Zaheer Khan Celebrates First Ganesh Chaturthi With Son Fatehsinh And Wife Sagarika Ghatge – Rare Family Photos Go Viral
Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge celebrated their first Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with their newborn son, Fatehsinh Khan, sharing rare family photos on Instagram. The intimate celebration offered fans the first full glimpse of baby Fatehsinh, born in April this year after eight years of marriage. Dressed in traditional attire, the family looked radiant as they performed Ganpati puja together, with their pet dog also making a sweet appearance. Fans flooded the post with love, calling the baby “adorable” and “royal.” The viral Ganesh Chaturthi photos highlight the couple’s private yet cherished family journey.
1. Zaheer Khan & Sagarika’s First Ganesh Chaturthi as Parents
The celebrity couple celebrated their first Ganesh Chaturthi with their 4-month-old son, making the occasion memorable with intimate family rituals and festive traditions.(Image Credit - Instagram)
2. First Full Glimpse of Baby Fatehsinh Khan
Fans were delighted as Sagarika revealed Fatehsinh’s face for the first time on Instagram, instantly melting hearts across social platforms.(Image Credit - Instagram)
3. Baby Fatehsinh’s Traditional Look Wins Hearts
The little one stole the spotlight dressed in a white ethnic outfit, perfectly capturing the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi.(Image Credit - Instagram)
4. Sagarika Ghatge’s Festive Radiance
The actress stunned in a mustard floral suit, complementing the traditional family celebration while receiving endless compliments from fans online.(Image Credit - Instagram)
5. Zaheer Khan’s Fatherhood Glow
The former cricketer looked overjoyed holding his son during the puja, a moment that fans described as both royal and heartwarming.(Image Credit - Instagram)
6. Adorable Family Portrait Goes Viral
The couple’s Ganesh Chaturthi family photo featuring their pet dog added warmth, showcasing love, togetherness, and celebration in its purest form.(Image Credit - Instagram)
7. Fans Shower Love on Instagram Post
The couple’s festive post triggered a flood of comments like “He’s too cute” and “Royal genes truly”, making it one of their most engaged posts of 2025.(Image Credit - Instagram)
8. A Long-Awaited Parenthood Journey
Zaheer and Sagarika welcomed Fatehsinh on April 16, 2025, after eight years of marriage, making this festival extra emotional and significant.(Image Credit - Instagram)
9. Intimate Love Story Still Inspires Fans
Married privately in November 2017, the couple continues to value privacy while sharing rare glimpses of their personal milestones, which fans cherish deeply.(Image Credit - Instagram)
10. Ganpati Bappa Morya! A Heartfelt Message
Sagarika’s caption — “Ganpati Bappa Morya! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi from us to you” — beautifully summed up the couple’s joy, blessing fans with positivity. (Image Credit - Instagram)
