Did The Heavy Lifting Too 6 / 15 Whether she wore it in sleek, poker-straight long layers or pulled back in a casual updo, Dhanashree's hair was clearly a part of the styling vision — and the behind-the-scenes shot with her hairstylist working the straightener proved the look didn't just happen. Follow Us

7. The Getting-Ready BTS Was Just As Viral-Worthy 7 / 15 One photo showing Dhanashree in a white robe, mid-blowout, snapping a selfie while her hairstylist worked away, gave the post a real, relatable energy. Glamour with a human side — fans lapped it up. Follow Us

8. The Makeup Was 'Less Is More' Done Right 8 / 15 Dewy skin, defined lash line, and a neutral nude lip — her makeup complemented the rich brown palette without competing with it. The lipstick application mirror shot in the golden-frame mirror added a cinematic frame to the prep. Follow Us