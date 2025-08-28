Zaheer Khan Celebrates First Ganesh Chaturthi With Son Fatehsinh And Wife Sagarika Ghatge – Rare Family Photos Go Viral

photoDetails

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge celebrated their first Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with their newborn son, Fatehsinh Khan, sharing rare family photos on Instagram. The intimate celebration offered fans the first full glimpse of baby Fatehsinh, born in April this year after eight years of marriage. Dressed in traditional attire, the family looked radiant as they performed Ganpati puja together, with their pet dog also making a sweet appearance. Fans flooded the post with love, calling the baby “adorable” and “royal.” The viral Ganesh Chaturthi photos highlight the couple’s private yet cherished family journey.