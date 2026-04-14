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NewsPhotosYuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife Dhanashree Verma oozes oomph in a skin-baring chocolate brown gown and the internet is completely losing it
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Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife Dhanashree Verma oozes oomph in a skin-baring chocolate brown gown and the internet is completely losing it

Dhanashree Verma's latest Instagram post is breaking the internet as the dancer-celebrity serves stunning looks in a chocolate brown halter-neck cutout maxi dress. The espresso-themed post, captioned "Espresso yourself... I already did," features Dhanashree Verma in a figure-hugging ensemble complete with a 3D rose waist detail and keyhole neckline, paired with a Balenciaga Hourglass mini bag. From behind-the-scenes glam shots to sleek mirror selfies, Dhanashree Verma's fashion game in 2025 is clearly on another level.

Updated:Apr 14, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
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1. The Caption Was Half The Look

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1. The Caption Was Half The Look

Dhanashree opened the post with "Espresso yourself... I already did" — a wordplay so smooth it could give the dress a run for its money. Punchy, confident, and perfectly in character, the caption set the tone before anyone even swiped.

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2. That Chocolate Brown Dress Was a Full Statement

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2. That Chocolate Brown Dress Was a Full Statement

The star stepped out in a deep espresso-brown halter-neck cutout maxi dress that did exactly what good fashion is supposed to — make you stop scrolling. The colour wasn't just a choice; it was the whole mood board.

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3. The Keyhole Cutout Took It From Elegant to Electric

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3. The Keyhole Cutout Took It From Elegant to Electric

The dramatic plunging keyhole neckline on the halter dress added just the right amount of edge to an otherwise sleek silhouette. Daring but not loud — a balance Dhanashree pulled off effortlessly.

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4. A Rose By Any Other Name Would Not Hit The Same

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4. A Rose By Any Other Name Would Not Hit The Same

The 3D fabric rose detail at the waist was the quiet showstopper of the entire outfit. Structured, sculptural, and distinctly feminine, it gave the fitted dress a couture-like finishing touch.

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5. The Balenciaga Bag Earned Its Screen Time

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5. The Balenciaga Bag Earned Its Screen Time

Perched on a wooden console beside her, a Balenciaga Hourglass mini in the classic monogram print made a subtle but unmistakable luxury statement. It didn't scream — it whispered, which is exactly the point.

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6. Her Hair Did The Heavy Lifting Too

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6. Her Hair Did The Heavy Lifting Too

Whether she wore it in sleek, poker-straight long layers or pulled back in a casual updo, Dhanashree's hair was clearly a part of the styling vision — and the behind-the-scenes shot with her hairstylist working the straightener proved the look didn't just happen.

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7. The Getting-Ready BTS Was Just As Viral-Worthy

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7. The Getting-Ready BTS Was Just As Viral-Worthy

One photo showing Dhanashree in a white robe, mid-blowout, snapping a selfie while her hairstylist worked away, gave the post a real, relatable energy. Glamour with a human side — fans lapped it up.

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8. The Makeup Was 'Less Is More' Done Right

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8. The Makeup Was 'Less Is More' Done Right

Dewy skin, defined lash line, and a neutral nude lip — her makeup complemented the rich brown palette without competing with it. The lipstick application mirror shot in the golden-frame mirror added a cinematic frame to the prep.

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9. Shreya Iyer's Sister Was Among The First To React

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9. Shreya Iyer's Sister Was Among The First To React

Cricketer Shreya Iyer's sister (shrestaiyer29) dropped fire emojis in the comments within the first week, racking up 39 likes on her reaction alone. When athletes are your hype squad, you know the drip is different.

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Yuzvendra ChahalDhanashree VermaIPL 2026
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