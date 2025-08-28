Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2952497https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/zaheer-khan-celebrates-first-ganesh-chaturthi-with-son-fatehsinh-and-wife-sagarika-ghatge-rare-family-photos-go-viral-2952497
NewsPhotosZaheer Khan Celebrates First Ganesh Chaturthi With Son Fatehsinh And Wife Sagarika Ghatge – Rare Family Photos Go Viral
photoDetails

Zaheer Khan Celebrates First Ganesh Chaturthi With Son Fatehsinh And Wife Sagarika Ghatge – Rare Family Photos Go Viral

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge celebrated their first Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with their newborn son, Fatehsinh Khan, sharing rare family photos on Instagram. The intimate celebration offered fans the first full glimpse of baby Fatehsinh, born in April this year after eight years of marriage. Dressed in traditional attire, the family looked radiant as they performed Ganpati puja together, with their pet dog also making a sweet appearance. Fans flooded the post with love, calling the baby “adorable” and “royal.” The viral Ganesh Chaturthi photos highlight the couple’s private yet cherished family journey.

Updated:Aug 28, 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Zaheer Khan & Sagarika’s First Ganesh Chaturthi as Parents

1/11
1. Zaheer Khan & Sagarika’s First Ganesh Chaturthi as Parents

The celebrity couple celebrated their first Ganesh Chaturthi with their 4-month-old son, making the occasion memorable with intimate family rituals and festive traditions.(Image Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

2. First Full Glimpse of Baby Fatehsinh Khan

2/11
2. First Full Glimpse of Baby Fatehsinh Khan

Fans were delighted as Sagarika revealed Fatehsinh’s face for the first time on Instagram, instantly melting hearts across social platforms.(Image Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

3. Baby Fatehsinh’s Traditional Look Wins Hearts

3/11
3. Baby Fatehsinh’s Traditional Look Wins Hearts

The little one stole the spotlight dressed in a white ethnic outfit, perfectly capturing the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi.(Image Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

4. Sagarika Ghatge’s Festive Radiance

4/11
4. Sagarika Ghatge’s Festive Radiance

The actress stunned in a mustard floral suit, complementing the traditional family celebration while receiving endless compliments from fans online.(Image Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

5. Zaheer Khan’s Fatherhood Glow

5/11
5. Zaheer Khan’s Fatherhood Glow

The former cricketer looked overjoyed holding his son during the puja, a moment that fans described as both royal and heartwarming.(Image Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

6. Adorable Family Portrait Goes Viral

6/11
6. Adorable Family Portrait Goes Viral

The couple’s Ganesh Chaturthi family photo featuring their pet dog added warmth, showcasing love, togetherness, and celebration in its purest form.(Image Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

7. Fans Shower Love on Instagram Post

7/11
7. Fans Shower Love on Instagram Post

The couple’s festive post triggered a flood of comments like “He’s too cute” and “Royal genes truly”, making it one of their most engaged posts of 2025.(Image Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

8. A Long-Awaited Parenthood Journey

8/11
8. A Long-Awaited Parenthood Journey

Zaheer and Sagarika welcomed Fatehsinh on April 16, 2025, after eight years of marriage, making this festival extra emotional and significant.(Image Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

9. Intimate Love Story Still Inspires Fans

9/11
9. Intimate Love Story Still Inspires Fans

Married privately in November 2017, the couple continues to value privacy while sharing rare glimpses of their personal milestones, which fans cherish deeply.(Image Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

10. Ganpati Bappa Morya! A Heartfelt Message

10/11
10. Ganpati Bappa Morya! A Heartfelt Message

Sagarika’s caption — “Ganpati Bappa Morya! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi from us to you” — beautifully summed up the couple’s joy, blessing fans with positivity. (Image Credit - Instagram)

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
Zaheer Khan Ganesh Chaturthi 2025Sagarika Ghatge Ganesh Chaturthi celebrationZaheer Khan son Fatehsinh photosSagarika Ghatge baby Fatehsinh first lookZaheer Khan family Ganpati festivalGanesh Chaturthi Bollywood celebrities 2025Zaheer Khan Sagarika Ghatge rare photosFatehsinh Khan Ganesh Chaturthi picturesZaheer Khan Sagarika baby boy InstagramBollywood stars Ganesh Chaturthi celebrationZaheer Khan family moments 2025Sagarika Ghatge Instagram Ganesh ChaturthiFatehsinh Khan first public appearanceZaheer Khan with wife and son Ganpaticelebrity Ganesh Chaturthi family photosSagarika Ghatge traditional look 2025Zaheer Khan new father celebrationcelebrity babies 2025 first photosZaheer Khan Sagarika wedding to parenthoodFatehsinh Khan rare family glimpseBollywood Ganesh Chaturthi viral momentsZaheer Khan emotional family postcelebrity kids 2025 first lookGanesh Chaturthi celebrations in BollywoodSagarika Ghatge Zaheer Khan intimate celebrationFatehsinh Khan Ganesh
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Prithvi Shaw Girlfriend
Who Is Akriti Agarwal? Prithvi Shaw’s Rumoured Girlfriend Who Joined Him in Ganesh Festival 2025
camera icon10
title
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin’s IPL Wicket For CSK, PBKS, RR, DC, RPS; How He Claimed 187 Wickets Across 5 Teams - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
Travis Kelce Networth 2025
Travis Kelce Net Worth 2025: Inside NFL Star's Dreamy Proposal, Taylor Swift's Jaw-Dropping Engagement Ring Cost, Luxurious Lifestyle & More
camera icon13
title
Yoga
7 Yoga Poses To Fix Neck Hump And Get Toned Shoulders In Just 30 Days
camera icon10
title
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin IPL Earnings: How Much He Made With CSK, RR, PBKS, DC & RPS - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK